A German mRNA-LNP biotechnology company whose tissue-selective delivery platform has attracted Astellas as a partner and, in June 2026, a full acquisition by CAR-T developer T-CURX. Pantherna Therapeutics GmbH was founded to solve a problem that has constrained the entire mRNA therapeutics field: standard lipid nanoparticles are stubbornly liver-tropic, limiting where mRNA drugs can go. Its two proprietary platforms — PTXmRNA and PTXΔLNP — are built specifically to break that constraint, targeting the vascular endothelium and pulmonary tissue that most LNP formulations cannot reach. Now folded into T-CURX as a wholly owned subsidiary, Pantherna's delivery engine is being positioned as the non-viral backbone for next-generation in vivo CAR-T programs.
Pantherna is headquartered in Hennigsdorf in the greater Berlin area of Germany, where its mRNA and LNP research and manufacturing development activities are based. Following its acquisition by T-CURX, the combined entity spans Hennigsdorf/Berlin and Würzburg/Munich, with roughly 35 employees and 16 patent families across the two sites.
Pantherna was founded in 2017 with an original focus on mRNA therapeutics for vascular diseases. In July 2019 it closed a EUR 3.5 million seed round backed by High-Tech Gründerfonds, the European Investment Fund, business angel Prof. Detlev Riesner, and the State of Brandenburg. A EUR 4.0 million follow-on round, led by Riesner Verwaltungs GmbH and HTGF, followed in 2022 to advance the platform and pipeline. On June 1, 2026, T-CURX announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pantherna, a deal the companies describe as creating the first European biotech with proprietary CAR-T and LNP technologies under one roof.
Pantherna's pipeline addresses diseases where localized, transient protein expression in the vasculature or lung can intervene in otherwise difficult-to-treat pathology — pulmonary vascular disease is the original anchor indication. The collaboration with Kither Biotech extends this rationale into genetic lung diseases, pairing Pantherna's LNP delivery with Kither's clinical-stage peptide KIT2014. The Astellas partnership pushes the platform into regenerative medicine via direct reprogramming, or transdifferentiation, demonstrating the breadth the delivery technology can address. Under T-CURX ownership, oncology joins the mix through in vivo CAR-T programs targeting cancer and, eventually, non-oncology indications.
PTXmRNA is an mRNA engineering platform designed for transient, controllable protein expression — a profile that suits therapeutic settings where chronic, constitutive expression would be unsafe or unnecessary. PTXΔLNP is the complementary delivery technology: an optimized combination of proprietary PTX lipids engineered to escape liver accumulation and achieve efficient mRNA release in extrahepatic target cells, including pulmonary capillary endothelium. Overcoming liver tropism is the central technical bet — standard LNP formulations from Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and others have largely been constrained to hepatic and intramuscular applications. If PTXΔLNP can reliably hit vascular and lung tissue at therapeutically relevant doses, the addressable disease space expands considerably.
PAN004 is Pantherna's lead development candidate, a defined mRNA-LNP formulation encoding a Tie2 agonist for selective expression in the vascular endothelium of pulmonary capillaries. Tie2 is a receptor tyrosine kinase critical to vascular stability and endothelial barrier function; its agonism has been explored in conditions including pulmonary arterial hypertension and acute lung injury, where endothelial dysfunction is a core pathological driver. PAN004 has not yet entered clinical trials and sits at the preclinical development stage, with its primary significance lying in proof-of-concept for the PTXΔLNP platform's extrahepatic targeting capability. Beyond PAN004, Pantherna's partnership with Kither Biotech is generating mRNA programs for genetic lung diseases, and the Astellas collaboration is developing direct-reprogramming mRNA constructs for regenerative medicine — both at early research stage. Under the T-CURX acquisition, Pantherna's LNP technology will be applied to T-CURX's non-viral transposon-based in vivo CAR-T assets, with T-CURX citing an approximately one-year acceleration of its clinical timeline as a direct consequence of the deal.
The most material development is T-CURX's June 1, 2026 announcement of its definitive agreement to acquire Pantherna, with Pantherna continuing to operate under its own name as a wholly owned subsidiary. The deal's strategic logic is explicit: T-CURX gains Pantherna's LNP delivery capabilities to advance in vivo CAR-T programs into clinical trials faster and to broaden indications beyond oncology. In June 2024, Astellas Pharma expanded its relationship with Pantherna — originally initiated via a technology evaluation agreement in October 2022 — on mRNA-based regenerative medicine programs using transdifferentiation, with Astellas shares rising 2.2% on the announcement. Separately, a 2024 collaboration with WACKER addressed mRNA manufacturing scale-up for Pantherna's pipeline candidates.
