Ovensa

A pre-clinical stage company working to fight inherent therapeutic resistance in complex diseases by generating advanced nanotherapeutics.

The company focuses on advancing its lead candidate in glioblastoma as well as generating novel nanotherapeutic candidates in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies for applications in CNS and immuno-oncology, using its proprietary Triozan Delivery Platform.

In March 2019, Ovensa announced that it had entered into a collaboration agreement with Japanese pharma major Takeda to evaluate Triozan for the delivery of an antibody to the brain and evaluate its performance in a CNS disease model.

The company is headquartered in Canada.

