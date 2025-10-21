Pelage Pharmaceuticals

The company’s lead candidate, PP405, is a topical small molecule designed to reactivate dormant hair-follicle stem cells and restore natural hair growth in both men and women with androgenetic alopecia.

Pelage’s clinical programme is advancing through mid- to late-stage studies. Phase IIa data demonstrated a favourable safety profile and early signs of efficacy, supporting advancement toward Phase III development. The company’s approach targets the biological mechanisms underlying follicle dormancy rather than hormonal pathways, positioning PP405 as a potential first-in-class regenerative treatment.

In October 2025, Pelage completed a $120 million Series B financing, co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and GV (Google Ventures), with participation from Visionary Ventures, Main Street Advisors and YK BioVentures. Proceeds are supporting late-stage clinical trials and manufacturing scale-up.

The company is led by Daniel Gil, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Qing Yu Christina Weng, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and chaired by Cathy Friedman of GV. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pelage aims to establish a new standard in hair-loss treatment through regenerative medicine and stem-cell reactivation.