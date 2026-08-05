A privately held Polish biosimilar developer that holds the distinction of bringing the world's first natalizumab biosimilar to both European and US markets, now advancing a vedolizumab candidate through simultaneous FDA and EMA review.

Company Overview

A privately held Polish biosimilar developer that holds the distinction of bringing the world's first natalizumab biosimilar to both European and US markets, now advancing a vedolizumab candidate through simultaneous FDA and EMA review. Polpharma Biologics develops and manufactures biosimilars and novel biologics for global markets, handling development and production in-house while partnering with specialist commercialization firms rather than building its own sales infrastructure. The model has already delivered two landmark regulatory firsts and a growing late-stage pipeline spanning autoimmune disease, neurology, and oncology.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Following the demerger, the biosimilars business operates from Switzerland, while the Gdansk and Duchnice manufacturing sites in Poland transferred to Rezon Bio, a separately run contract development and manufacturing organization. Both remain under the same ownership.





Founding and History

Polpharma Biologics is privately held, with no listed stock ticker. The company has established itself as a credentialed biosimilar developer capable of achieving regulatory firsts: Tyruko became Europe's first approved MS biosimilar on 26 September 2023, followed by a confirmed US launch commercialized by Sandoz.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The core focus covers autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, neurology, and oncology. In gastroenterology and immunology, PB016 targets moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Tyruko addresses relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and, under its FDA approval, also covers adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The oncology pipeline extends the reach into checkpoint inhibition with biosimilar candidates referencing pembrolizumab and nivolumab.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Polpharma Biologics works with mammalian cell culture manufacturing, the production technology required for complex monoclonal antibody biosimilars. The company's approach requires demonstrating biosimilarity through rigorous pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic comparability studies before regulatory filing. PB016 cleared that bar, showing comparability to Entyvio across all investigated PK and PD parameters with no immunogenicity or safety imbalances. The same integrated development-and-manufacture capability underpins the company's ability to control quality and supply chain from a single organisation.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Tyruko (natalizumab) is the company's approved product, a monoclonal antibody biosimilar referencing Biogen's Tysabri. It targets alpha-4 integrin to reduce lymphocyte trafficking into the central nervous system, and carries approvals for relapsing forms of MS in both Europe and the US, as well as moderately to severely active Crohn's disease under the FDA label. Commercialization is handled by Sandoz in both markets.

PB016 is a proposed biosimilar of vedolizumab, referencing Takeda's Entyvio lyophilized vial for intravenous administration. It targets the gut-selective alpha-4-beta-7 integrin and is filed for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease in adults. Fresenius Kabi holds exclusive global commercialization rights, excluding MENA. PB016 demonstrated full PK and PD comparability to Entyvio with a clean safety and immunogenicity profile in clinical studies.

Further back in the pipeline, PB014 and PB015 are biosimilar candidates referencing the checkpoint inhibitors pembrolizumab and nivolumab respectively, targeting the substantial oncology market. A ranibizumab biosimilar program for ophthalmic indications is also in development.





Recent Developments

The US launch of Tyruko, commercialized by Sandoz, followed the FDA approval of the natalizumab biosimilar, cementing the company's track record as a first-mover in complex biologics biosimilarity.





Key Personnel

Michael Soldan serves as Chief Executive Officer of Polpharma Biologics.





Strategic Partnerships

Sandoz commercializes Tyruko in both the US and European markets, making it the primary partner for the company's approved MS product. Fresenius Kabi holds exclusive commercialization rights to PB016 globally, excluding MENA, pending regulatory approval.





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