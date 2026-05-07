Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation precision immunomodulators and oncology medicines, with a replicable AI-driven drug discovery model targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and cancer indications. Odyssey Therapeutics is building a scalable platform to address significant unmet need across immunology and oncology, with an emphasis on mechanistically differentiated small molecules and biologic fusion proteins. Its pipeline is anchored by OD-07656, an IRAK4 inhibitor advancing in autoimmune indications. The company positions itself as a mission-driven organization committed to transforming the standard of care for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Odyssey Therapeutics is headquartered at 51 Sleeper Street, Boston, Massachusetts, with an additional research presence in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company's dual-site footprint supports its integrated research and clinical operations across structural biology, protein therapeutics, and computational drug discovery.





Founding and History

Odyssey Therapeutics was founded by Gary D. Glick, who serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, and the company has grown rapidly through a series of private financing rounds. The company raised a $213 million Series D financing, which closed in September 2025 — just months after shelving plans for a Nasdaq IPO that had targeted $100 million in proceeds. A renewed IPO pursuit was reported in May 2026, reflecting the company's continued ambition to access public capital markets. Earlier, in June 2024, Odyssey expanded its technology capabilities by acquiring Rahko, a quantum machine learning firm.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Odyssey's primary focus spans autoimmune diseases and inflammatory conditions, with a secondary emphasis on oncology. The company targets patient populations with significant unmet medical need where existing therapies offer inadequate efficacy or tolerability. Its pipeline is designed to address multiple immune-mediated diseases through precision modulation of key inflammatory signaling pathways. The dual focus on immunology and oncology reflects overlapping biology in immune cell function and tumor microenvironment biology.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Odyssey deploys a multi-modality discovery engine encompassing small molecule drugs, Fc fusion proteins, and fusion protein biologics. The company integrates AI-driven computational tools with structural biology expertise to identify and optimize novel therapeutics against difficult targets, including transcription factors. The 2024 acquisition of Rahko brought quantum machine learning capabilities in-house, enhancing the company's ability to model complex molecular interactions at scale. This integrated platform is designed to be replicable across programs, allowing Odyssey to progress a diverse portfolio without rebuilding infrastructure for each asset.





Key Pipeline and Programs

OD-07656 is Odyssey's lead clinical asset, an IRAK4 inhibitor being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory indications. IRAK4 (Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4) is a serine-threonine kinase central to Toll-like receptor and IL-1 receptor signaling, pathways implicated in multiple autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and lupus. OD-07656 is currently the company's most advanced program and is featured as the anchor asset on Odyssey's pipeline page. Beyond OD-07656, Odyssey is advancing additional investigative therapies across its immunology portfolio, leveraging its small molecule and fusion protein platforms to build a multi-asset pipeline. The company has reported two active clinical trials across its programs. Further pipeline candidates emerging from its collaboration with Terray Therapeutics and internal AI-driven discovery programs are expected to progress toward clinical stage, though specific asset codes and trial identifiers for these earlier-stage programs have not yet been disclosed publicly.





Recent Developments

In September 2025, Odyssey closed a $213 million Series D financing, its largest funding round to date, providing runway to advance OD-07656 and broader pipeline programs through key clinical milestones. This came after the company withdrew an earlier Nasdaq IPO filing that had targeted $100 million in proceeds. By May 2026, Odyssey had renewed its IPO ambitions, signaling confidence in its clinical progress and market conditions. In June 2024, the company acquired quantum machine learning firm Rahko, deepening its computational drug discovery infrastructure ahead of the Series D raise.





Key Personnel

Gary D. Glick serves as Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Glick has built Odyssey from inception and drives the company's scientific and strategic vision across immunology and oncology. Stephen Soisson serves as Executive Vice President of Structural Biology and Protein Therapeutics, bringing deep expertise in structure-based drug design critical to the company's multi-modality platform. Natalie Dales serves as Chief of Research Operations and Portfolio Strategy, overseeing the coordination of Odyssey's expanding pipeline and cross-functional research activities.





Strategic Partnerships

In April 2024, Odyssey announced a strategic research collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson and Johnson company, to jointly discover and optimize small molecule medicines against select therapeutic targets using AI-driven approaches. The same year, Odyssey entered a collaboration with Terray Therapeutics, combining Odyssey's expertise in immunology and transcription factor biology with Terray's integrated AI platform, tNova, which leverages proprietary experimental data at scale. These partnerships complement the company's internal capabilities and provide validation of its computational platform from major industry players.





FAQ Section