A Paris-based AI-native TechDev company founded in 2024 that repurposes proven medicines for rare diseases using its proprietary S.A.V.E. platform to generate orphan drug designations and complete regulatory programs licensed to pharma partners. Oddifact's model is deliberately upstream: rather than developing drugs itself, it identifies off-label therapeutic signals in real-world clinical practice, packages them into full Orphan Programs — covering designations, clinical evidence, CMC, supply agreements, and go-to-market strategy — and then licenses those packages to pharmaceutical companies for registration and commercialization. The thesis is that the safety and efficacy of well-characterized medicines is an underutilized asset in rare disease, where most patients still have no approved option.
Oddifact is headquartered in Paris, France. Its regulatory reach already spans both sides of the Atlantic, with orphan drug designations secured from the FDA and the European Commission within its first two years of operation.
Oddifact was founded in 2024 by Pierre-Alexandre Teulie, who serves as CEO. Teulie's motivation was personal: his own diagnosis with a rare disease shaped the company's focus on patients who fall through the gaps of conventional drug development. In 2024 and 2025 alone, Oddifact received more FDA Orphan Drug Designations than any other biopharmaceutical company worldwide — a striking output record for a company still in its first full years of operation. By mid-2026 the company had also secured a European Commission Orphan Drug Designation, extending its regulatory footprint into the EU.
Rare diseases are Oddifact's singular focus, with programs spanning autoimmune, inflammatory, and vasculitic conditions among others. The company targets indications where a drug already has years of real-world off-label use but no formal orphan approval — the regulatory and clinical groundwork laid by clinical practice, rather than a Phase I program. Kawasaki disease and CD20-related rare conditions are among the identified areas. The commercial logic is sound: orphan designation confers market exclusivity, priority review, and fee waivers that make even modest rare disease populations economically viable.
The S.A.V.E. platform is Oddifact's core intellectual asset — a proprietary AI system designed to surface off-label therapeutic signals from real-world medical practice and translate them into actionable orphan programs. Rather than generating new molecular entities, S.A.V.E. mines the evidence already accumulated outside formal trials: physician prescribing patterns, case series, registries, and published literature. Each Orphan Program that emerges is a complete, licensable package: designation, clinical dossier, CMC plan, supply chain, and regulatory roadmap. The platform's output rate — outpacing the entire industry on FDA orphan designations in 2024 and 2025 — suggests the AI signal-identification layer is genuinely productive rather than aspirational.
Infliximab in Kawasaki disease is the program with the most advanced dual-jurisdiction regulatory status. Infliximab, a TNF-alpha inhibitor originally approved for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, has been used off-label in Kawasaki disease — a pediatric vasculitis — for over a decade. The KIDCARE trial provided the first high-quality randomized evidence supporting its use in IVIG-resistant Kawasaki disease. Oddifact secured an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for this indication followed by a European Commission Orphan Drug Designation on May 21, 2026, making it one of the few programs with formal rare disease recognition on both sides of the Atlantic.
MabionCD20 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD20, originally developed by Polish biotech Mabion as a biosimilar candidate to rituximab (MabThera/Rituxan). Under a letter of intent signed with Mabion in June 2026, Oddifact is applying its S.A.V.E. platform to identify orphan indications for this asset and pursue its registration as an innovative drug for rare diseases rather than as a biosimilar. The CD20 target has already secured two FDA Orphan Drug Designations through Oddifact's work. The Mabion collaboration brings manufacturing and biologics development capability to complement Oddifact's regulatory and AI platform strengths.
On May 21, 2026, Oddifact received a European Commission Orphan Drug Designation for infliximab in Kawasaki disease, adding EU coverage to the existing FDA designation for the same indication. In June 2026, Mabion signed a letter of intent with Oddifact to repurpose MabionCD20 — a dormant rituximab biosimilar candidate — as an innovative orphan drug, a deal that meaningfully expands Oddifact's biologics pipeline. These moves follow Oddifact's record-setting designation run in 2024 and 2025, when it outpaced all other biopharmaceutical companies globally on FDA orphan drug designations.
Pierre-Alexandre Teulie serves as CEO and Founder. He founded Oddifact in 2024 following his own diagnosis with a rare disease, bringing a patient perspective directly to the company's strategic direction.
