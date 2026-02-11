Pandorum Technologies

A regenerative medicine company developing exosome-based, cell-free therapies and engineered tissue products, with initial emphasis on ophthalmology and expansion into lung and liver indications.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Pandorum operates across India and the United States, with R&D activities and collaborators spanning both geographies. It has also described expansion plans into additional markets, including Japan and the Middle East.

Founding and History

Pandorum was founded in 2011 and originated from an academic-rooted startup effort in India. The company’s co-founders are Tuhin Bhowmick (CEO) and Arun Chandru (CTO). Early financing included friends-and-family support followed by multiple venture and angel rounds.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Pandorum’s disclosed focus areas are:

Ophthalmology, particularly corneal diseases, including severe ulcerative corneal conditions

Lung repair and fibrosis-associated pathology, including post-viral or inflammatory injury settings

Liver disease and drug discovery applications, including hepatotoxicity/DMPK and NASH-oriented models

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Pandorum’s platform combines:

Stem cell–derived exosomes and engineered extracellular vesicles as therapeutics (cell-free regenerative modality)

Biomaterials and tissue-mimetic bio-inks intended to support wound healing and tissue regeneration

Biofabrication approaches, including 3D/4D bioprinting and tissue construction methods for engineered corneal and liver tissues

Key Personnel

Tuhin Bhowmick, Chief Executive Officer and Director (Co-founder)

Arun Chandru, Chief Technology Officer and Director (Co-founder)

Strategic Partnerships

Pandorum has disclosed a clinical manufacturing partnership with AGC Biologics focused on Kuragenx manufacturing for U.S. and European markets, and a collaboration with Nucelion Therapeutics (a Bharat Biotech subsidiary) to support supply across the Asia-Pacific region. The company has also described exploration of additional partnerships for the Middle East.





FAQ Section