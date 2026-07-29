Company Overview

A Barcelona-based biotech spun out of IRB Barcelona developing first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates that target resistance biology in treatment-refractory cancers, with an oversubscribed $86.6 million Series B now funding IND-stage programs. Ona Therapeutics applies a patient-driven discovery platform to find tumor-specific antigens and epitopes that emerge specifically in the context of resistance — territory most ADC developers have left untouched. The company's thesis is that resistance biology creates discrete, targetable surface signatures, and that ADCs engineered around those signatures can reach patients who have exhausted existing options. Two wholly internal programs, ONA-255 in breast cancer and ONA-389 in colorectal cancer, are the first outputs of that strategy.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ona Therapeutics is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, and operates in close proximity to its founding institution, IRB Barcelona. The company's scientific roots remain anchored in the Catalan research ecosystem, though the June 2026 Series B brings in investors from across Europe and beyond, signaling a broadening international profile as it prepares for clinical operations.





Founding and History

Ona Therapeutics was spun out of IRB Barcelona — the Institute for Research in Biomedicine — drawing directly on the institute's cancer biology research programs. The founding rationale was to translate IRB's work on tumor resistance mechanisms into a purpose-built ADC pipeline, rather than pursue the antigen targets already crowded with established players. A leadership strengthening round was announced in February 2025 as the company built toward clinical readiness. The June 2026 Series B, closed at $86.6 million and oversubscribed, marks the company's most significant capitalization event to date.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Ona's clinical and preclinical programs sit squarely in solid tumor oncology, with breast cancer and colorectal cancer as the initial indications. Both are chosen not for their size alone but for the unmet need at the resistance end: patients who have progressed on standard-of-care therapies including, in breast cancer, existing HER2-directed ADCs. Colorectal cancer remains one of the most therapeutically underserved solid tumor types, with no approved ADC to date. The company's explicit focus on treatment-resistant disease keeps it out of first-line competition with large pharma while addressing genuine clinical need.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ona's platform integrates three connected capabilities: identification of novel tumor-specific antigens and epitopes enriched in resistant disease, antibody engineering against those targets, and selection of optimized linker-payload combinations from validated ADC chemistry. The patient-driven discovery process uses patient-derived samples from resistant tumors rather than established cell lines, which the company argues surfaces biologically relevant antigens that preclinical screens miss. This approach is differentiated from target-first ADC development, which tends to repurpose antigens already known from sensitive, treatment-naive tumors. The output is intended to be precision-engineered conjugates whose activity is mechanistically linked to the resistance context they are designed to penetrate.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ONA-255 is Ona's lead asset: a first-in-class ADC directed at a novel antigen identified through the company's resistance-biology platform, with breast cancer as the initial clinical indication. The $86.6 million Series B is sized specifically to advance ONA-255 into Phase I clinical trials, and IND-enabling work is at an advanced stage as of mid-2026. The target antigen and precise payload chemistry have not been publicly disclosed ahead of the clinical filing, which is consistent with competitive practice at this stage. ONA-389 is the company's second program, a first-in-class ADC targeting a distinct resistance-associated antigen in colorectal cancer. ONA-389 is at a preclinical stage, with Series B proceeds supporting the studies required to reach first-in-human dosing. The colorectal cancer focus is strategically notable: there is no approved ADC in that indication, leaving the field relatively open for a differentiated entrant with credible resistance-biology data.





Recent Developments

In February 2025, Ona Therapeutics announced a set of leadership appointments designed to support pipeline advancement and organizational scaling — a signal that the company was actively preparing for the operational demands of clinical-stage development. The defining event of 2026 was the June closing of an oversubscribed $86.6 million Series B, co-led by Columbus Venture Partners and Merieux Equity Partners, with additional participation from COFIDES, Korys, and existing investors. The oversubscription is notable in the current financing environment and reflects sustained investor appetite for differentiated ADC platforms. The capital is earmarked for ONA-255's first clinical study and ONA-389's IND-enabling program.





Key Personnel

Ona Therapeutics strengthened its leadership team in February 2025 in preparation for clinical-stage operations, though individual executive names have not been disclosed in available public reporting. The company's scientific foundation traces to IRB Barcelona, and it is standard for IRB spinouts to retain founding investigators in senior scientific roles. Further executive details are expected to enter the public record ahead of the ONA-255 Phase I trial opening.





Strategic Partnerships

The Series B investor syndicate — Columbus Venture Partners, Merieux Equity Partners, COFIDES, and Korys — represents Ona's principal external relationships at this stage, combining venture life sciences capital with development-stage financing expertise. No licensing deals or large-pharma collaborations have been publicly announced, which is consistent with a company preparing to generate its own Phase I data before entertaining partnership terms. The strength of the ADC partnering market in 2025-2026 suggests commercial discussions are likely to follow first-in-human data.





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