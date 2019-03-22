The company focuses on advancing its lead candidate in glioblastoma as well as generating novel nanotherapeutic candidates in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies for applications in CNS and immuno-oncology, using its proprietary Triozan Delivery Platform.

In March 2019, Ovensa announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Japanese pharma major Takeda to evaluate Triozan for the delivery of an antibody to the brain and evaluate its performance in a CNS disease model.

The company is headquartered in Canada.