PharmNovo was established to develop non-addictive analgesics based on selective delta opioid receptor pharmacology. The company advanced its lead candidate, PN6047, through early clinical development and is progressing it into Phase IIa proof-of-concept evaluation in neuropathic pain.
PharmNovo is focused on disorders characterized by sensory hypersensitivity, led by neuropathic pain. The company also positions its approach as potentially applicable to other hypersensitivity-related conditions such as chronic cough and itch, subject to clinical validation.
PharmNovo is a small-molecule developer built around selective delta opioid receptor agonism. Its approach is intended to separate analgesic activity from liabilities associated with conventional opioid pharmacology.
Lead program:
PharmNovo uses external partners for clinical execution and operational support, consistent with a lean clinical-stage model. The company has also used non-dilutive funding mechanisms alongside private financing to support Phase IIa development.
PharmNovo develops small molecules targeting the delta opioid receptor. The development thesis is that receptor selectivity and signaling profile may enable clinically meaningful analgesia with a different safety and tolerability profile than non-selective opioid approaches.
The primary focus is neuropathic pain. The company also cites potential relevance to other sensory hypersensitivity disorders, including chronic cough and itch, as longer-term opportunities.
PharmNovo’s lead program is PN6047, which has completed Phase I and is advancing into Phase IIa proof-of-concept evaluation in peripheral neuropathic pain with mechanical allodynia.
Recent company activity has centered on regulatory progression and site planning for the Phase IIa study of PN6047 in neuropathic pain, alongside continued organizational build-out to support execution and financing of the program.
PharmNovo has reported completion of Phase I for PN6047 and has positioned the dataset as supportive of advancement into Phase IIa. Public disclosures emphasize moving from safety/tolerability characterization into patient-level efficacy and dose exploration.
Near-term milestones are execution-driven: initiation and completion of the Phase IIa study in neuropathic pain, dose and regimen refinement based on clinical outcomes, and definition of the next-stage development plan if proof of concept is established.
PharmNovo positions PN6047 as a selective delta opioid receptor approach intended to avoid key limitations associated with conventional opioid therapies, with differentiation dependent on demonstrating efficacy and tolerability in controlled patient studies.
