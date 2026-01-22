A technology-enabled biopharmaceutical company with a dual footprint in Japan and the UK. The group’s main operating hubs are in Tokyo and Cambridge (Granta Park), with additional corporate offices in London and a presence in Basel. Nxera also operates through regional subsidiaries, including Nxera Pharma Japan.

Founding and History

Nxera Pharma traces its corporate roots to 1990 (Japan-listed group) and built a significant UK discovery engine through the Heptares organization. In April 2024, Sosei Group rebranded as Nxera Pharma, with subsidiaries adopting the Nxera name. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (4565).

Therapy Areas and Focus

Nxera is modality-led, with a portfolio organized around GPCR-targeted drug discovery and development. The company has described focus areas spanning:

CNS and neuropsychiatry (partnered and proprietary programs)

Oncology and immuno-oncology (including collaborations involving UK partners)

Metabolic disease, including obesity (newer disclosed proprietary focus area)

Nxera also maintains a commercial medicines business in Japan alongside its R&D portfolio.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Nxera’s core discovery engine is its proprietary NxWave platform, positioned to enable structure-based drug design for GPCR targets and related membrane proteins. The platform integrates receptor biology, structural methods, and computational design to generate small-molecule candidates. Public disclosures emphasize GPCR-focused discovery as the central modality, with programs advanced internally and through partnered development.

Key Personnel

Nxera is led by an executive team spanning Japan- and UK-based operations. Christopher Cargill serves as a senior group leader and public spokesperson for the company’s strategy and rebrand period. The UK organization (formerly Heptares) operates under dedicated leadership aligned to discovery and development execution.

Strategic Partnerships

Nxera has built a partner-heavy model across multiple therapeutic areas, with collaborations and option structures with biopharma companies. Recent partner-related updates have included:

Milestone-based collaboration activity with Centessa

Partnership-linked payments and program progress with Neurocrine Biosciences

Oncology clinical collaboration activity with Cancer Research UK for an Nxera-originated immunotherapy program





