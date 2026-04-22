Company Overview

A Mumbai-headquartered global pharmaceutical conglomerate operating across contract development and manufacturing, complex hospital generics, and consumer healthcare, with ambitions to lead in antibody-drug conjugate commercialization. Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) encompasses three principal businesses: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), its integrated CDMO arm; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), focused on complex hospital generics; and an India Consumer Healthcare division selling over-the-counter products. The company operates across 17 global facilities with distribution reaching more than 100 countries. PPL is a listed entity within the broader Piramal Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate with interests in pharmaceuticals, financial services, and real estate.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Piramal Pharma is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and maintains a manufacturing and commercial footprint spanning 17 facilities across India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Key sites include Sellersville and Lexington in the US, Aurora in Ontario, Canada, and Digwal in Telangana, India. The broader Piramal Group maintains offices in over 30 countries, employing more than 10,000 people from 21 nationalities.





Founding and History

The Piramal Group traces its origins to 1947, built under the leadership of Chairman Ajay Piramal into one of India's most recognized conglomerates over four decades. The pharma business operated for years as Nicholas Piramal India Ltd, during which it forged early alliances with Eli Lilly, Boots Healthcare, Norton Healthcare, and Siegfried Pharma to build its branded and generics base. Piramal Pharma Limited was subsequently carved out as a separately listed entity, with Nandini Piramal assuming the role of Chairperson to lead the pharma portfolio. The business has since pivoted from early-stage drug discovery to a CDMO-forward model, channeling resources into advanced-stage molecules and manufacturing scale.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Through its Critical Care and Consumer Healthcare units, Piramal addresses anesthesia, injectable hospital drugs, and self-care products sold directly to consumers in India. The CDMO arm serves clients across oncology, rare diseases, neurology, and metabolic diseases, reflecting the therapy area diversity of its customer base. Piramal's pipeline intelligence spans nervous system diseases, neoplasms, hemic and lymphatic diseases, and immune system diseases. The company has explicitly partnered on orphan drug manufacturing, reflecting a strategic commitment to rare disease programs with high unmet need.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Piramal Pharma Solutions operates across small molecule drug substance and drug product manufacturing, with growing capabilities in antibody-drug conjugates, a modality it has identified as a core growth vector. The CDMO platform spans drug discovery, process development, clinical trial supply, commercial API manufacturing, and finished dosage form production, offering end-to-end services to innovator clients. ADC manufacturing requires highly specialized containment, conjugation chemistry, and analytical capabilities — areas where PPS has been actively expanding through partnerships and technology transfers. PPS has also invested in oral solid dosage, sterile injectable, and controlled substance manufacturing, making it one of the more modality-diverse CDMOs of Indian origin.





Key Pipeline and Programs

As a CDMO, Piramal Pharma Solutions does not maintain a proprietary drug pipeline in the traditional sense; its clinical-stage exposure comes through the programs it manufactures for innovator partners. PPS has disclosed three active clinical trial relationships, spanning oncology, rare diseases, and CNS indications, consistent with its stated therapeutic focus areas. Its exclusive manufacturing partnership with Epirium Bio covers new orphan drug candidates targeting rare diseases with high unmet need, representing a committed supply relationship tied to a specific development-stage program. On the ADC front, the collaboration with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services — announced in April 2026 — includes planned technology transfer enabling PPS to manufacture AJICAP-based ADC products, positioning the company at the conjugation and linker-payload level of the ADC value chain. PPS has also co-promoted Caldolor (ibuprofen for injection) and Vaprisol (conivaptan hydrochloride) with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the US hospital market through its Critical Care unit, extending its commercial reach in complex injectables.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, PPS announced a strategic collaboration with Japan's Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services to expand ADC development and manufacturing, including customer referrals and a technology transfer for AJICAP-based ADC products. In August 2025, PPS and NewAmsterdam Pharma opened a dedicated oral solid dosage suite at Piramal's Sellersville, Pennsylvania facility. Through mid-2024, the company commissioned a new API plant in Aurora, Ontario, completed capability expansions at its Digwal site in Telangana, and announced the acquisition of Hemmo Pharmaceuticals to bolster its Indian CDMO footprint. PPS also finalized the acquisition of Ash Stevens, a US-based CDMO, and committed $25 million to expand its Lexington, Kentucky manufacturing site during the same period.





Key Personnel

Nandini Piramal serves as Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Limited, leading strategy and business growth across the company's global portfolio. She is the daughter of Group Chairman Ajay Piramal and has been instrumental in driving the CDMO-focused transformation of the pharma business. The broader leadership team spans dedicated heads across Piramal Pharma Solutions, Critical Care, and Consumer Healthcare, with operational and quality leads based across the company's global sites.





Strategic Partnerships

The April 2026 collaboration with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is PPS's most significant recent strategic alliance, targeting ADC manufacturing through technology transfer and joint customer engagement. PPS holds an exclusive manufacturing relationship with Epirium Bio for orphan drug candidates in rare disease. The company has co-promotion agreements with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals for hospital injectables in the US, and has previously established supply and development arrangements with global innovators across its drug discovery and clinical supply services.





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