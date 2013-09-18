Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

otsuka-pharmaceutical

Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings, abbreviated OPC, is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Osaka and Naruto, Japan.

Otsuka Holdings (TYO: 4578), abbreviated OPC, is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Osaka and Naruto, Japan. The company was established August 10, 1964. As of 2012, OPC employed 40,000 people worldwide. The company focuses on pharmaceuticals related to nutrition. The company is also known for the popular sports drink Pocari Sweat and the best-selling energy drink Oronamin C. Otsuka Pharmaceutical also developed Abilify (aripiprazole), an approved drug treatment for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, which they claim has a better side effect profile compared with other antipsychotic drugs. As of 2013, annual sales of Abilify were over $8 billion a year, making it the highest grossing drug worldwide.

OPC joined the Tokyo Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO) on December 15, 2010, at which time OPC was Japan's No.2 drug maker by sales after industry leader Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. The IPO debuted at $2.4 billion, making it the largest for a pharmaceutical company up to that time.

In early 2012, Otsuka announced it would focus its "future operations on CNS disorders and oncology". This decision necessitated a revision in the terms of an agreement with UCB to end collaboration on immunology products while continuing collaboration in the CNS area.

In September 2013, Otsuka Holdings announced it had agreed to acquire Astex Pharmaceuticals for close to $900 million.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Otsuka News

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Aurinia offers slimmer profile after investor pressure
11 November 2024
Otsuka announces positive Phase III trial of sibeprenlimab
22 October 2024
Otsuka’s Lupkynis approved in Japan
24 September 2024
More Otsuka news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze