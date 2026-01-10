Saturday 10 January 2026

Poplar Therapeutics

A clinical-stage immunology company based in the United States, operating within the Boston biotechnology ecosystem.

Founding and History

Poplar Therapeutics was previously known as Phylaxis Bioscience and was incorporated in 2024. The company launched publicly in January 2026 alongside the completion of a $50 million Series A financing to support early clinical development.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Poplar focuses on IgE-mediated atopic diseases. Its initial development priorities include food allergy, with broader applicability across other atopic conditions such as allergic asthma and atopic dermatitis.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Poplar is developing antibody-based therapies targeting immunoglobulin E. Its lead program is designed to reduce circulating IgE and suppress IgE-driven inflammatory signaling, with the aim of addressing patients with high IgE levels who may be less responsive to existing therapies.

Key Personnel

  • Chip Baird serves as President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Tony Yao is Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.
  • René van der Merwe is Chief Medical Officer.
  • Vicki Eatwell is Chief Financial Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Poplar Therapeutics is backed by a venture syndicate led by SR One, Vida Ventures, and Platanus. The company’s current development activities are internally driven, supported by external clinical and manufacturing partners.


FAQ Section

Poplar is developing anti-IgE antibody therapies intended to reduce IgE-mediated disease activity across multiple atopic conditions.

The company focuses on IgE-mediated atopic diseases, including food allergy, allergic asthma, and atopic dermatitis.

PHB-050 is the company’s lead program and is in Phase I clinical development.

In January 2026, Poplar Therapeutics launched publicly and announced a $50 million Series A financing to advance its lead anti-IgE program into clinical development.

As of its public launch, Poplar has not reported human efficacy data. Public disclosures have focused on trial initiation and development timelines.

Near-term milestones include completion of the Phase I study of PHB-050 and preparation for subsequent patient studies in atopic disease indications.

Poplar is led by executives with experience in immunology, clinical development, and biotech company building, overseeing early clinical advancement of a first-in-class anti-IgE program.

Latest Poplar Therapeutics News

Poplar’s $50 million Series A to ‘transform treatment of atopic diseases’
8 January 2026
More Poplar Therapeutics news >


