A clinical-stage biotech targeting SARM1, the central enzymatic driver of axon degeneration, with two oral brain-penetrant small molecules advancing through early human studies in ALS and beyond.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotech targeting SARM1, the central enzymatic driver of axon degeneration, with two oral brain-penetrant small molecules advancing through early human studies in ALS and beyond. Nura Bio has built the field's most advanced SARM1 inhibitor pipeline, betting that intercepting programmed axon loss upstream — before neurons die — is the lever that prior neuroprotection strategies have missed. Its two clinical programs, NB-4746 and NB-9402, are mechanistically distinct SARM1 inhibitors designed to cover a therapeutic footprint spanning central, peripheral, and ocular neurological diseases.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Nura Bio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, in the heart of the Bay Area biotech corridor. Its clinical programs are being evaluated in global studies, with the Phase 1b/2a ALS trial enrolling patients internationally.





Founding and History

The company was conceived in 2018 by venture firm The Column Group alongside scientific founders Marc Freeman, Ph.D. (Vollum Institute, Oregon Health & Science University) and Steven McKnight, Ph.D. (UT Southwestern Medical Center), building directly on Freeman lab discoveries that defined SARM1's role in Wallerian degeneration. Nura Bio publicly launched on July 29, 2020, backed by a $73 million Series A led by The Column Group with Samsara BioCapital and Euclidean Capital. A $68 million Series A extension closed on September 17, 2024, bringing total capital raised at that point to more than $140 million and introducing Sanofi Ventures as an investor. The June 2026 Series B adds a further $73.8 million to that base.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Nura Bio's primary clinical focus is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, where axon degeneration precedes and drives motor neuron death — making early intervention at the axon level a plausible disease-modification strategy rather than symptomatic relief. The company's ambitions extend well beyond ALS: SARM1's role as a universal trigger of programmed axon loss positions SARM1 inhibition as a platform mechanism across peripheral neuropathies, CNS diseases, and ocular conditions. Neuroinflammation and axon degeneration are framed as early convergent drivers of disease, not late-stage sequelae — a distinction that shapes Nura Bio's trial design philosophy. The unmet need in this space is acute; no approved therapy halts axon degeneration by directly targeting its molecular switch.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

SARM1 is a neuronally enriched NAD hydrolase that functions as an axon-intrinsic metabolic sensor: when activated by injury or disease stress, it depletes NAD and triggers the orderly self-destruction of the axon. Nura Bio's programs block this enzyme to preserve axon integrity, a mechanism distinct from neurotrophic or anti-inflammatory approaches. Both clinical assets are oral and brain-penetrant — properties critical for CNS reach and patient convenience that many earlier neuroprotection candidates lacked. The company's two inhibitors exploit different binding modalities (orthosteric versus allosteric) and binding kinetics (reversible versus covalent-irreversible), giving Nura Bio a differentiated second-generation asset even before the first has generated clinical proof of concept.





Key Pipeline and Programs

NB-4746 is Nura Bio's first-generation SARM1 inhibitor — an oral, brain-penetrant, reversible orthosteric small molecule. It entered a global Phase 1b/2a study in patients with ALS, with the first patient dosed as of June 2026. Preclinical data show it prevents axon degeneration and confers neuroprotection across multiple models of nerve injury and disease. The ALS study is the clinical proof-of-concept event the field is watching most closely for validation of SARM1 as a druggable target in a human neurodegenerative setting.

NB-9402 is the second-generation program: a covalent, irreversible, allosteric SARM1 inhibitor that is mechanistically differentiated from NB-4746. Dosing in a Phase 1a first-in-human study in healthy volunteers has been initiated, and the study is expected to complete in 2026. Its covalent-allosteric mechanism delivers high potency and long-lasting target engagement in preclinical models, suggesting a potential for less frequent dosing or durable effect profiles that could matter commercially. Together, the two programs give Nura Bio strategic flexibility: one asset in patients, one generating clean Phase 1a human PK/PD data simultaneously.





Recent Developments

On June 22, 2026, Nura Bio completed a $73.8 million Series B led by The Column Group, with Euclidean Capital, Samsara BioCapital, and Sanofi Ventures participating — the same syndicate that backed the 2024 Series A extension. The financing announcement coincided with confirmation that NB-4746 had dosed its first ALS patient in the global Phase 1b/2a trial, and that NB-9402 had entered its Phase 1a first-in-human study. The dual clinical advancement at a single financing event marks a step-change in Nura Bio's operational maturity and signals investor confidence in both the SARM1 mechanism and the company's execution. NB-9402's Phase 1a is expected to read out within 2026, making the second half of the year a meaningful data window.





Key Personnel

Shilpa Sambashivan, Ph.D., serves as Chief Executive Officer. A co-founder of the company, she originally served as founding Chief Scientific Officer before assuming the CEO role in 2024 at the time of the Series A extension. Marc Freeman, Ph.D., of the Vollum Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, is one of the scientific founders and the researcher whose lab work defining SARM1's role in Wallerian degeneration underpins the company's entire pipeline rationale.





Strategic Partnerships

The Column Group has been Nura Bio's lead investor and strategic architect since conception in 2018, leading every financing round through the 2026 Series B. Sanofi Ventures joined the syndicate in 2024 and participated again in the Series B, a signal of strategic interest from a major pharma with CNS ambitions. No formal licensing or co-development partnerships with large pharma have been disclosed.





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