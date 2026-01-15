Friday 16 January 2026

One To Watch

Pelthos Therapeutics

A U.S. specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology, with operations centered on commercialization and late-stage development. The company is publicly listed on NYSE American under ticker PTHS.

Founding and History

Pelthos became an independent public company in 2025 following a merger between Ligand’s subsidiary LNHC and Channel Therapeutics. The combined company’s near-term strategy has emphasized building a dermatology commercial base around an FDA-approved product, supported by targeted acquisitions and financing transactions.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Pelthos is focused on skin conditions with high patient burden and practical demand for topical, outpatient therapies. Its commercial and development activities span infectious dermatology and inflammatory or proliferative skin disorders.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Pelthos’ dermatology R&D programs are built around a nitric oxide-based topical platform branded as NITRICIL, designed to enable tunable topical nitric oxide delivery across multiple skin indications. In parallel, the company also holds legacy assets from Channel Therapeutics, including programs aimed at NaV1.7 modulation for pain indications, which the company has described as under evaluation for development path forward.

Key Personnel

Scott Plesha serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Pelthos’ operating model combines internal commercialization with external relationships that expand access and support execution. Recent activity has included payer and pharmacy-benefit arrangements to support product uptake, alongside lender relationships to fund acquisitions and commercial rollout.


FAQ Section

Pelthos is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, launching, and scaling dermatology products while advancing a topical nitric oxide pipeline. The emphasis is on execution in commercial dermatology and late-stage development rather than discovery-stage research.

Pelthos focuses on dermatology. Current disclosed priorities include molluscum contagiosum, head lice, bacterial skin infection, and multiple additional topical dermatology indications in the NITRICIL development pipeline.

Marketed / commercial-stage products include:

  • ZELSUVMI (berdazimer) topical gel 10.3%, FDA-approved for molluscum contagiosum
  • XEPI (ozenoxacin) cream 1%, a topical antibiotic product acquired in 2025
  • XEGYLZE (abametapir) topical treatment for head lice, acquired in January 2026

NITRICIL development programs shown on the company pipeline include:

  • SB204 for acne vulgaris in Phase III
  • SB207 for genital warts in Phase II
  • SB208 for tinea pedis in Phase II
  • SB414 listed as an anti-inflammatory program in Phase I

Recent disclosed developments include the January 2026 acquisition of XEGYLZE, a January 2026 senior secured term loan facility of up to $50 million to support the company’s plans, and a December 2025 pharmacy benefit manager agreement intended to expand patient access for ZELSUVMI. In November 2025, Pelthos announced the acquisition of XEPI alongside an $18 million private convertible notes financing.

Pelthos’ recent public disclosures are weighted toward commercial execution and corporate actions rather than publication of new clinical datasets. Development-stage updates are primarily reflected through pipeline stage disclosure (for example, Phase III status for SB204 and Phase II status for SB207 and SB208).

Near-term milestones are primarily commercial and lifecycle-driven: scaling demand and access for ZELSUVMI, integrating acquired products, and advancing the NITRICIL pipeline through late-stage development activities. For SB204, the key milestone to watch is completion of Phase III development and any subsequent regulatory filing plans.

Pelthos is led by a CEO and an operating team aligned to a specialty pharma structure: commercial execution in dermatology, business development and product acquisition capability, and targeted clinical and regulatory resources to advance topical pipeline assets through Phase I–III development.

