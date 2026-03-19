A Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted therapies for rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics focuses on topical treatments designed to address the underlying biology of dermatologic conditions driven by dysregulated signaling pathways.

Company Overview

Palvella Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech focused on developing and commercializing therapies for serious, rare dermatologic diseases, particularly genetic skin disorders with no approved treatments.

The company’s strategy centers on topical drug delivery, enabling high local concentrations of active agents directly at the site of disease while minimizing systemic exposure. Its programs are built around targeting the molecular drivers of disease, particularly pathways such as mTOR that are implicated in abnormal cell growth and vascular malformations.

Palvella operates as a focused rare disease developer, with a pipeline concentrated on dermatology indications where existing treatment options are limited or nonexistent.





Headquarters and Global Presence

headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, United States

conducts clinical development through U.S. and global trial sites

The company maintains a lean operating structure with a small team and outsourced development capabilities.





Founding and History

founded in 2015

publicly listed on Nasdaq under ticker PVLA

The company was established to develop therapies targeting rare dermatologic conditions, with an early focus on topical formulations of mTOR inhibitors.

It has raised venture funding prior to becoming publicly traded and continues to finance operations through public markets and offerings.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Palvella focuses on rare dermatologic and genetic skin diseases.

Key areas include:

microcystic lymphatic malformations

cutaneous venous malformations

other mTOR-driven dermatologic conditions

rare genodermatoses with limited treatment options

The company prioritizes diseases that are chronic, often pediatric, and lack approved therapies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is centered on QTORIN™, a topical drug delivery system.

Key components include:

topical formulations of mTOR inhibitors such as rapamycin

high-concentration drug delivery to skin layers

enhanced penetration into epidermis and dermis

localized targeting of disease pathways

This approach is designed to overcome limitations of systemic therapies by delivering drugs directly to affected tissue.





Key Pipeline and Programs

QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin (lead program)

Modality: topical mTOR inhibitor (rapamycin gel)

Indication focus: microcystic lymphatic malformations

Status: Phase III (SELVA study)

Mechanism: inhibition of mTOR signaling driving abnormal tissue growth

Additional QTORIN programs

Modality: topical rapamycin formulations

Indication focus: cutaneous venous malformations and other mTOR-driven diseases

Status: Phase II and earlier development

The pipeline is built around expanding the QTORIN platform across multiple dermatologic indications.





Key Personnel

Wes Kaupinen, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

The leadership team includes executives with experience in dermatology, rare disease development and clinical operations.





Strategic Partnerships

Palvella operates primarily with an internally driven development model, supplemented by external collaborations.

Key elements include:

clinical research partnerships for trial execution

relationships with rare disease networks and investigators

potential future commercial partnerships for product launch

The company’s focused pipeline reduces reliance on large-scale partnership structures.





FAQ Section