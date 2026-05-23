A Houston-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class peptide therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic and cardiopulmonary diseases, backed by $30 million in Series A financing. Oorja Bio launched out of stealth in May 2026 with a lead asset already cleared by the FDA for clinical investigation. The company's founding premise is that restoring the biological function of damaged lung epithelial cells, rather than merely slowing fibrotic progression, represents a meaningful step forward for IPF patients who have few effective treatment options.
Oorja Bio is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its pipeline strategy draws on an international licensing relationship with South Korea-based NIBEC, through which it secured its lead candidate ORJ-001. The company's primary development activities are focused on the United States.
Oorja Bio emerged from stealth in May 2026, announcing its launch alongside a $30 million Series A financing round led by founding investor Westlake Village BioPartners. The company's foundational licensing deal with South Korea's NIBEC, which brought ORJ-001 into the portfolio, was executed in May 2025, establishing the scientific and commercial basis for the launch. The founding team brings direct experience from the development of sotatercept at Acceleron Pharma, a program that ultimately attracted Merck's acquisition of the company.
Oorja Bio's primary focus is idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive and fatal lung disease characterized by the irreversible scarring of lung tissue for which no curative therapy currently exists. The two approved antifibrotic agents, nintedanib and pirfenidone, slow disease progression but do not halt or reverse it, leaving a substantial unmet need for regenerative approaches. Oorja intends to extend its pipeline beyond IPF into adjacent fibrotic and cardiopulmonary conditions as the platform matures.
Oorja Bio's platform centers on peptide-based biology designed to restore the function of alveolar epithelial type 2 cells, the progenitor cells of the lung lining that are critically damaged in IPF. AEC2 dysfunction is increasingly recognized as a proximal driver of fibrotic pathology rather than a downstream consequence, making functional restoration a mechanistically distinct strategy from existing antifibrotics. This cellular repair approach aims to promote active tissue remodeling in fibrotic lung, potentially addressing disease progression at a more fundamental level than current therapies.
ORJ-001 is Oorja Bio's lead candidate and the company's sole disclosed asset to date. It is a first-in-class peptide engineered to restore AEC2 cell function, promoting repair and remodeling of fibrotic lung tissue rather than purely suppressing the fibrotic cascade. ORJ-001 was licensed from South Korea's NIBEC in May 2025 in a transaction valued at up to $435 million, including upfront and milestone payments. The asset has received IND clearance from the US FDA, and Oorja has announced plans to initiate a Phase II clinical trial in IPF patients during 2026. No NCT number has been publicly disclosed at the time of launch. Beyond ORJ-001, Oorja has signaled its intention to build a broader pipeline targeting other fibrotic and cardiopulmonary diseases, though no additional candidates have been named.
Oorja Bio's public launch on May 20, 2026 marked the company's exit from stealth and confirmed the $30 million Series A financing from Westlake Village BioPartners. The announcement coincided with confirmation that ORJ-001 had received FDA IND clearance and that a Phase II trial in IPF was planned for initiation in 2026. The NIBEC licensing agreement, finalized in May 2025 for up to $435 million, was the foundational transaction enabling the company's formation and pipeline strategy.
Sujay Kango serves as Chief Executive Officer. Kango previously led product strategy for sotatercept at Acceleron Pharma, the pulmonary arterial hypertension asset that became a centerpiece of Merck's acquisition of Acceleron. Janethe Pena, MD, PhD serves as Chief Medical Officer. Pena also brings direct clinical development experience from sotatercept at Acceleron, providing the founding team with a rare combination of late-stage regulatory and commercial expertise in cardiopulmonary disease.
Oorja Bio's primary strategic relationship is its licensing agreement with NIBEC, a South Korean biopharmaceutical company, through which it acquired worldwide rights to ORJ-001 in a deal worth up to $435 million. Westlake Village BioPartners serves as founding investor and provided the full $30 million Series A. No additional partnership or out-licensing agreements have been disclosed at launch.
Existing approved therapies for IPF, nintedanib and pirfenidone, slow fibrotic progression but do not address the underlying cellular dysfunction that drives the disease. Oorja Bio's thesis is that restoring alveolar epithelial type 2 cell function — the lung's key regenerative cell population — offers a mechanistically distinct and potentially more disease-modifying approach. The founding team's experience with sotatercept, which took a novel biology approach in pulmonary arterial hypertension to significant commercial success, reflects a deliberate strategic pattern.
AEC2 cells act as progenitor cells for the alveolar epithelium and are essential for maintaining and repairing the lung's gas-exchange surface. In IPF, AEC2 cells suffer dysfunction and loss, and this failure is increasingly understood as a primary driver of fibrotic pathology rather than a secondary effect. Therapeutic strategies that can restore AEC2 function therefore aim to intervene upstream of the fibrotic cascade, a fundamentally different mechanism from current antifibrotic agents.
ORJ-001 is a peptide designed to restore AEC2 cell function and promote active tissue remodeling, in contrast to nintedanib and pirfenidone, which inhibit fibrotic signaling pathways. This positions ORJ-001 as a potential repair-and-regeneration agent rather than a progression-slowing therapy. The first-in-class designation reflects the novelty of its mechanism, and its licensing from NIBEC for up to $435 million signals the scientific and commercial value attributed to the approach.
ORJ-001 has received IND clearance from the US FDA, allowing clinical investigation to proceed in the United States. Oorja Bio has announced plans to initiate a Phase II clinical trial in IPF patients during 2026, making trial initiation and early enrollment the most immediate operational milestones. Phase II data readouts would then represent the next significant value-inflection point for the program.
While ORJ-001 and IPF represent the company's near-term focus, Oorja Bio has stated its intention to build a pipeline addressing other fibrotic and cardiopulmonary diseases. No additional pipeline candidates have been disclosed at this stage. The founders' background at Acceleron, where they worked on a cardiopulmonary asset with broad application potential, suggests the company is likely to pursue indications where overlapping biology and unmet need converge.
Oorja Bio is a clinical-stage company at the transition from IND clearance to Phase II trial initiation for its lead asset ORJ-001. The company launched publicly in May 2026 with $30 million in Series A financing from founding investor Westlake Village BioPartners. This capital is expected to fund the Phase II program in IPF, though the runway and financing strategy beyond Series A have not been detailed.
Oorja Bio is a single-asset, early-stage company at a pivotal inflection point. Key watchpoints include:
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