Pelthos Therapeutics

A U.S. specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology, with operations centered on commercialization and late-stage development. The company is publicly listed on NYSE American under ticker PTHS.

Founding and History

Pelthos became an independent public company in 2025 following a merger between Ligand’s subsidiary LNHC and Channel Therapeutics. The combined company’s near-term strategy has emphasized building a dermatology commercial base around an FDA-approved product, supported by targeted acquisitions and financing transactions.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Pelthos is focused on skin conditions with high patient burden and practical demand for topical, outpatient therapies. Its commercial and development activities span infectious dermatology and inflammatory or proliferative skin disorders.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Pelthos’ dermatology R&D programs are built around a nitric oxide-based topical platform branded as NITRICIL, designed to enable tunable topical nitric oxide delivery across multiple skin indications. In parallel, the company also holds legacy assets from Channel Therapeutics, including programs aimed at NaV1.7 modulation for pain indications, which the company has described as under evaluation for development path forward.

Key Personnel

Scott Plesha serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Pelthos’ operating model combines internal commercialization with external relationships that expand access and support execution. Recent activity has included payer and pharmacy-benefit arrangements to support product uptake, alongside lender relationships to fund acquisitions and commercial rollout.





