Company Overview

Oscotec Inc. (KOSDAQ: 039200) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating cutting-edge science into innovative medicines for clinically unmet needs. The company develops small molecule therapeutics targeting arthritis, cancer, fibrosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. Oscotec reported consolidated revenue of 99.84 billion won in 2024, surging 193.5% year-over-year, with operating income of 52.08 billion won ($36 million), marking a return to profitability. As of March 2026, the company has a market capitalization of approximately $1.24 billion.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Oscotec is headquartered at 700 Daewangpangyo-ro, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The company operates its U.S. subsidiary Genosco, which conducts clinical-stage drug development programs. Through its partnerships, including the ADEL-Y01 deal with Sanofi, Oscotec's pipeline assets have global development and commercialization reach across major pharmaceutical markets.





Founding and History

Oscotec was founded on December 8, 1998, initially established as Oscotec Co., Ltd. within Dankook University. The company changed its name to Oscotec Inc. in June 1999 and was listed on KOSDAQ in January 2007. Over more than two decades, the company has evolved from a university spinout into a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company with multiple clinical-stage programs and a U.S. subsidiary, Genosco, which the company is working to bring under full ownership.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Oscotec focuses on immunology, oncology, fibrosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. In immunology, the company's SYK inhibitor SKI-O-703 targets rheumatoid arthritis and immune thrombocytopenia. In oncology, cevidoplenib and OCT-598 address drug resistance mechanisms in cancer. The fibrosis pipeline includes programs in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and kidney fibrosis. In neurology, the company co-develops ADEL-Y01, an anti-acetylated tau antibody for Alzheimer's disease, with ADEL.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Oscotec develops small molecule therapeutics targeting kinase pathways involved in inflammation, cancer, and fibrosis. The company's core competencies include SYK inhibition for autoimmune diseases, FLT3 inhibition for acute myeloid leukemia, EGFR inhibition for non-small cell lung cancer, and ROCK2 inhibition for fibrosis. Through its subsidiary Genosco, the company also has capabilities in clinical-stage drug development in the United States. The ADEL-Y01 program represents an expansion into biologics through the company's collaboration with ADEL.





Key Pipeline and Programs

SKI-O-703 is a SYK inhibitor currently in two Phase II clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. ADEL-Y01, co-developed with ADEL and licensed to Sanofi for up to $1.04 billion including an $80 million upfront payment, is an anti-acetylated tau antibody in Phase I trials in the U.S. for Alzheimer's disease. GNS-3545, developed through Genosco, is a ROCK2 inhibitor in Phase I for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with a licensing deal targeted for mid-2026. OCT-598 is an anti-resistance oncology asset licensed from Kanaph Therapeutics expected to mature after 2028. Cevidoplenib, developed through Genosco, targets thrombocytopenia.





Key Personnel

Yoon Tae-young serves as Chief Executive Officer. James Kim was among the founders of the company at its establishment in 1998. The company maintains leadership across its South Korean operations and its U.S. subsidiary Genosco.





Strategic Partnerships

Oscotec's most significant partnership involves ADEL-Y01, co-developed with ADEL, which was licensed to Sanofi in a deal worth up to $1.04 billion with an $80 million upfront payment for exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights. The company licensed OCT-598 from Kanaph Therapeutics for anti-resistance oncology. CEO Yoon Tae-young has stated the company is actively seeking external partnerships to develop its legacy pipeline without additional internal investment. Two fibrosis programs are targeted for out-licensing in 2026 and 2027, including OCT-648 for kidney fibrosis. The company is also pursuing full acquisition of its U.S. subsidiary Genosco, a move that has faced opposition from a shareholder coalition.





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