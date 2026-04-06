An Indian private-label contract manufacturer headquartered in Mumbai and established in 1994, Patcos Cosmetics specialises in the manufacture of over-the-counter oral care drug products, aerosols, and personal care items across six manufacturing facilities in India, supplying brands seeking to enter or expand in the oral care and personal care sectors worldwide.

Company Overview

Patcos Cosmetics (India) Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian pharmaceutical and personal care contract manufacturer founded in 1994, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company operates as a premier private-label manufacturer, offering turnkey manufacturing solutions for brands in the oral care, aerosols, skincare, hair care, and bath and body segments. Patcos produces a range of over-the-counter (OTC) drug products including fluoride toothpastes and antiseptic mouthwashes regulated as drugs by the US FDA, as well as a broad portfolio of personal care and household aerosol products. The company operates six manufacturing facilities across India.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Patcos is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and operates manufacturing facilities across six locations in India: Navi Mumbai MIDC (Maharashtra), Bhestan in Surat (Gujarat), Anjar in Gandhidham (Gujarat), Pedagantyada in Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), Andul Howrah in Kolkata (West Bengal), and near Ennore Port in Chennai (Tamil Nadu). This multi-site manufacturing network supports production across different product categories and enables the company to serve both domestic Indian clients and international brands seeking private-label manufacturing for oral care and personal care products.





Founding and History

Patcos Cosmetics was established in 1994 with the vision of manufacturing superior quality oral care, skincare, hair care, and bath and body products at competitive prices. Over three decades, the company built a contract manufacturing and private-label business serving brands across India and internationally, developing expertise in OTC drug product manufacturing (including fluoride dentifrice and antiseptic mouthwash formulations), aerosol production, and personal care product development. The company's multi-site manufacturing footprint has grown to encompass six facilities across key Indian industrial zones.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Patcos operates primarily in the consumer health and over-the-counter drug space rather than prescription pharmaceuticals. Its core areas are oral care OTC drug products — including toothpastes with fluoride-based anticaries claims and antiseptic mouthwashes — which are regulated as drugs by the US FDA. Beyond OTC oral care, the company manufactures aerosol-based personal care and household products including deodorants, hair sprays, and air fresheners. Additional product categories include skincare, hair care, and bath and body products. The company's business model is built on private-label contract manufacturing for consumer brands rather than proprietary product development.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Patcos's manufacturing capabilities span several technical domains. In oral care, the company produces toothpastes and mouthwashes formulated to meet OTC drug monograph requirements, with quality systems intended to comply with current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards for OTC drug products. The aerosol manufacturing division produces pressurised personal care and household products with relevant filling and quality assurance capabilities. The company's private-label model encompasses product formulation development, packaging customisation, and turnkey supply chain services for brand owners. Multi-site production capacity across six Indian facilities enables scale and flexibility.





Key Pipeline and Programs

As a contract manufacturer and private-label supplier, Patcos does not operate a pharmaceutical R&D pipeline in the traditional sense. The company's growth strategy is centred on expanding its contract manufacturing client base across oral care OTC drugs, aerosols, and personal care products. Patcos serves brands seeking to enter or expand within the oral care and aerosols markets by providing end-to-end manufacturing solutions encompassing formulation, filling, packaging, and quality assurance. The company continues to invest in its manufacturing infrastructure and multi-site production capacity to support increasing demand from domestic and international brand partners.





Key Personnel

Patcos Cosmetics is led by a management team with experience in pharmaceutical and personal care contract manufacturing. The company's operational leadership oversees its six manufacturing facilities across India, with responsibilities spanning production management, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and client services. The organisation's focus on private-label contract manufacturing has required investment in both technical manufacturing expertise and commercial capabilities to serve a diverse base of brand owner clients in the oral care, aerosol, and personal care sectors.





Strategic Partnerships

Patcos operates predominantly as a business-to-business contract manufacturer, forming partnerships with consumer brand owners seeking private-label manufacturing for oral care OTC drug products, aerosols, and personal care items. The company's multi-site manufacturing network across six Indian locations enables it to support clients with varying volume requirements and product specifications. International brand relationships are supported by the company's capabilities in OTC drug product manufacturing to US FDA and international standards. Patcos competes in the growing Indian contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) sector serving the consumer health and personal care industries.





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