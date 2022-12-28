Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

peptidream_company

PeptiDream

Japanese firm PeptiDream says it is focused on the translation of macrocyclic peptides into a new class of innovative medicines "to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide."

Japanese firm PeptiDream says it is focused on the translation of macrocyclic peptides into a new class of innovative medicines "to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide."

"Founded in 2006, PeptiDream employs its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology, a state-of-the-art highly versatile discovery platform which enables the production of highly diverse (trillions) non-standard peptide libraries with high efficiency, for the identification of highly potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, or peptide-drug conjugate (PDC)-based therapeutics and diagnostics."

"PeptiDream has an extensive global network of discovery and development partners driving the development and commercialization of a broad and diversified pipeline of investigational therapeutics. PeptiDream also markets and sells a number of radiopharmaceutical and radiodiagnostic products in Japan, through its wholly owned subsidiary, PDRadiopharma. PeptiDream is headquartered in Kawasaki, Japan."

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest PeptiDream News

PeptiDream unit and Curium join forces on radiopharma candidates
3 October 2024
PeptiDream expands radioligand deal with Novartis
1 May 2024
PeptiDream enters new license deal with Genentech
20 September 2023
Astellas inks research deal with PeptiDream
25 July 2023
More PeptiDream news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze