Company Overview

A German mRNA-LNP biotechnology company whose tissue-selective delivery platform has attracted Astellas as a partner and, in June 2026, a full acquisition by CAR-T developer T-CURX. Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH was founded to solve a problem that has constrained the entire mRNA therapeutics field: standard lipid nanoparticles are stubbornly liver-tropic, limiting where mRNA drugs can go. Its two proprietary platforms — PTXmRNA and PTXΔLNP — are built specifically to break that constraint, targeting the vascular endothelium and pulmonary tissue that most LNP formulations cannot reach. Now folded into T-CURX as a wholly owned subsidiary, Pantherna's delivery engine is being positioned as the non-viral backbone for next-generation in vivo CAR-T programs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Pantherna is headquartered in Hennigsdorf in the greater Berlin area of Germany, where its mRNA and LNP research and manufacturing development activities are based. Following its acquisition by T-CURX, the combined entity spans Hennigsdorf/Berlin and Würzburg/Munich, with roughly 35 employees and 16 patent families across the two sites.





Founding and History

Pantherna was founded in 2017 with an original focus on mRNA therapeutics for vascular diseases. In July 2019 it closed a EUR 3.5 million seed round backed by High-Tech Gründerfonds, the European Investment Fund, business angel Prof. Detlev Riesner, and the State of Brandenburg. A EUR 4.0 million follow-on round, led by Riesner Verwaltungs GmbH and HTGF, followed in 2022 to advance the platform and pipeline. On June 1, 2026, T-CURX announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pantherna, a deal the companies describe as creating the first European biotech with proprietary CAR-T and LNP technologies under one roof.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Pantherna's pipeline addresses diseases where localized, transient protein expression in the vasculature or lung can intervene in otherwise difficult-to-treat pathology — pulmonary vascular disease is the original anchor indication. The collaboration with Kither Biotech extends this rationale into genetic lung diseases, pairing Pantherna's LNP delivery with Kither's clinical-stage peptide KIT2014. The Astellas partnership pushes the platform into regenerative medicine via direct reprogramming, or transdifferentiation, demonstrating the breadth the delivery technology can address. Under T-CURX ownership, oncology joins the mix through in vivo CAR-T programs targeting cancer and, eventually, non-oncology indications.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

PTXmRNA is an mRNA engineering platform designed for transient, controllable protein expression — a profile that suits therapeutic settings where chronic, constitutive expression would be unsafe or unnecessary. PTXΔLNP is the complementary delivery technology: an optimized combination of proprietary PTX lipids engineered to escape liver accumulation and achieve efficient mRNA release in extrahepatic target cells, including pulmonary capillary endothelium. Overcoming liver tropism is the central technical bet — standard LNP formulations from Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and others have largely been constrained to hepatic and intramuscular applications. If PTXΔLNP can reliably hit vascular and lung tissue at therapeutically relevant doses, the addressable disease space expands considerably.





Key Pipeline and Programs

PAN004 is Pantherna's lead development candidate, a defined mRNA-LNP formulation encoding a Tie2 agonist for selective expression in the vascular endothelium of pulmonary capillaries. Tie2 is a receptor tyrosine kinase critical to vascular stability and endothelial barrier function; its agonism has been explored in conditions including pulmonary arterial hypertension and acute lung injury, where endothelial dysfunction is a core pathological driver. PAN004 has not yet entered clinical trials and sits at the preclinical development stage, with its primary significance lying in proof-of-concept for the PTXΔLNP platform's extrahepatic targeting capability. Beyond PAN004, Pantherna's partnership with Kither Biotech is generating mRNA programs for genetic lung diseases, and the Astellas collaboration is developing direct-reprogramming mRNA constructs for regenerative medicine — both at early research stage. Under the T-CURX acquisition, Pantherna's LNP technology will be applied to T-CURX's non-viral transposon-based in vivo CAR-T assets, with T-CURX citing an approximately one-year acceleration of its clinical timeline as a direct consequence of the deal.





Recent Developments

The most material development is T-CURX's June 1, 2026 announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Pantherna, with Pantherna continuing to operate under its own name as a wholly owned subsidiary. The deal's strategic logic is explicit: T-CURX gains Pantherna's LNP delivery capabilities to advance in vivo CAR-T programs into clinical trials faster and to broaden indications beyond oncology. In June 2024, Astellas Pharma expanded its relationship with Pantherna — originally initiated via a technology evaluation agreement in October 2022 — on mRNA-based regenerative medicine programs using transdifferentiation, with Astellas shares rising 2.2% on the announcement. Separately, a 2024 collaboration with WACKER addressed mRNA manufacturing scale-up for Pantherna's pipeline candidates.





Key Personnel

Ansgar Santel serves as Chief Executive Officer, bringing senior industry expertise in mRNA therapeutics and having led Pantherna since its founding phase. Jörg Kaufmann serves as Chief Scientific Officer, overseeing the PTXmRNA and PTXΔLNP platform development and the PAN004 program. Oliver Keil serves as Chief Technology Officer, with responsibility for the LNP formulation science underpinning Pantherna's differentiated delivery approach; Gerrit Maass completes the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.





Strategic Partnerships

The most consequential relationship is the June 2026 acquisition by T-CURX, which integrates Pantherna's mRNA-LNP delivery engine into T-CURX's non-viral in vivo CAR-T pipeline; financial terms were not disclosed. Astellas Pharma has been a collaborator since October 2022, with the partnership extended in June 2024 to cover mRNA-based direct reprogramming programs for regenerative medicine. Kither Biotech is a further partner, combining Pantherna's LNP delivery with Kither's peptide KIT2014 for genetic lung disease applications, and WACKER supports manufacturing development for Pantherna's mRNA-LNP candidates.





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