Ansgar Santel serves as Chief Executive Officer, bringing senior industry expertise in mRNA therapeutics and having led Pantherna since its founding phase. Jörg Kaufmann serves as Chief Scientific Officer, overseeing the PTXmRNA and PTXΔLNP platform development and the PAN004 program. Oliver Keil serves as Chief Technology Officer, with responsibility for the LNP formulation science underpinning Pantherna's differentiated delivery approach; Gerrit Maass completes the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.
The most consequential relationship is the June 2026 acquisition by T-CURX, which integrates Pantherna's mRNA-LNP delivery engine into T-CURX's non-viral in vivo CAR-T pipeline; financial terms were not disclosed. Astellas Pharma has been a collaborator since October 2022, with the partnership extended in June 2024 to cover mRNA-based direct reprogramming programs for regenerative medicine. Kither Biotech is a further partner, combining Pantherna's LNP delivery with Kither's peptide KIT2014 for genetic lung disease applications, and WACKER supports manufacturing development for Pantherna's mRNA-LNP candidates.
T-CURX's rationale was speed and exclusivity: acquiring Pantherna outright allows it to integrate the LNP delivery engine directly into its in vivo CAR-T programs, advancing clinical entry by approximately one year compared with a licensing arrangement. The combined entity — about 35 employees across Würzburg/Munich and Hennigsdorf/Berlin, with 16 patent families — also positions T-CURX as the first European biotech with proprietary CAR-T and LNP capabilities under a single roof, a structural advantage in a field where delivery is increasingly the differentiating variable.
Tie2 is a receptor tyrosine kinase whose activation stabilizes the vascular endothelium and maintains barrier integrity; loss of Tie2 signaling is implicated in pulmonary arterial hypertension, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and sepsis-related vascular leak. Delivering a Tie2 agonist as transient mRNA rather than a recombinant protein or small molecule offers localized, dose-controllable expression without systemic exposure — a pharmacological profile that is difficult to achieve by any other route. The pulmonary capillary endothelium is also precisely the tissue type that standard LNP platforms fail to reach, making it both the most clinically relevant and technically demanding proof point for the PTXΔLNP platform.
Approved mRNA products — including the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and Alnylam's siRNA medicines — rely on LNP chemistry that, following intravenous or intramuscular dosing, predominantly accumulates in the liver due to apolipoprotein E-mediated hepatic uptake. Pantherna's PTXΔLNP uses a proprietary combination of PTX lipids specifically optimized to escape this liver tropism and achieve selective uptake in extrahepatic cell types, notably vascular endothelium and lung tissue. The distinction is not merely academic: if the technology performs as claimed in the clinic, it opens mRNA drug development to cardiovascular, pulmonary, and regenerative medicine programs that current LNP chemistry cannot address reliably.
PAN004 is Pantherna's lead candidate — a defined mRNA-LNP formulation designed to transiently express a Tie2 agonist selectively in the vascular endothelium of pulmonary capillaries, targeting diseases characterized by endothelial dysfunction and vascular instability. It remains at preclinical stage and has not yet entered human trials, meaning the primary evidence for the platform's extrahepatic targeting capability is still animal data. Its value is partly as a clinical proof-of-concept asset for the PTXΔLNP platform and partly as a stand-alone therapeutic in pulmonary vascular disease — though the T-CURX acquisition now gives Pantherna's technology a faster route to clinical validation through the in vivo CAR-T programs.
Pantherna's original focus was pulmonary vascular disease, exemplified by PAN004's Tie2 agonist program targeting pulmonary capillary endothelium. The Kither Biotech collaboration expands this into genetic lung diseases, pairing mRNA delivery with a clinical-stage peptide therapeutic. The Astellas partnership pushes furthest from the founding thesis — into regenerative medicine via transdifferentiation — demonstrating that PTXΔLNP's extrahepatic delivery capability can be applied to any organ where direct reprogramming is therapeutically relevant. Under T-CURX, oncology and non-oncology CAR-T indications now add a fourth axis to what has become a multi-disease delivery platform.
Pantherna remains a preclinical-stage company: PAN004 has not entered human trials, and the pipeline programs with Kither and Astellas are at research stage. The most consequential near-term milestone is the clinical entry of T-CURX's in vivo CAR-T programs using Pantherna's LNP delivery — T-CURX has stated the acquisition accelerates that timeline by roughly one year, implying a clinical start within that window. For Pantherna's own vascular and lung programs, the path to IND filing will depend on the combined company's capital allocation and prioritization post-acquisition.
The acquisition by T-CURX reshapes Pantherna's risk-reward profile significantly. Key watchpoints include:
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