Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

otitopic_logo

OtiTopic

A privately funded early-stage biotech drug company focused on developing treatments for heart attack .

Founded in 2002, the company is developing a portable drug-device combination product that uses a dry powder formulation of aspirin designed to be administered at the time of suspected myocardial infarction, as a rescue indication.

Its drug candidate, OTI-0726, has US patent protection through to 2037.

The company hopes to file its NDA in late 2020 and in 2019, it is working on finalizing the scale up of its manufacturing process. Phase I and Phase II dose range studies are also anticipated in 2019.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest OtiTopic News

'Epipen for heart attacks' could be worth billions, says OtiTopic CEO
1 March 2019
More OtiTopic news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze