Poplar Therapeutics was previously known as Phylaxis Bioscience and was incorporated in 2024. The company launched publicly in January 2026 alongside the completion of a $50 million Series A financing to support early clinical development.
Poplar focuses on IgE-mediated atopic diseases. Its initial development priorities include food allergy, with broader applicability across other atopic conditions such as allergic asthma and atopic dermatitis.
Poplar is developing antibody-based therapies targeting immunoglobulin E. Its lead program is designed to reduce circulating IgE and suppress IgE-driven inflammatory signaling, with the aim of addressing patients with high IgE levels who may be less responsive to existing therapies.
Poplar Therapeutics is backed by a venture syndicate led by SR One, Vida Ventures, and Platanus. The company’s current development activities are internally driven, supported by external clinical and manufacturing partners.
PHB-050 is the company’s lead program and is in Phase I clinical development.
As of its public launch, Poplar has not reported human efficacy data. Public disclosures have focused on trial initiation and development timelines.
Near-term milestones include completion of the Phase I study of PHB-050 and preparation for subsequent patient studies in atopic disease indications.
Poplar is led by executives with experience in immunology, clinical development, and biotech company building, overseeing early clinical advancement of a first-in-class anti-IgE program.
