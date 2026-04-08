A clinical-stage cell therapy company developing precision engineered cell and gene therapies using its proprietary cell engineering platform to create allogeneic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage cell therapy company developing precision engineered cell and gene therapies using its proprietary cell engineering platform to create allogeneic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Orca Bio focuses on creating off-the-shelf cellular medicines that can be manufactured at scale and administered to patients without the need for patient-specific customization. The company's approach centers on engineering healthy donor cells to create therapeutic products that can treat multiple patients from a single manufacturing batch.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Orca Bio is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, operating primarily in the United States with manufacturing and research facilities focused on the development of its allogeneic cell therapy platform.





Founding and History

Founded in 2018, Orca Bio emerged from research focused on developing next-generation cell engineering technologies for allogeneic cell therapies. The company has raised significant venture funding to advance its platform and pipeline through clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company's primary focus spans oncology and autoimmune diseases, with particular emphasis on blood cancers and immune system disorders where engineered cell therapies can provide therapeutic benefit. Orca Bio's strategy centers on developing allogeneic treatments that overcome the manufacturing and scalability challenges associated with autologous cell therapies. The approach targets diseases where immune cell dysfunction or malignancy can be addressed through precision-engineered cellular interventions.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Orca Bio's core platform involves sophisticated cell engineering techniques to create allogeneic cell therapies from healthy donor cells. The technology encompasses genetic modification, cell selection, and manufacturing processes designed to create standardized cellular products that can function effectively across different patients without requiring individual customization. The platform aims to address key challenges in cell therapy including manufacturing scalability, treatment timing, and product consistency.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The company's lead program, ORCA-T, represents an engineered allogeneic cell therapy designed for treating hematologic malignancies. ORCA-T is currently in Phase I clinical trials, focusing on patients with blood cancers who may benefit from this off-the-shelf cellular approach. The program demonstrates Orca Bio's ability to translate its cell engineering platform into clinical applications, with additional programs in development targeting both oncology and autoimmune indications.





Key Personnel

The company is led by CEO and co-founder Dr. Yvonne Chen, who brings extensive expertise in cell engineering and immunotherapy development. The leadership team includes experienced executives and scientific advisors with backgrounds in cell therapy, oncology, and biotechnology commercialization.





Strategic Partnerships

Orca Bio has established manufacturing partnerships to support the production and scaling of its allogeneic cell therapy products. The company maintains collaborations with academic research institutions to advance its cell engineering platform and has engaged with regulatory authorities to support the clinical development pathway for its programs.





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