A clinical-stage US biotechnology company developing precisely targeted small molecule kinase inhibitors for cancer, with lead programs in ROS1- and ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Nuvalent applies deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug discovery to design next-generation inhibitors that overcome resistance to existing therapies. The company's pipeline emphasizes kinase selectivity, aiming to improve both efficacy and tolerability over first- and second-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).
Nuvalent is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, positioning it at the heart of the US biotech corridor. The company operates primarily in the United States, with clinical programs running across multiple trial sites globally.
Nuvalent was founded in 2017 by Matthew Shair, PhD, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, in collaboration with Deerfield Management. The company was built on the mission of developing novel small molecule kinase inhibitors capable of overcoming treatment resistance — a persistent limitation of earlier targeted oncology agents. Nuvalent went public on Nasdaq under the ticker NUVL, providing capital to advance its parallel lead programs through pivotal trials.
Nuvalent's primary focus is thoracic oncology, specifically non-small cell lung cancer driven by oncogenic ROS1 and ALK kinase fusions. These genomic alterations define distinct patient subpopulations with high unmet need, particularly after progression on approved first- or next-generation TKIs. Resistance mutations and central nervous system (CNS) penetration remain key challenges that Nuvalent's inhibitor design directly targets.
Nuvalent's core platform is structure-based drug discovery, using detailed understanding of kinase protein architecture to engineer small molecules with high selectivity for clinically validated targets. This approach allows the company to optimize binding conformations that maintain potency against resistance mutations while minimizing off-target activity. The result is a pipeline of rationally designed inhibitors intended to outperform earlier-generation agents on both efficacy and safety profiles.
Zidesamtinib is Nuvalent's lead ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to retain activity against tumors that have developed resistance to currently approved ROS1 TKIs. The asset has generated positive pivotal data in TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC, supporting a rolling New Drug Application submission to the FDA. New clinical and preclinical data presented in April 2026 further demonstrated activity after next-generation TKI exposure, reinforcing its differentiated positioning in the treatment sequence.
Neladalkib is Nuvalent's next-generation ALK inhibitor targeting ALK-positive NSCLC, a setting currently dominated by alectinib and lorlatinib. In November 2025, the company announced positive top-line pivotal data for neladalkib, sending shares up more than 15% to $111.22. The readout positions neladalkib as a potential best-in-class entrant for ALK-driven NSCLC patients, including those with CNS involvement or resistance to prior ALK inhibitors.
In June 2025, Nuvalent announced positive pivotal data for zidesamtinib in TKI pre-treated ROS1-positive NSCLC patients, keeping the company on track for its rolling NDA submission to the FDA. In November 2025, positive top-line pivotal data for neladalkib triggered a sharp share price rally, validating the ALK program as a near-term commercial candidate. In April 2026, additional clinical and preclinical data for zidesamtinib demonstrated continued activity after next-generation TKI treatment, broadening its potential patient population.
James Porter, PhD serves as Chief Scientific Officer, bringing deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery that underpins Nuvalent's platform. Alex Balcom, MBA, CPA serves as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the company's capital strategy as it advances toward potential commercialization. Darlene Darlene serves as Chief Development Officer, and Deborah Miller, PhD, JD holds the role of Chief Legal Officer, rounding out a leadership team drawn from established pharmaceutical and academic institutions.
Nuvalent was founded in collaboration with Deerfield Management, a healthcare-focused investment firm that provided early-stage support and scientific validation. The company engages in collaborative research initiatives to validate novel targets and accelerate preclinical-to-clinical progression through data sharing and joint studies. No major commercial licensing or co-development deals with large pharma partners have been publicly disclosed to date.
Nuvalent is targeting the treatment gaps left by first- and second-generation TKIs, specifically resistance mutations and inadequate CNS penetration. Both zidesamtinib and neladalkib are designed to be active in patients who have already progressed on approved agents, giving Nuvalent a foothold in a heavily pre-treated population with few options. Pivotal data from both programs have been positive, supporting regulatory filings and potential near-term commercialization.
ROS1 and ALK gene fusions are oncogenic drivers found in defined subsets of NSCLC patients — ALK fusions in approximately 3-5% and ROS1 in 1-2% of cases globally. Both targets are clinically validated, with multiple approved TKIs demonstrating clear survival benefit, but acquired resistance and CNS progression remain significant clinical problems. Next-generation inhibitors that address resistance mutations and penetrate the blood-brain barrier represent the most pressing unmet need in these populations.
Nuvalent's structure-based drug discovery platform involves engineering small molecules using detailed three-dimensional knowledge of kinase protein structure, allowing precise optimization of selectivity and binding. This rational design approach targets specific resistance conformations — such as solvent-front and G-loop mutations — that defeat earlier inhibitors. The platform is intended to deliver higher kinase selectivity, which Nuvalent believes translates into better tolerability alongside maintained or improved efficacy.
Zidesamtinib is under rolling NDA review with the FDA following positive pivotal data in TKI pre-treated patients with advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC, reported in June 2025. April 2026 data further demonstrated activity in patients who had received next-generation TKIs, potentially expanding the eligible patient population. The rolling submission process allows Nuvalent to submit completed sections of the NDA progressively, which may accelerate the overall review timeline.
Nuvalent's pipeline is currently concentrated in thoracic oncology, with ROS1- and ALK-positive NSCLC as the defining indications. The company's structure-based platform is, however, applicable across multiple kinase targets, and Nuvalent has indicated interest in expanding to additional clinically validated oncology targets over time. CNS activity is a consistent design priority across programs, reflecting the high rate of brain metastases in the lung cancer populations it serves.
Nuvalent is at a late clinical and early regulatory stage, with zidesamtinib in rolling NDA review and neladalkib having generated positive pivotal top-line data as of November 2025. The company is transitioning from a pure development-stage organization toward a potential commercial-stage company, pending regulatory approval of zidesamtinib. Key upcoming milestones include an FDA action date for zidesamtinib and a potential NDA filing for neladalkib based on its pivotal dataset.
Nuvalent's near-term outlook is shaped by several critical factors:
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