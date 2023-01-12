Pheno Therapeutics

A biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that promote remyelination for the treatment of neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis.

The UK-based company's differentiated small molecule drug discovery platform was built to deliver a new class of transformative regenerative and neuroprotective therapeutics.

In Jnauray 2023, Pheno announced a licensing deal with Belgium’s largest drugmaker UCB. The exclusive worldwide license agreement will give the UCB access to a pre-clinical-stage program of novel small molecules in return for an undisclosed upfront payment. Pheno will gain the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the assets.