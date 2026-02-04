Wednesday 4 February 2026

One To Watch

PharmNovo

A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Lund, Sweden. Development activities are centered on clinical execution in Europe, supported by external clinical research partners.

Founding and History

PharmNovo was established to develop non-addictive analgesics based on selective delta opioid receptor pharmacology. The company advanced its lead candidate, PN6047, through early clinical development and is progressing it into Phase IIa proof-of-concept evaluation in neuropathic pain.

Therapy Areas and Focus

PharmNovo is focused on disorders characterized by sensory hypersensitivity, led by neuropathic pain. The company also positions its approach as potentially applicable to other hypersensitivity-related conditions such as chronic cough and itch, subject to clinical validation.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

PharmNovo is a small-molecule developer built around selective delta opioid receptor agonism. Its approach is intended to separate analgesic activity from liabilities associated with conventional opioid pharmacology.

Lead program:

  • PN6047: a selective delta opioid receptor agonist being developed for peripheral neuropathic pain, with the current clinical strategy focused on establishing proof of concept in patients with mechanical allodynia.

Strategic Partnerships

PharmNovo uses external partners for clinical execution and operational support, consistent with a lean clinical-stage model. The company has also used non-dilutive funding mechanisms alongside private financing to support Phase IIa development.


FAQ Section

PharmNovo develops small molecules targeting the delta opioid receptor. The development thesis is that receptor selectivity and signaling profile may enable clinically meaningful analgesia with a different safety and tolerability profile than non-selective opioid approaches.

The primary focus is neuropathic pain. The company also cites potential relevance to other sensory hypersensitivity disorders, including chronic cough and itch, as longer-term opportunities.

PharmNovo’s lead program is PN6047, which has completed Phase I and is advancing into Phase IIa proof-of-concept evaluation in peripheral neuropathic pain with mechanical allodynia.

Recent company activity has centered on regulatory progression and site planning for the Phase IIa study of PN6047 in neuropathic pain, alongside continued organizational build-out to support execution and financing of the program.

PharmNovo has reported completion of Phase I for PN6047 and has positioned the dataset as supportive of advancement into Phase IIa. Public disclosures emphasize moving from safety/tolerability characterization into patient-level efficacy and dose exploration.

Near-term milestones are execution-driven: initiation and completion of the Phase IIa study in neuropathic pain, dose and regimen refinement based on clinical outcomes, and definition of the next-stage development plan if proof of concept is established.

PharmNovo positions PN6047 as a selective delta opioid receptor approach intended to avoid key limitations associated with conventional opioid therapies, with differentiation dependent on demonstrating efficacy and tolerability in controlled patient studies.

