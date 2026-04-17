A biotechnology company, based in USA, developing protein-based therapeutics for oncology and immunologicals with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

Obsidian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, based in USA, developing Protein-based therapeutics for oncology and immunologicals. The company leverages its technology platform across multiple therapeutic applications. Platform companies offer the potential for pipeline breadth, but must demonstrate that the underlying technology can deliver clinical results across diverse disease settings. Founded in 2015 by Tariq Kassum, the company has progressed rapidly through its early development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Obsidian Therapeutics is headquartered in USA. The United States remains the world's largest pharmaceutical market, providing access to a deep talent pool, leading academic medical centres, and the FDA regulatory pathway.





Founding and History

Obsidian Therapeutics was founded in 2015 by Tariq Kassum. Since its establishment, the company has built capabilities in oncology and advanced its therapeutic programmes. The company has secured $325 million in funding to support its development activities.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Obsidian Therapeutics' therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology and immunologicals, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Obsidian Therapeutics' therapeutic approach is built on Protein technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Obsidian Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic programmes across its focus areas. Pipeline progress and clinical data readouts represent the primary near-term catalysts for Obsidian Therapeutics, with the potential to drive significant value creation or redefinition of the investment thesis.





Key Personnel

Obsidian Therapeutics is led by an experienced management team with expertise in drug development, regulatory affairs, and biotechnology operations. The quality and depth of a company's leadership is a key factor in its ability to navigate the challenges of therapeutic development, from preclinical research through to regulatory approval and commercialisation. Investors and partners typically evaluate the management team's track record as a leading indicator of execution capability.





Strategic Partnerships

Obsidian Therapeutics has secured $325 million in funding to support its development activities. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of Obsidian Therapeutics' technology and pipeline value.





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