Thursday 19 March 2026

One To Watch

Palvella Therapeutics

A Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics focuses on topical treatments designed to address the underlying biology of dermatologic conditions driven by dysregulated signaling pathways.

Company Overview

Palvella Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing and commercializing therapies for serious, rare dermatologic diseases, particularly genetic skin disorders with no approved treatments.

The company’s strategy centers on topical drug delivery, enabling high local concentrations of active agents directly at the site of disease while minimizing systemic exposure. Its programs are built around targeting the molecular drivers of disease, particularly pathways such as mTOR that are implicated in abnormal cell growth and vascular malformations.

Palvella operates as a focused rare disease developer, with a pipeline concentrated on dermatology indications where existing treatment options are limited or nonexistent.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, United States
  • conducts clinical development through U.S. and global trial sites

The company maintains a lean operating structure with a small team and outsourced development capabilities.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2015
  • publicly listed on Nasdaq under ticker PVLA

The company was established to develop therapies targeting rare dermatologic conditions, with an early focus on topical formulations of mTOR inhibitors.

It has raised venture funding prior to becoming publicly traded and continues to finance operations through public markets and offerings.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Palvella focuses on rare dermatologic and genetic skin diseases.

Key areas include:

  • microcystic lymphatic malformations
  • cutaneous venous malformations
  • other mTOR-driven dermatologic conditions
  • rare genodermatoses with limited treatment options

The company prioritizes diseases that are chronic, often pediatric, and lack approved therapies.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on QTORIN™, a topical drug delivery system.

Key components include:

  • topical formulations of mTOR inhibitors such as rapamycin
  • high-concentration drug delivery to skin layers
  • enhanced penetration into epidermis and dermis
  • localized targeting of disease pathways

This approach is designed to overcome limitations of systemic therapies by delivering drugs directly to affected tissue.


Key Pipeline and Programs

QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin (lead program)

  • Modality: topical mTOR inhibitor (rapamycin gel)
  • Indication focus: microcystic lymphatic malformations
  • Status: Phase III (SELVA study)
  • Mechanism: inhibition of mTOR signaling driving abnormal tissue growth

Additional QTORIN programs

  • Modality: topical rapamycin formulations
  • Indication focus: cutaneous venous malformations and other mTOR-driven diseases
  • Status: Phase II and earlier development

The pipeline is built around expanding the QTORIN platform across multiple dermatologic indications.


Key Personnel

  • Wes Kaupinen, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

The leadership team includes executives with experience in dermatology, rare disease development and clinical operations.


Strategic Partnerships

Palvella operates primarily with an internally driven development model, supplemented by external collaborations.

Key elements include:

  • clinical research partnerships for trial execution
  • relationships with rare disease networks and investigators
  • potential future commercial partnerships for product launch

The company’s focused pipeline reduces reliance on large-scale partnership structures.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether a single-platform, dermatology-focused pipeline can achieve sufficient clinical and commercial validation. The company’s value is concentrated in the success of QTORIN and its ability to expand across multiple indications.

Topical delivery allows high drug concentrations at the site of disease while reducing systemic exposure. This is particularly important in pediatric and chronic dermatologic conditions where long-term safety is critical.

QTORIN is a proprietary topical delivery system for mTOR inhibitors such as rapamycin. It is designed to enable effective penetration into skin tissue and target disease pathways locally.

QTORIN rapamycin is the company’s lead asset and the primary driver of its clinical and commercial strategy. Its Phase III program in microcystic lymphatic malformations is the most advanced test of the platform.

The pipeline focuses on rare skin diseases driven by mTOR pathway dysregulation.

Key areas include:

  • lymphatic malformations
  • venous malformations
  • other genetic dermatologic conditions

Palvella develops targeted topical therapies using a platform approach, expanding a single mechanism across multiple related indications rather than building a diversified modality pipeline.

Key issues include:

  • Phase III clinical outcomes for QTORIN rapamycin
  • regulatory pathway and potential approval timeline
  • ability to expand the platform into additional indications
  • commercial viability in rare dermatology markets
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Latest Palvella Therapeutics News

Positive Phase III results for Palvella’s QTORIN
17 March 2026
Palvella and Pieris to merge
24 July 2024
Ligand acquires milestone and royalty rights to PTX-022 from Palvella
18 December 2018
BRIEF — MedPharm and Palvella expand pachyonychia congenita partnership
8 February 2019
More Palvella Therapeutics news >


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