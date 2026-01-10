A clinical-stage immunology company based in the United States, operating within the Boston biotechnology ecosystem.

Founding and History

Poplar Therapeutics was previously known as Phylaxis Bioscience and was incorporated in 2024. The company launched publicly in January 2026 alongside the completion of a $50 million Series A financing to support early clinical development.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Poplar focuses on IgE-mediated atopic diseases. Its initial development priorities include food allergy, with broader applicability across other atopic conditions such as allergic asthma and atopic dermatitis.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Poplar is developing antibody-based therapies targeting immunoglobulin E. Its lead program is designed to reduce circulating IgE and suppress IgE-driven inflammatory signaling, with the aim of addressing patients with high IgE levels who may be less responsive to existing therapies.

Key Personnel

Chip Baird serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Tony Yao is Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

René van der Merwe is Chief Medical Officer.

Vicki Eatwell is Chief Financial Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Poplar Therapeutics is backed by a venture syndicate led by SR One, Vida Ventures, and Platanus. The company’s current development activities are internally driven, supported by external clinical and manufacturing partners.





