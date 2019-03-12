Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing them from human plasma and human cell lines. The Swiss company's products span across three therapeutic areas: immunotherapy, haematology, and critical care.
Octapharma has seven R&D sites and five manufacturing facilities in Austria, France, Germany and Sweden, and operates more than 190 plasma donation centres across Europe and the US.
