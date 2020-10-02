Sunday 24 November 2024

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for women’s cancers.

Olema’s lead program, OP-1250, a complete estrogen receptor antagonist and a selective ER degrader, is currently being studied in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer.

In October 2020, Olema announced the closing of an $85 million Series C financing. The Californian company will use the proceeds to advance the clinical development of OP-1250.

Latest Olema Oncology News

Olema Oncology raises $85 million to advance breast cancer drug
1 October 2020
