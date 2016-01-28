Sunday 24 November 2024

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is a trial stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery and development of Anticalin class biotherapeutics.

Anticalin proteins are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

The company primarily focuses on development of two drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; and PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases.

The company is also developing PRS-110, a monovalent antagonist that is used for the treatment of various types of cancers, including renal, gastric, and lung carcinomas, as well as central nervous system tumors and sarcomas; and PRS-300series of Anticalin proteins in immuno-oncology.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is based in Germany.

CEO: Stephen S. Yoder

CDO: Louis Matis

Latest Pieris Pharmaceuticals News

Palvella and Pieris to merge
24 July 2024
Servier deals blow to Pieris as oncology collab comes to end
5 July 2024
Pieris Pharma leaps on news of restructuring
18 July 2023
AACR: Pieris releases positive new data on cinrebafusp in gastric cancer
17 April 2023
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
