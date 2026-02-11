Wednesday 11 February 2026

One To Watch

Pandorum Technologies

A regenerative medicine company developing exosome-based, cell-free therapies and engineered tissue products, with initial emphasis on ophthalmology and expansion into lung and liver indications.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Pandorum operates across India and the United States, with R&D activities and collaborators spanning both geographies. It has also described expansion plans into additional markets, including Japan and the Middle East.

Founding and History

Pandorum was founded in 2011 and originated from an academic-rooted startup effort in India. The company’s co-founders are Tuhin Bhowmick (CEO) and Arun Chandru (CTO). Early financing included friends-and-family support followed by multiple venture and angel rounds.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Pandorum’s disclosed focus areas are:

  • Ophthalmology, particularly corneal diseases, including severe ulcerative corneal conditions
  • Lung repair and fibrosis-associated pathology, including post-viral or inflammatory injury settings
  • Liver disease and drug discovery applications, including hepatotoxicity/DMPK and NASH-oriented models

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Pandorum’s platform combines:

  • Stem cell–derived exosomes and engineered extracellular vesicles as therapeutics (cell-free regenerative modality)
  • Biomaterials and tissue-mimetic bio-inks intended to support wound healing and tissue regeneration
  • Biofabrication approaches, including 3D/4D bioprinting and tissue construction methods for engineered corneal and liver tissues

Key Personnel

  • Tuhin Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer and Director (Co-founder)
  • Arun Chandru, Chief Technology Officer and Director (Co-founder)

Strategic Partnerships

Pandorum has disclosed a clinical manufacturing partnership with AGC Biologics focused on Kuragenx manufacturing for U.S. and European markets, and a collaboration with Nucelion Therapeutics (a Bharat Biotech subsidiary) to support supply across the Asia-Pacific region. The company has also described exploration of additional partnerships for the Middle East.


FAQ Section

Pandorum’s core platform centers on regenerative, tissue-modulating exosome therapies, paired with biomaterials designed to localize and sustain biological activity at the site of injury. In parallel, it develops engineered tissues and organoid-style systems for research and translational applications.

Pandorum’s lead therapeutic emphasis is ocular surface disease and corneal repair, with additional R&D activity disclosed in lung injury/fibrosis contexts and liver biology (including disease modeling and drug discovery workflows).

Key disclosed product lines include:

  • Bioengineered cornea products, including a bioprinted lenticule approach
  • Kuragenx, described as a “liquid cornea” exosome-based combination product for ulcerative corneal blindness settings (including neurotrophic keratitis)
  • Liver tissue products (3D hepatocyte spheroids and multicellular liver organoids) positioned for DMPK/toxicology and disease modeling, including NASH
  • Lung regeneration work leveraging exosome payloads positioned for immunomodulation and anti-fibrotic effects

Pandorum’s most clinically oriented asset publicly highlighted is Kuragenx; other programs are presented as preclinical, research, or platform expansion initiatives.

Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:

  • February 2026: Pandorum announced the close of a US$18 million Series B financing to advance clinical development of its tunable exosome therapies (including Kuragenx) and to scale manufacturing and operations across additional geographies.
  • January 2025: AGC Biologics announced a partnership with Pandorum to support clinical manufacturing of Kuragenx, including scale-up of an exosome bioprocess and release-testing strategy aligned to regulatory requirements.

Kuragenx is described as an exosome-based formulation combined with a biopolymer matrix intended for corneal repair in severe ulcerative conditions. Pandorum and partners have described preclinical results and a regulatory interaction path that included a U.S. FDA Pre-IND meeting, with IND submission planned for 2025 (as previously stated by the company/partners).

Near-term milestones are execution-focused:

  • IND submission and clinical entry for Kuragenx (timing previously communicated as 2025)
  • Clinical manufacturing readiness and supply chain scale-up through CDMO and regional production collaborations
  • Additional indication expansion decisions for the exosome platform (lung, liver, and other systemic inflammatory/degenerative settings)

Pandorum’s disclosed investor base spans Indian and international angels and institutional backers. Named investors and groups shown in company materials include 021 Capital, KITVEN Fund-3 (Biotech), Kotak Investment Advisors, Indian Angel Network entities, and 500 Startups, alongside individual angel participation. The February 2026 Series B was described as led by Protons Corporate with participation from additional strategic and financial investors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Pandorum Technologies News

Pandorum Technologies raises $18 million in Series B financing
10 February 2026
More Pandorum Technologies news >


Today's issue

Novo Nordisk commences legal action against Hims & Hers
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk commences legal action against Hims & Hers
10 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Kailera and Hengrui report ribupatide delivers 12.1% weight loss at 26 weeks
10 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
ICER releases evidence report on therapies for IgA nephropathy
10 February 2026
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi wins NICE nod as first perioperative IO treatment for MIBC
10 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Takeda’s oveporexton NDA for priority review
10 February 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna inks long-term deal with Mexican govt
10 February 2026
Biotechnology
Gyala launches first-in-class CD84 CAR-T trial in acute leukemias
10 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze