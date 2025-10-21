Tuesday 21 October 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Pelage Pharmaceuticals

A US-based biotech company developing regenerative therapies for hair loss.

The company’s lead candidate, PP405, is a topical small molecule designed to reactivate dormant hair-follicle stem cells and restore natural hair growth in both men and women with androgenetic alopecia.

Pelage’s clinical programme is advancing through mid- to late-stage studies. Phase IIa data demonstrated a favourable safety profile and early signs of efficacy, supporting advancement toward Phase III development. The company’s approach targets the biological mechanisms underlying follicle dormancy rather than hormonal pathways, positioning PP405 as a potential first-in-class regenerative treatment.

In October 2025, Pelage completed a $120 million Series B financing, co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and GV (Google Ventures), with participation from Visionary Ventures, Main Street Advisors and YK BioVentures. Proceeds are supporting late-stage clinical trials and manufacturing scale-up.

The company is led by Daniel Gil, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Qing Yu Christina Weng, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and chaired by Cathy Friedman of GV. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pelage aims to establish a new standard in hair-loss treatment through regenerative medicine and stem-cell reactivation.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Pelage Pharmaceuticals News

Pelage Pharma raises $120 million to fund hair loss treatment research
16 October 2025
Pelage pockets $16.75 million for hair loss mission
27 February 2024
More Pelage Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Viridian announces up to $300 million royalty financing
Biotechnology
Viridian announces up to $300 million royalty financing
21 October 2025
Biotechnology
Summit to seek US approval for ivonescimab in lung cancer despite survival miss
21 October 2025
Biosimilars
Teva to commercialize Prestige's Herceptin biosimilar in Europe
21 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
EURneffy launched in UK as prescription anaphylaxis option
20 October 2025
Biotechnology
Markets uninspired by Exelixis ESMO data
20 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi’s high-dose influenza vaccine demonstrates superior protection
20 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Strong 2025 3rd-quarter financials for Sobi
20 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze