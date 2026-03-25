A private clinical-stage biotechnology company, Ouro Medicines develops immune reset therapeutics based on T-cell engager antibodies for chronic immune-mediated diseases, with an initial emphasis on B cell- and plasma cell-driven autoimmune disorders.

Company Overview

A private clinical-stage biotechnology company, Ouro Medicines develops immune reset therapeutics based on T-cell engager antibodies for chronic immune-mediated diseases, with an initial emphasis on B cell- and plasma cell-driven autoimmune disorders. The company is centered on the idea that targeted depletion of pathogenic immune cell populations could produce durable remissions without continuous immunosuppression. Its lead program, gamgertamig, is being advanced in autoimmune cytopenias and additional autoimmune indications.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ouro Medicines is based in San Francisco, California. Its development footprint is international despite its early stage, with clinical activity and study sites spanning countries including the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and additional multinational settings for basket studies. The company appears to operate primarily from the US while building a broader clinical presence through cross-border trials and partnerships.

Founding and History

Ouro Medicines launched in 2025 with $120 million in Series A financing. The company was founded by Monograph Capital in partnership with GSK, positioning it as a venture-backed start-up with strategic pharmaceutical ties from inception. Its launch included a clinical-stage asset licensed from Keymed Biosciences and a broader discovery pipeline aimed at immune-mediated disease.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Ouro focuses on chronic immune-mediated diseases, particularly disorders driven by autoreactive B cells and plasma cells. Its disclosed clinical priorities include autoimmune cytopenias such as autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia, as well as Sjögren's disease and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy. The company's portfolio strategy suggests interest in both rare autoimmune conditions and broader specialty immunology indications where durable disease control remains difficult.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core modality is the T-cell engager antibody, specifically bispecific antibodies designed to redirect T cells against disease-driving immune cell populations. Ouro has emphasized BCMAxCD3 biology in its lead program and describes a detuned CD3 arm intended to reduce cytokine release while preserving cell-depleting potency. The practical goal is an off-the-shelf immune reset approach that combines the depth of immune cell depletion associated with more intensive therapies with the dosing convenience of a subcutaneous antibody.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Ouro's lead and only publicly named program is gamgertamig, also known as OM336, a BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody. The asset is in Phase 1b development in autoimmune cytopenias including autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia, and has also entered a multinational Phase 1b basket study in Sjögren's disease and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy. The program has received US FDA Orphan Drug Designation in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immune thrombocytopenia, while earlier clinical experience from oncology and investigator-led studies has informed its development path.





Key Personnel

Jaideep Dudani, PhD, is the founding chief executive officer of Ouro Medicines. Neely Mozaffarian, MD, PhD, serves as chief medical officer and brings autoimmune and autoinflammatory disease development experience. The leadership team also includes Christina Carlson, JD, as general counsel and chief operating officer, reflecting a build-out beyond pure discovery into clinical and corporate execution.





Strategic Partnerships

Ouro Medicines was founded by Monograph Capital in partnership with GSK, giving it an unusual combination of venture creation and large-pharma alignment. Its lead asset was licensed from Keymed Biosciences, and Keymed-sponsored as well as investigator-initiated studies have contributed to the clinical evidence base around OM336. The company is also backed by investors including TPG, NEA, and Norwest, indicating a partner-heavy financing and governance structure typical of emerging biotech companies.





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