Oddifact's model is built around licensing completed Orphan Programs to pharmaceutical partners for registration and commercialization. Its most visible partnership to date is a letter of intent with Polish biotech Mabion, signed June 2026, to develop MabionCD20 as an orphan drug — pairing Oddifact's AI platform and designation track record with Mabion's antibody manufacturing infrastructure. The infliximab-Kawasaki disease program, now carrying both FDA and EC orphan designations, is positioned as a near-term licensing candidate.
Oddifact does not develop new molecular entities. Instead, it uses its S.A.V.E. AI platform to identify rare disease opportunities in medicines already proven safe and effective in other indications, then packages those opportunities into complete Orphan Programs — designation, clinical evidence, CMC, supply, and regulatory strategy — and licenses them to pharmaceutical companies. The company is essentially a designation-and-dossier generator: it de-risks the early regulatory pathway and hands off to partners for clinical development and commercialization. That capital-light structure allowed it to outpace all other biopharma companies globally on FDA orphan drug designations in 2024 and 2025.
Most rare disease patients have no approved therapy, yet the regulatory barriers to orphan status are more navigable than in competitive mainstream indications. Established medicines carry existing safety profiles and often years of off-label use data — meaning the evidentiary groundwork is partially laid before a formal program begins. Orphan designation adds market exclusivity, priority review, and fee waivers that make small patient populations commercially viable. The KIDCARE trial for infliximab in Kawasaki disease illustrates the model: a decade of off-label clinical practice converted into the first randomized evidence base, then formalized into dual FDA and EC designations.
S.A.V.E. is specifically designed to surface off-label signals from real-world medical practice — prescribing patterns, case series, registries, published literature — rather than performing purely in silico molecular modeling against disease databases. Its output is not just a candidate signal but a fully assembled Orphan Program: designation application, clinical evidence package, CMC plan, supply agreements, and a go-to-market roadmap. That end-to-end packaging is what pharma licensees actually need to advance a program, and the platform's designation output rate — the highest of any biopharma globally in 2024 and 2025 — suggests its identification layer is genuinely productive.
Infliximab in IVIG-resistant Kawasaki disease now carries orphan drug designations from both the FDA and the European Commission, the latter granted on May 21, 2026. The KIDCARE trial provided the first high-quality randomized clinical evidence for the approach, converting over a decade of off-label pediatric use into a formal evidence base. With dual-jurisdiction orphan status secured, the program is positioned as a near-term licensing opportunity for a pharmaceutical partner willing to take it through registration.
Oddifact's programs span autoimmune, inflammatory, and vasculitic rare diseases, with Kawasaki disease and CD20-associated rare conditions among the identified indications. The company's approach is indication-agnostic at the platform level — S.A.V.E. targets any rare disease where real-world off-label use has generated a meaningful clinical signal — so the pipeline scope is defined by where the AI finds the strongest evidence, not by a single therapeutic franchise. The record designation volume in 2024 and 2025 implies a broader portfolio of programs than the two publicly disclosed assets.
Oddifact is a very early-stage company, founded only in 2024, but its regulatory milestones are ahead of where a conventional two-year-old biotech would typically sit. Its lead infliximab-Kawasaki disease program has cleared the designation stage in both the US and EU, with randomized clinical evidence already in hand from the KIDCARE trial. The MabionCD20 collaboration, announced June 2026, is earlier — a letter of intent to apply the S.A.V.E. platform to CD20 orphan indications. The next material milestones are licensing deals for the infliximab program and progression of the CD20 indication search into formal designation applications.
Oddifact's near-term trajectory hinges on several converging factors. On the upside, the company has built an unusually fast designation engine: it secured more FDA Orphan Drug Designations in 2024 and 2025 than any other biopharmaceutical company worldwide, and added a European Commission designation for infliximab in Kawasaki disease in May 2026, giving it transatlantic regulatory coverage on its lead program.
The principal catalysts to watch are conversion-related: whether early-stage relationships such as the June 2026 letter of intent with Mabion over MabionCD20 mature into binding, revenue-generating license agreements, and whether designated programs advance through registration to approval and commercialization by pharma partners.
The chief risks are execution and dependency. Oddifact's model relies on partners to carry assets through late-stage development and to market, so its value is tied to its partners' progress and to converting orphan designations — which confer exclusivity and incentives but are not approvals — into marketed products. As a young, externally unfunded company founded in 2024, scaling its pipeline of Orphan Programs while sustaining its designation output will be the key test of the model.
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