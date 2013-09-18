US biotech firm Oncothyreon (Nasdaq: ONTY) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of oncology products.

It is currently developing multiple therapeutic candidates designed to target cancer in specific and effective ways. L-BLP25 (formerly Stimuvax), in Phase III development, is an innovative cancer vaccine designed to induce an immune response to cancer cells that express MUC-1, a protein antigen widely expressed on common cancers.

PX-866 is an oral, irreversible, pan-isoform inhibitor of the PI-3-kinase/PTEN/AKT signaling pathway that is implicated in many types of human cancers including breast, glioma, colon, ovarian, prostate, melanoma, lung, and head and neck cancers. ONT-10 is a therapeutic vaccine designed to direct an individual's immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes both synthetic vaccines and small molecules for a variety of cancer indications.