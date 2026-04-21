A clinical-stage US biotechnology company developing precisely targeted small molecule kinase inhibitors for cancer, with lead programs in ROS1- and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage US biotechnology company developing precisely targeted small molecule kinase inhibitors for cancer, with lead programs in ROS1- and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Nuvalent applies deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug discovery to design next-generation inhibitors that overcome resistance to existing therapies. The company's pipeline emphasizes kinase selectivity, aiming to improve both efficacy and tolerability over first- and second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).





Headquarters and Global Presence

Nuvalent is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, positioning it at the heart of the US biotech corridor. The company operates primarily in the United States, with clinical programs running across multiple trial sites globally.





Founding and History

Nuvalent was founded in 2017 by Matthew Shair, PhD, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, in collaboration with Deerfield Management. The company was built on the mission of developing novel small molecule kinase inhibitors capable of overcoming treatment resistance — a persistent limitation of earlier targeted oncology agents. Nuvalent went public on Nasdaq under the ticker NUVL, providing capital to advance its parallel lead programs through pivotal trials.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Nuvalent's primary focus is thoracic oncology, specifically non-small cell lung cancer driven by oncogenic ROS1 and ALK kinase fusions. These genomic alterations define distinct patient subpopulations with high unmet need, particularly after progression on approved first- or next-generation TKIs. Resistance mutations and central nervous system (CNS) penetration remain key challenges that Nuvalent's inhibitor design directly targets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Nuvalent's core platform is structure-based drug discovery, using detailed understanding of kinase protein architecture to engineer small molecules with high selectivity for clinically validated targets. This approach allows the company to optimize binding conformations that maintain potency against resistance mutations while minimizing off-target activity. The result is a pipeline of rationally designed inhibitors intended to outperform earlier-generation agents on both efficacy and safety profiles.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Zidesamtinib is Nuvalent's lead ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to retain activity against tumors that have developed resistance to currently approved ROS1 TKIs. The asset has generated positive pivotal data in TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC, supporting a rolling New Drug Application submission to the FDA. New clinical and preclinical data presented in April 2026 further demonstrated activity after next-generation TKI exposure, reinforcing its differentiated positioning in the treatment sequence.

Neladalkib is Nuvalent's next-generation ALK inhibitor targeting ALK-positive NSCLC, a setting currently dominated by alectinib and lorlatinib. In November 2025, the company announced positive top-line pivotal data for neladalkib, sending shares up more than 15% to $111.22. The readout positions neladalkib as a potential best-in-class entrant for ALK-driven NSCLC patients, including those with CNS involvement or resistance to prior ALK inhibitors.





Recent Developments

In June 2025, Nuvalent announced positive pivotal data for zidesamtinib in TKI pre-treated ROS1-positive NSCLC patients, keeping the company on track for its rolling NDA submission to the FDA. In November 2025, positive top-line pivotal data for neladalkib triggered a sharp share price rally, validating the ALK program as a near-term commercial candidate. In April 2026, additional clinical and preclinical data for zidesamtinib demonstrated continued activity after next-generation TKI treatment, broadening its potential patient population.





Key Personnel

James Porter, PhD serves as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery that underpins Nuvalent's platform. Alex Balcom, MBA, CPA serves as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the company's capital strategy as it advances toward potential commercialization. Darlene Darlene serves as Chief Development Officer, and Deborah Miller, PhD, JD holds the role of Chief Legal Officer, rounding out a leadership team drawn from established pharmaceutical and academic institutions.





Strategic Partnerships

Nuvalent was founded in collaboration with Deerfield Management, a healthcare-focused investment firm that provided early-stage support and scientific validation. The company engages in collaborative research initiatives to validate novel targets and accelerate preclinical-to-clinical progression through data sharing and joint studies. No major commercial licensing or co-development deals with large pharma partners have been publicly disclosed to date.





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