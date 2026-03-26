A Singapore-headquartered biopharmaceutical company listed in Korea, Prestige BioPharma is built around a dual model of biosimilars and first-in-class antibody drugs, with trastuzumab biosimilar Tuznue as its first approved product and pancreatic cancer antibody ulenistamab as its flagship innovative asset.

Company Overview

Prestige BioPharma is a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in biosimilars, first-in-class antibody drugs, and vaccines for infectious diseases. Its public-facing strategy is to pair a broad biosimilar portfolio with higher-risk innovative antibodies, creating a business that is partly access-driven and partly innovation-driven rather than purely a biosimilar play.





Headquarters and Global Presence

The company says its headquarters and global R&D campus are in Singapore, with additional operating infrastructure in Korea. Its site also describes a broader “global campus” linking Singapore research, a Korea discovery center in Busan, and group manufacturing capabilities in Osong, while corporate materials also reference a US presence and a Belgium entity.





Founding and History

Prestige BioPharma was established in Singapore in 2015 and listed on the Korea stock market in February 2021. Since then, its major corporate milestones have included advancing HD201 through Phase 3, securing orphan drug designations for PBP1510 in pancreatic cancer, establishing an advanced research center in Boston in 2022, and obtaining European Commission authorization for Tuznue in September 2024.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Prestige BioPharma is centered mainly on oncology, especially HER2-positive cancers through trastuzumab biosimilar Tuznue and pancreatic cancer through ulenistamab. Beyond oncology, the company also describes work in vaccines for infectious diseases, autoimmune biosimilars such as adalimumab, and early cancer diagnostics, but cancer remains the clearest strategic core.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Its platform mix spans biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion antibodies, vaccines, and diagnostics. The innovative-drug side is led by antibody programs such as anti-PAUF ulenistamab and anti-CTHRC1 candidate PBP1710, while the biosimilar franchise includes trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and adalimumab follow-ons.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Tuznue, the trastuzumab biosimilar formerly HD201, is the most commercially advanced asset: it received European Commission marketing authorization in September 2024, launched in the US in October 2025 according to the company site, and is being commercialized across most of Europe through a license and supply agreement with Teva announced in October 2025. The broader biosimilar portfolio includes HD204, a bevacizumab biosimilar in Phase 3, and PBP1502, an adalimumab biosimilar in Phase 1. On the innovative side, ulenistamab (PBP1510) is a first-in-class anti-PAUF antibody for pancreatic cancer with orphan-drug designations in the US, EU, and Korea and FDA Fast Track designation, while PBP1710 is an earlier solid-tumor antibody candidate.





Key Personnel

Recent company materials identify Soyeon Park as CEO and Group Chairwoman of Prestige BioPharma, while earlier materials and press releases refer to Lisa S. Park as CEO. Because the company’s current site snippets and recent news use Soyeon Park, that appears to be the best current public reference point, though the naming inconsistency suggests the leadership presentation has changed over time.





Strategic Partnerships

Prestige BioPharma’s most important current external partnership is its October 2025 license and supply agreement with Teva for Tuznue in a majority of European markets. At group level, Prestige has also highlighted CDMO-related partnerships through Prestige Biologics, which reinforces the company’s effort to tie development, manufacturing, and commercialization into a more integrated platform.





FAQ Section