Pandorum Technologies

Pandorum operates across India and the United States, with R&D activities and collaborators spanning both geographies. It has also described expansion plans into additional markets, including Japan and the Middle East.
Pandorum was founded in 2011 and originated from an academic-rooted startup effort in India. The company’s co-founders are Tuhin Bhowmick (CEO) and Arun Chandru (CTO). Early financing included friends-and-family support followed by multiple venture and angel rounds.
Pandorum’s disclosed focus areas are:
Pandorum’s platform combines:
Pandorum has disclosed a clinical manufacturing partnership with AGC Biologics focused on Kuragenx manufacturing for U.S. and European markets, and a collaboration with Nucelion Therapeutics (a Bharat Biotech subsidiary) to support supply across the Asia-Pacific region. The company has also described exploration of additional partnerships for the Middle East.
Pandorum’s core platform centers on regenerative, tissue-modulating exosome therapies, paired with biomaterials designed to localize and sustain biological activity at the site of injury. In parallel, it develops engineered tissues and organoid-style systems for research and translational applications.
Pandorum’s lead therapeutic emphasis is ocular surface disease and corneal repair, with additional R&D activity disclosed in lung injury/fibrosis contexts and liver biology (including disease modeling and drug discovery workflows).
Key disclosed product lines include:
Pandorum’s most clinically oriented asset publicly highlighted is Kuragenx; other programs are presented as preclinical, research, or platform expansion initiatives.
Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:
Kuragenx is described as an exosome-based formulation combined with a biopolymer matrix intended for corneal repair in severe ulcerative conditions. Pandorum and partners have described preclinical results and a regulatory interaction path that included a U.S. FDA Pre-IND meeting, with IND submission planned for 2025 (as previously stated by the company/partners).
Near-term milestones are execution-focused:
Pandorum’s disclosed investor base spans Indian and international angels and institutional backers. Named investors and groups shown in company materials include 021 Capital, KITVEN Fund-3 (Biotech), Kotak Investment Advisors, Indian Angel Network entities, and 500 Startups, alongside individual angel participation. The February 2026 Series B was described as led by Protons Corporate with participation from additional strategic and financial investors.
