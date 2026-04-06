Oscotec Inc. (KOSDAQ: 039200) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating cutting-edge science into innovative medicines for clinically unmet needs. The company develops small molecule therapeutics targeting arthritis, cancer, fibrosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. Oscotec reported consolidated revenue of 99.84 billion won in 2024, surging 193.5% year-over-year, with operating income of 52.08 billion won ($36 million), marking a return to profitability. As of March 2026, the company has a market capitalization of approximately $1.24 billion.
Oscotec is headquartered at 700 Daewangpangyo-ro, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The company operates its U.S. subsidiary Genosco, which conducts clinical-stage drug development programs. Through its partnerships, including the ADEL-Y01 deal with Sanofi, Oscotec's pipeline assets have global development and commercialization reach across major pharmaceutical markets.
Oscotec was founded on December 8, 1998, initially established as Oscotec Co., Ltd. within Dankook University. The company changed its name to Oscotec Inc. in June 1999 and was listed on KOSDAQ in January 2007. Over more than two decades, the company has evolved from a university spinout into a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company with multiple clinical-stage programs and a U.S. subsidiary, Genosco, which the company is working to bring under full ownership.
Oscotec focuses on immunology, oncology, fibrosis, and neurodegenerative diseases. In immunology, the company's SYK inhibitor SKI-O-703 targets rheumatoid arthritis and immune thrombocytopenia. In oncology, cevidoplenib and OCT-598 address drug resistance mechanisms in cancer. The fibrosis pipeline includes programs in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and kidney fibrosis. In neurology, the company co-develops ADEL-Y01, an anti-acetylated tau antibody for Alzheimer's disease, with ADEL.
Oscotec develops small molecule therapeutics targeting kinase pathways involved in inflammation, cancer, and fibrosis. The company's core competencies include SYK inhibition for autoimmune diseases, FLT3 inhibition for acute myeloid leukemia, EGFR inhibition for non-small cell lung cancer, and ROCK2 inhibition for fibrosis. Through its subsidiary Genosco, the company also has capabilities in clinical-stage drug development in the United States. The ADEL-Y01 program represents an expansion into biologics through the company's collaboration with ADEL.
SKI-O-703 is a SYK inhibitor currently in two Phase II clinical trials for rheumatoid arthritis and idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. ADEL-Y01, co-developed with ADEL and licensed to Sanofi for up to $1.04 billion including an $80 million upfront payment, is an anti-acetylated tau antibody in Phase I trials in the U.S. for Alzheimer's disease. GNS-3545, developed through Genosco, is a ROCK2 inhibitor in Phase I for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with a licensing deal targeted for mid-2026. OCT-598 is an anti-resistance oncology asset licensed from Kanaph Therapeutics expected to mature after 2028. Cevidoplenib, developed through Genosco, targets thrombocytopenia.
Yoon Tae-young serves as Chief Executive Officer. James Kim was among the founders of the company at its establishment in 1998. The company maintains leadership across its South Korean operations and its U.S. subsidiary Genosco.
Oscotec's most significant partnership involves ADEL-Y01, co-developed with ADEL, which was licensed to Sanofi in a deal worth up to $1.04 billion with an $80 million upfront payment for exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights. The company licensed OCT-598 from Kanaph Therapeutics for anti-resistance oncology. CEO Yoon Tae-young has stated the company is actively seeking external partnerships to develop its legacy pipeline without additional internal investment. Two fibrosis programs are targeted for out-licensing in 2026 and 2027, including OCT-648 for kidney fibrosis. The company is also pursuing full acquisition of its U.S. subsidiary Genosco, a move that has faced opposition from a shareholder coalition.
Oscotec's central strategic challenge is monetizing its pipeline through out-licensing deals while resolving the contested full acquisition of its U.S. subsidiary Genosco, balancing shareholder concerns about dilution and valuation against the need for an integrated development structure.
Spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) mediates signaling in immune cells involved in rheumatoid arthritis and immune thrombocytopenia. Inhibiting SYK can suppress pathogenic immune responses while potentially offering a differentiated mechanism compared to existing JAK inhibitors and biologics for autoimmune diseases.
Oscotec operates a dual-geography model with clinical development in both South Korea and the United States through Genosco, enabling access to both Asian and Western regulatory pathways. The company's partnership-focused strategy aims to advance its pipeline through out-licensing rather than fully internal development.
ADEL-Y01 targets acetylated tau, a post-translationally modified form of tau protein implicated in Alzheimer's disease. Sanofi's $1.04 billion licensing deal validates this approach and provides substantial funding for development, including an $80 million upfront payment.
The pipeline spans immunology (SKI-O-703 for rheumatoid arthritis and ITP), oncology (cevidoplenib, OCT-598 for drug-resistant cancers), fibrosis (GNS-3545 for IPF, OCT-648 for kidney fibrosis), and neurology (ADEL-Y01 for Alzheimer's disease).
Oscotec is a clinical-stage company with multiple programs in Phase I and Phase II trials. SKI-O-703 is the most advanced asset in two Phase II studies, while ADEL-Y01 and GNS-3545 are in Phase I. Earlier-stage programs include OCT-598 and the kidney fibrosis candidate OCT-648.
Key watchpoints include Phase II data from SKI-O-703 in rheumatoid arthritis and ITP, the outcome of the Genosco acquisition dispute with shareholders, out-licensing deals for the fibrosis programs targeted for 2026 and 2027, and Phase I safety and pharmacokinetic readouts for GNS-3545 in IPF.
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