A Paris-based AI-native TechDev company founded in 2024 that repurposes proven medicines for rare diseases using its proprietary S.A.V.E. platform to generate orphan drug designations and complete regulatory programs licensed to pharma partners.

Company Overview

A Paris-based AI-native TechDev company founded in 2024 that repurposes proven medicines for rare diseases using its proprietary S.A.V.E. platform to generate orphan drug designations and complete regulatory programs licensed to pharma partners. Oddifact's model is deliberately upstream: rather than developing drugs itself, it identifies off-label therapeutic signals in real-world clinical practice, packages them into full Orphan Programs — covering designations, clinical evidence, CMC, supply agreements, and go-to-market strategy — and then licenses those packages to pharmaceutical companies for registration and commercialization. The thesis is that the safety and efficacy of well-characterized medicines is an underutilized asset in rare disease, where most patients still have no approved option.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Oddifact is headquartered in Paris, France. Its regulatory reach already spans both sides of the Atlantic, with orphan drug designations secured from the FDA and the European Commission within its first two years of operation.





Founding and History

Oddifact was founded in 2024 by Pierre-Alexandre Teulie, who serves as CEO. Teulie's motivation was personal: his own diagnosis with a rare disease shaped the company's focus on patients who fall through the gaps of conventional drug development. In 2024 and 2025 alone, Oddifact received more FDA Orphan Drug Designations than any other biopharmaceutical company worldwide — a striking output record for a company still in its first full years of operation. By mid-2026 the company had also secured a European Commission Orphan Drug Designation, extending its regulatory footprint into the EU.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Rare diseases are Oddifact's singular focus, with programs spanning autoimmune, inflammatory, and vasculitic conditions among others. The company targets indications where a drug already has years of real-world off-label use but no formal orphan approval — the regulatory and clinical groundwork laid by clinical practice, rather than a Phase I program. Kawasaki disease and CD20-related rare conditions are among the identified areas. The commercial logic is sound: orphan designation confers market exclusivity, priority review, and fee waivers that make even modest rare disease populations economically viable.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The S.A.V.E. platform is Oddifact's core intellectual asset — a proprietary AI system designed to surface off-label therapeutic signals from real-world medical practice and translate them into actionable orphan programs. Rather than generating new molecular entities, S.A.V.E. mines the evidence already accumulated outside formal trials: physician prescribing patterns, case series, registries, and published literature. Each Orphan Program that emerges is a complete, licensable package: designation, clinical dossier, CMC plan, supply chain, and regulatory roadmap. The platform's output rate — outpacing the entire industry on FDA orphan designations in 2024 and 2025 — suggests the AI signal-identification layer is genuinely productive rather than aspirational.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Infliximab in Kawasaki disease is the program with the most advanced dual-jurisdiction regulatory status. Infliximab, a TNF-alpha inhibitor originally approved for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, has been used off-label in Kawasaki disease — a pediatric vasculitis — for over a decade. The KIDCARE trial provided the first high-quality randomized evidence supporting its use in IVIG-resistant Kawasaki disease. Oddifact secured an FDA Orphan Drug Designation for this indication followed by a European Commission Orphan Drug Designation on May 21, 2026, making it one of the few programs with formal rare disease recognition on both sides of the Atlantic.

MabionCD20 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD20, originally developed by Polish biotech Mabion as a biosimilar candidate to rituximab (MabThera/Rituxan). Under a letter of intent signed with Mabion in June 2026, Oddifact is applying its S.A.V.E. platform to identify orphan indications for this asset and pursue its registration as an innovative drug for rare diseases rather than as a biosimilar. The CD20 target has already secured two FDA Orphan Drug Designations through Oddifact's work. The Mabion collaboration brings manufacturing and biologics development capability to complement Oddifact's regulatory and AI platform strengths.





Recent Developments

On May 21, 2026, Oddifact received a European Commission Orphan Drug Designation for infliximab in Kawasaki disease, adding EU coverage to the existing FDA designation for the same indication. In June 2026, Mabion signed a letter of intent with Oddifact to repurpose MabionCD20 — a dormant rituximab biosimilar candidate — as an innovative orphan drug, a deal that meaningfully expands Oddifact's biologics pipeline. These moves follow Oddifact's record-setting designation run in 2024 and 2025, when it outpaced all other biopharmaceutical companies globally on FDA orphan drug designations.





Key Personnel

Pierre-Alexandre Teulie serves as CEO and Founder. He founded Oddifact in 2024 following his own diagnosis with a rare disease, bringing a patient perspective directly to the company's strategic direction.





Strategic Partnerships

Oddifact's model is built around licensing completed Orphan Programs to pharmaceutical partners for registration and commercialization. Its most visible partnership to date is a letter of intent with Polish biotech Mabion, signed June 2026, to develop MabionCD20 as an orphan drug — pairing Oddifact's AI platform and designation track record with Mabion's antibody manufacturing infrastructure. The infliximab-Kawasaki disease program, now carrying both FDA and EC orphan designations, is positioned as a near-term licensing candidate.





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