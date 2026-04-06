Company Overview

Pinnacle Medicines is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oral peptide therapeutics. The company has built a differentiated discovery platform that integrates physics-based molecular simulations, artificial intelligence-enabled design, and advanced peptide chemistry to rationally design and optimize peptide medicines. Pinnacle's goal is to deliver biologic-level safety and efficacy with the convenience of oral dosing, addressing a long-standing challenge in the pharmaceutical industry. The company has raised $134 million in total funding, including an $89 million Series B closed in March 2026.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Pinnacle Medicines is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The company is privately held and currently focused on preclinical development activities in the United States. Its investor base includes both U.S. and China-based healthcare investors, reflecting interest in its oral peptide platform from multiple global markets.





Founding and History

Pinnacle Medicines was founded in 2024 with backing from OrbiMed, which has supported the company since inception. The company raised its initial funding to develop its proprietary oral peptide discovery platform. In March 2026, Pinnacle closed an oversubscribed $89 million Series B financing co-led by LAV and Foresite Capital, with participation from Quan Capital, Hankang Capital, RA Capital Management, Logos Capital, and existing investor OrbiMed, bringing total funding to $134 million.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Pinnacle Medicines targets immunology and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's disclosed pipeline spans asthma and COPD, inflammatory bowel disease, atopic dermatitis, obesity, and cardiovascular indications. Several bispecific peptide programs are also in development. The company focuses on validated biological pathways where oral peptides could offer advantages over existing injectable biologics or small molecule therapies.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Pinnacle's proprietary discovery platform combines three core capabilities: physics-based molecular simulations for understanding peptide-target interactions, AI-enabled design for rapid optimization of peptide candidates, and advanced peptide chemistry for achieving oral bioavailability. The platform is designed to overcome the traditional challenges of peptide drug development, including poor oral absorption, rapid enzymatic degradation, and limited membrane permeability, enabling the creation of orally bioavailable peptides with biologic-level potency.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Pinnacle Medicines is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class and best-in-class oral peptide programs. The company's disclosed therapeutic areas include asthma and COPD, inflammatory bowel disease, atopic dermatitis, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases, with several bispecific peptide programs also underway. As of March 2026, specific drug candidate names and target biology have not been publicly disclosed. The $89 million Series B proceeds will support advancement of lead programs through clinical proof of concept, with an initial focus on immunology and cardiometabolic indications.





Key Personnel

Jonathan Wang serves as Chief Executive Officer and founder of Pinnacle Medicines. Wang holds a Ph.D. in neurobiology and an MBA from Stanford University. He was previously an investor at OrbiMed, where he was responsible for China healthcare investment and portfolio management, and served as Chief Business Officer at Zai Lab. He also worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group specializing in pharmaceutical and healthcare engagements and gained transactional experience at Goldman Sachs Investment Banking.





Strategic Partnerships

As of March 2026, Pinnacle Medicines has not announced any major strategic partnerships or licensing agreements. The company's primary external relationships are with its investor syndicate, which includes prominent healthcare investors OrbiMed, LAV, Foresite Capital, Quan Capital, Hankang Capital, RA Capital Management, and Logos Capital. The diversity of its investor base across U.S. and China-based funds positions the company for potential future partnerships in both markets.





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