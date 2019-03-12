Sunday 24 November 2024

Octapharma

A privately-owned human proteins manufacturer headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland.

Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing them from human plasma and human cell lines. The Swiss company's products span across three therapeutic areas: immunotherapy, haematology, and critical care.

Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 190 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US.

Latest Octapharma News

Octapharma updates on Balfaxar
13 August 2024
FDA approves new indication for fibryga
6 August 2024
FDA green light for Octapharma's Balfaxar
26 July 2023
Swiss firm spreads tentacles with US rare disease approval
8 December 2021
