A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation precision immunomodulators and oncology medicines, with a replicable AI-driven drug discovery model targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and cancer indications. Odyssey Therapeutics is building a scalable platform to address significant unmet need across immunology and oncology, with an emphasis on mechanistically differentiated small molecules and biologic fusion proteins. Its pipeline is anchored by OD-07656, an IRAK4 inhibitor advancing in autoimmune indications. The company positions itself as a mission-driven organization committed to transforming the standard of care for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.
Odyssey Therapeutics is headquartered at 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, Massachusetts, with an additional research presence in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company's dual-site footprint supports its integrated research and clinical operations across structural biology, protein therapeutics, and computational drug discovery.
Odyssey Therapeutics was founded by Gary D. Glick, who serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, and the company has grown rapidly through a series of private financing rounds. The company raised a $213 million Series D financing, which closed in September 2025 — just months after shelving plans for a Nasdaq IPO that had targeted $100 million in proceeds. A renewed IPO pursuit was reported in May 2026, reflecting the company's continued ambition to access public capital markets. Earlier, in June 2024, Odyssey expanded its technology capabilities by acquiring Rahko, a quantum machine learning firm.
Odyssey's primary focus spans autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions, with a secondary emphasis on oncology. The company targets patient populations with significant unmet medical need where existing therapies offer inadequate efficacy or tolerability. Its pipeline is designed to address multiple immune-mediated diseases through precision modulation of key inflammatory signaling pathways. The dual focus on immunology and oncology reflects overlapping biology in immune cell function and tumor microenvironment biology.
Odyssey deploys a multi-modality discovery engine encompassing small molecule drugs, Fc fusion proteins, and fusion protein biologics. The company integrates AI-driven computational tools with structural biology expertise to identify and optimize novel therapeutics against difficult targets, including transcription factors. The 2024 acquisition of Rahko brought quantum machine learning capabilities in-house, enhancing the company's ability to model complex molecular interactions at scale. This integrated platform is designed to be replicable across programs, allowing Odyssey to progress a diverse portfolio without rebuilding infrastructure for each asset.
OD-07656 is Odyssey's lead clinical asset, an IRAK4 inhibitor being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory indications. IRAK4 (Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4) is a serine-threonine kinase central to Toll-like receptor and IL-1 receptor signaling, pathways implicated in multiple autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and lupus. OD-07656 is currently the company's most advanced program and is featured as the anchor asset on Odyssey's pipeline page. Beyond OD-07656, Odyssey is advancing additional investigative therapies across its immunology portfolio, leveraging its small molecule and fusion protein platforms to build a multi-asset pipeline. The company has reported two active clinical trials across its programs. Further pipeline candidates emerging from its collaboration with Terray Therapeutics and internal AI-driven discovery programs are expected to progress toward clinical stage, though specific asset codes and trial identifiers for these earlier-stage programs have not yet been disclosed publicly.
In September 2025, Odyssey closed a $213 million Series D financing, its largest funding round to date, providing runway to advance OD-07656 and broader pipeline programs through key clinical milestones. This came after the company withdrew an earlier Nasdaq IPO filing that had targeted $100 million in proceeds. By May 2026, Odyssey had renewed its IPO ambitions, signaling confidence in its clinical progress and market conditions. In June 2024, the company acquired quantum machine learning firm Rahko, deepening its computational drug discovery infrastructure ahead of the Series D raise.
Gary D. Glick serves as Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Glick has built Odyssey from inception and drives the company's scientific and strategic vision across immunology and oncology. Stephen Soisson serves as Executive Vice President of Structural Biology and Protein Therapeutics, bringing deep expertise in structure-based drug design critical to the company's multi-modality platform. Natalie Dales serves as Chief of Research Operations and Portfolio Strategy, overseeing the coordination of Odyssey's expanding pipeline and cross-functional research activities.
In April 2024, Odyssey announced a strategic research collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson and Johnson company, to jointly discover and optimize small molecule medicines against select therapeutic targets using AI-driven approaches. The same year, Odyssey entered a collaboration with Terray Therapeutics, combining Odyssey's expertise in immunology and transcription factor biology with Terray's integrated AI platform, tNova, which leverages proprietary experimental data at scale. These partnerships complement the company's internal capabilities and provide validation of its computational platform from major industry players.
Odyssey withdrew an earlier Nasdaq IPO that targeted $100 million in proceeds, opting instead to close a $213 million Series D financing in September 2025 — a significantly larger capital raise that provided greater runway without the constraints of public market timing. By May 2026, market conditions and clinical progress had sufficiently improved for the company to renew its IPO ambitions. The Series D also demonstrated sustained investor conviction in Odyssey's platform and pipeline ahead of any public listing.
IRAK4 is a serine-threonine kinase that acts as a central signaling node downstream of Toll-like receptors and IL-1 family receptors, both of which drive inflammatory cascades implicated in conditions including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Inhibiting IRAK4 can broadly suppress pathological innate immune activation without the broad immunosuppression associated with older biologics. The target has attracted substantial industry interest, with several companies validating the mechanism in clinical settings, positioning Odyssey's OD-07656 in a competitive but scientifically well-supported space.
The June 2024 acquisition of Rahko, a quantum machine learning company, brought in-house capabilities that go beyond conventional AI-based molecular modeling. Quantum machine learning can better handle the complex quantum mechanical interactions governing molecular binding, potentially enabling Odyssey to optimize drug candidates against challenging targets — including transcription factors — that have historically resisted small molecule approaches. Combined with structural biology expertise and the tNova AI platform from its Terray collaboration, Odyssey operates one of the more computationally advanced discovery engines among clinical-stage immunology biotechs.
OD-07656 is Odyssey's lead clinical candidate, an IRAK4 inhibitor targeting autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is the furthest advanced asset in the company's pipeline and is highlighted as the anchor program on Odyssey's public pipeline disclosure. The company has reported two active clinical trials across its portfolio, with OD-07656 representing the primary clinical-stage program. Specific trial phase designation and NCT identifiers have not been publicly disclosed in detail beyond the IRAK4 mechanism and autoimmune indication focus.
Odyssey is primarily focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with oncology as a secondary but stated area of focus — a combination the company describes explicitly in its corporate positioning. The immunology pipeline is anchored in innate immune signaling, with IRAK4 inhibition as the lead mechanism. The oncology angle likely leverages overlapping immune biology, particularly around the tumor microenvironment, where inflammatory pathways play a significant role in disease progression and treatment response.
Odyssey is a clinical-stage company with two active clinical trials reported across its pipeline, with OD-07656 as the lead program. The $213 million Series D closed in September 2025 provides the financial runway to advance programs through pivotal clinical milestones. A renewed IPO effort as of May 2026 suggests the company anticipates near-term data readouts or regulatory interactions that would support a public market debut and further capital deployment.
Odyssey sits at a dynamic inflection point heading into potential public markets. Key watchpoints include:
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