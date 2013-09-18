Sunday 24 November 2024

US biotech firm Oncothyreon (Nasdaq: ONTY) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of oncology products.

It is currently developing multiple therapeutic candidates designed to target cancer in specific and effective ways. L-BLP25 (formerly Stimuvax), in Phase III development, is an innovative cancer vaccine designed to induce an immune response to cancer cells that express MUC-1, a protein antigen widely expressed on common cancers.

PX-866 is an oral, irreversible, pan-isoform inhibitor of the PI-3-kinase/PTEN/AKT signaling pathway that is implicated in many types of human cancers including breast, glioma, colon, ovarian, prostate, melanoma, lung, and head and neck cancers. ONT-10 is a therapeutic vaccine designed to direct an individual's immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells. The company's pipeline includes both synthetic vaccines and small molecules for a variety of cancer indications.

Latest Oncothyreon News

Braeburn expands pipeline to include two schizophrenia treatments
4 May 2015
Oncothyreon acquires Alpine Biosciences
12 August 2014
Sentinel Oncology in deal with Oncothyreon worth a potential $174 million
22 April 2014
Oncothyreon and Array collaborate on anti-HER2 compound ARRY-380
30 May 2013
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


