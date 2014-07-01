Sunday 24 November 2024

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A US commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats.

The company's lead commercial product, Nuzyra (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed US rights and rights to the greater China territory for Seysara (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall. Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from the US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), valued at up to $304 million as of Q2 2023, to support the development and US-based manufacturing of Nuzyra for pulmonary anthrax.

Latest Paratek Pharmaceuticals News

Paratek Phase IIb results highlight omadacycline’s potential in NTM treatment
15 November 2024
Positive anthrax data for Paratek’s Nuzyra
5 March 2024
Gurnet Point and Novo Holdings to acquire Paratek
6 June 2023
Novasep and Paratek enhance collaboration to produce Nuzyra
15 February 2022
