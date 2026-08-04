Company Overview

A genomics company whose whole-genome molecular residual disease test, NeXT Personal, has attracted a $1.5 billion acquisition offer from AI-driven precision oncology platform Tempus AI, pending stockholder and regulatory approval. Personalis (Nasdaq: PSNL) built its commercial identity around advanced cancer genomics, serving three distinct customer segments: clinical oncologists ordering MRD surveillance tests, biopharmaceutical companies running oncology trials, and large-scale population sequencing programs. Its "Win-in-MRD" strategy, articulated under current CEO Christopher Hall, is the thesis Tempus is buying into, at a meaningful premium to where the stock spent most of its independent life.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Personalis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and operates a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory that processes both clinical tests and biopharma research samples. The company has been a sequencing provider to the US Department of Veterans Affairs since 2012, giving it a durable federal presence alongside its commercial oncology business.





Founding and History

Personalis was incorporated in Delaware in February 2011 and priced its initial public offering on June 19, 2019, listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker PSNL at $17.00 per share. On July 20, 2026, Tempus AI announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire Personalis at $16.25 per share, implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion, with closing expected in late 2026 or early 2027. Personalis continues to trade as an independent company pending the required stockholder vote, HSR antitrust clearance, and other conditions.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Personalis is focused exclusively on oncology, specifically on detecting molecular residual disease, microscopic traces of cancer that persist or return after treatment, and on cancer immunogenomics for biopharma research. The clinical rationale is straightforward: earlier detection of recurrence, particularly in patients with early-stage or low-shedding tumors, gives oncologists a meaningful window to intervene before radiographic relapse. Medicare coverage secured for breast cancer surveillance in late 2025 and for Stage I to III non-small cell lung cancer surveillance in early 2026 validates the clinical and reimbursement case.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Personalis' core technology differentiator is whole-genome sequencing as the basis for its tumor-informed liquid biopsy, in contrast to the exome or targeted-panel sequencing used by most competing MRD platforms. NeXT Personal constructs a personalized blood-based panel for each patient tracking thousands of tumor variants simultaneously, achieving sensitivity down to one circulating tumor DNA molecule in one million, approximately 10- to 100-fold more sensitive than other available technologies. The ImmunoID NeXT platform serves biopharma customers differently: it consolidates multiple biomarker assays into a single tissue sample readout across approximately 20,000 human genes plus immune system profiling, useful for immunotherapy development programs.





Key Pipeline and Programs

NeXT Personal Dx is the company's flagship laboratory developed test, a tumor-informed, whole genome-based liquid biopsy run at its CLIA-certified laboratory, designed for clinical detection of MRD and cancer recurrence. It has secured Medicare coverage for breast cancer surveillance and Stage I to III NSCLC surveillance, its two largest near-term commercial opportunities, within a six-month span in late 2025 and early 2026. Clinical volume reached more than 7,800 tests in Q1 2026, up 258% year over year, with more than 1,000 ordering physicians, the clearest signal yet that reimbursement is translating into actual uptake. NeXT Dx is the company's comprehensive genomic cancer profiling test, while ImmunoID NeXT serves as the biopharma-facing cancer immunogenomics platform, profiling approximately 20,000 human genes alongside immune system data from a single tissue sample to support trial biomarker strategies and immunotherapy response prediction. Clinical evidence for NeXT Personal has been generated through the TRACERx lung cancer study, and research collaborations with BC Cancer cover colorectal and pancreatic ctDNA testing.





Recent Developments

The defining event of 2026 is the July 20 announcement of Tempus AI's agreement to acquire Personalis at $16.25 per share, implying a roughly $1.5 billion enterprise value, and a deal that formalizes what had been a commercial co-promotion partnership since November 2023. In Q1 2026, Personalis received Medicare coverage for NSCLC recurrence surveillance and reported clinical volume up 258% year over year, reinforcing the commercial momentum underpinning the deal's rationale. Full year 2025 revenue of approximately $69 million to $70 million came with nearly 400% clinical volume growth and a year-end cash balance of approximately $240 million; 2026 guidance is $78 million to $80 million. The Tempus transaction remains pending, with an outside date of April 20, 2027.





Key Personnel

Christopher Hall serves as Chief Executive Officer and President, having joined Personalis in October 2022 and assumed the CEO role formally in March 2023. Aaron Tachibana, who joined in 2019 and led the company through its IPO as CFO, now holds a dual role as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Richard Chen, a Personalis veteran since 2011, serves as Executive Vice President, R&D and Chief Medical Officer, bridging the scientific and clinical functions.





Strategic Partnerships

Tempus AI has been Personalis' exclusive commercial diagnostic partner for NeXT Personal Dx since the November 2023 strategic collaboration, an arrangement that also saw Tempus take an equity stake in the company, and that now forms the direct foundation for the pending $1.5 billion acquisition. US drugmaker Merck & Co made an approximately $50 million private placement investment in Personalis at $3.56 per share in December 2024 and, holding approximately 13% of voting power, has signed a voting agreement committing to support the Tempus merger. Moderna has worked with Personalis on cancer testing services supporting immunotherapy development. The US Department of Veterans Affairs has engaged Personalis as a sequencing provider for its Million Veteran Program since 2012, with cumulative task orders reaching approximately $175 million.





FAQ Section