A Houston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class peptide therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic and cardiopulmonary diseases, backed by $30 million in Series A financing.

Company Overview

A Houston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class peptide therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic and cardiopulmonary diseases, backed by $30 million in Series A financing. Oorja Bio launched out of stealth in May 2026 with a lead asset already cleared by the FDA for clinical investigation. The company's founding premise is that restoring the biological function of damaged lung epithelial cells, rather than merely slowing fibrotic progression, represents a meaningful step forward for IPF patients who have few effective treatment options.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Oorja Bio is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its pipeline strategy draws on an international licensing relationship with South Korea-based NIBEC, through which it secured its lead candidate ORJ-001. The company's primary development activities are focused on the United States.





Founding and History

Oorja Bio emerged from stealth in May 2026, announcing its launch alongside a $30 million Series A financing round led by founding investor Westlake Village BioPartners. The company's foundational licensing deal with South Korea's NIBEC, which brought ORJ-001 into the portfolio, was executed in May 2025, establishing the scientific and commercial basis for the launch. The founding team brings direct experience from the development of sotatercept at Acceleron Pharma, a program that ultimately attracted Merck's acquisition of the company.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Oorja Bio's primary focus is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and fatal lung disease characterized by the irreversible scarring of lung tissue for which no curative therapy currently exists. The two approved antifibrotic agents, nintedanib and pirfenidone, slow disease progression but do not halt or reverse it, leaving a substantial unmet need for regenerative approaches. Oorja intends to extend its pipeline beyond IPF into adjacent fibrotic and cardiopulmonary conditions as the platform matures.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Oorja Bio's platform centers on peptide-based biology designed to restore the function of alveolar epithelial type 2 cells, the progenitor cells of the lung lining that are critically damaged in IPF. AEC2 dysfunction is increasingly recognized as a proximal driver of fibrotic pathology rather than a downstream consequence, making functional restoration a mechanistically distinct strategy from existing antifibrotics. This cellular repair approach aims to promote active tissue remodeling in fibrotic lung, potentially addressing disease progression at a more fundamental level than current therapies.





Key Pipeline and Programs

ORJ-001 is Oorja Bio's lead candidate and the company's sole disclosed asset to date. It is a first-in-class peptide engineered to restore AEC2 cell function, promoting repair and remodeling of fibrotic lung tissue rather than purely suppressing the fibrotic cascade. ORJ-001 was licensed from South Korea's NIBEC in May 2025 in a transaction valued at up to $435 million, including upfront and milestone payments. The asset has received IND clearance from the US FDA, and Oorja has announced plans to initiate a Phase II clinical trial in IPF patients during 2026. No NCT number has been publicly disclosed at the time of launch. Beyond ORJ-001, Oorja has signaled its intention to build a broader pipeline targeting other fibrotic and cardiopulmonary diseases, though no additional candidates have been named.





Recent Developments

Oorja Bio's public launch on May 20, 2026 marked the company's exit from stealth and confirmed the $30 million Series A financing from Westlake Village BioPartners. The announcement coincided with confirmation that ORJ-001 had received FDA IND clearance and that a Phase II trial in IPF was planned for initiation in 2026. The NIBEC licensing agreement, finalized in May 2025 for up to $435 million, was the foundational transaction enabling the company's formation and pipeline strategy.





Key Personnel

Sujay Kango serves as Chief Executive Officer. Kango previously led product strategy for sotatercept at Acceleron Pharma, the pulmonary arterial hypertension asset that became a centerpiece of Merck's acquisition of Acceleron. Janethe Pena, MD, PhD serves as Chief Medical Officer. Pena also brings direct clinical development experience from sotatercept at Acceleron, providing the founding team with a rare combination of late-stage regulatory and commercial expertise in cardiopulmonary disease.





Strategic Partnerships

Oorja Bio's primary strategic relationship is its licensing agreement with NIBEC, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, through which it acquired worldwide rights to ORJ-001 in a deal worth up to $435 million. Westlake Village BioPartners serves as founding investor and provided the full $30 million Series A. No additional partnership or out-licensing agreements have been disclosed at launch.





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