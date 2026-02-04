A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Lund, Sweden. Development activities are centered on clinical execution in Europe, supported by external clinical research partners.

Founding and History

PharmNovo was established to develop non-addictive analgesics based on selective delta opioid receptor pharmacology. The company advanced its lead candidate, PN6047, through early clinical development and is progressing it into Phase IIa proof-of-concept evaluation in neuropathic pain.

Therapy Areas and Focus

PharmNovo is focused on disorders characterized by sensory hypersensitivity, led by neuropathic pain. The company also positions its approach as potentially applicable to other hypersensitivity-related conditions such as chronic cough and itch, subject to clinical validation.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

PharmNovo is a small-molecule developer built around selective delta opioid receptor agonism. Its approach is intended to separate analgesic activity from liabilities associated with conventional opioid pharmacology.

Lead program:

PN6047: a selective delta opioid receptor agonist being developed for peripheral neuropathic pain, with the current clinical strategy focused on establishing proof of concept in patients with mechanical allodynia.

Strategic Partnerships

PharmNovo uses external partners for clinical execution and operational support, consistent with a lean clinical-stage model. The company has also used non-dilutive funding mechanisms alongside private financing to support Phase IIa development.





FAQ Section