Founded in 2002, the company is developing a portable drug-device combination product that uses a dry powder formulation of aspirin designed to be administered at the time of suspected myocardial infarction, as a rescue indication.

Its drug candidate, OTI-0726, has US patent protection through to 2037.

The company hopes to file its NDA in late 2020 and in 2019, it is working on finalizing the scale up of its manufacturing process. Phase I and Phase II dose range studies are also anticipated in 2019.