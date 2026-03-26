Prestige BioPharma is a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in biosimilars, first-in-class antibody drugs, and vaccines for infectious diseases. Its public-facing strategy is to pair a broad biosimilar portfolio with higher-risk innovative antibodies, creating a business that is partly access-driven and partly innovation-driven rather than purely a biosimilar play.
The company says its headquarters and global R&D campus are in Singapore, with additional operating infrastructure in Korea. Its site also describes a broader “global campus” linking Singapore research, a Korea discovery center in Busan, and group manufacturing capabilities in Osong, while corporate materials also reference a US presence and a Belgium entity.
Prestige BioPharma was established in Singapore in 2015 and listed on the Korea stock market in February 2021. Since then, its major corporate milestones have included advancing HD201 through Phase 3, securing orphan drug designations for PBP1510 in pancreatic cancer, establishing an advanced research center in Boston in 2022, and obtaining European Commission authorization for Tuznue in September 2024.
Prestige BioPharma is centered mainly on oncology, especially HER2-positive cancers through trastuzumab biosimilar Tuznue and pancreatic cancer through ulenistamab. Beyond oncology, the company also describes work in vaccines for infectious diseases, autoimmune biosimilars such as adalimumab, and early cancer diagnostics, but cancer remains the clearest strategic core.
Its platform mix spans biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, fusion antibodies, vaccines, and diagnostics. The innovative-drug side is led by antibody programs such as anti-PAUF ulenistamab and anti-CTHRC1 candidate PBP1710, while the biosimilar franchise includes trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and adalimumab follow-ons.
Tuznue, the trastuzumab biosimilar formerly HD201, is the most commercially advanced asset: it received European Commission marketing authorization in September 2024, launched in the US in October 2025 according to the company site, and is being commercialized across most of Europe through a license and supply agreement with Teva announced in October 2025. The broader biosimilar portfolio includes HD204, a bevacizumab biosimilar in Phase 3, and PBP1502, an adalimumab biosimilar in Phase 1. On the innovative side, ulenistamab (PBP1510) is a first-in-class anti-PAUF antibody for pancreatic cancer with orphan-drug designations in the US, EU, and Korea and FDA Fast Track designation, while PBP1710 is an earlier solid-tumor antibody candidate.
Recent company materials identify Soyeon Park as CEO and Group Chairwoman of Prestige BioPharma, while earlier materials and press releases refer to Lisa S. Park as CEO. Because the company’s current site snippets and recent news use Soyeon Park, that appears to be the best current public reference point, though the naming inconsistency suggests the leadership presentation has changed over time.
Prestige BioPharma’s most important current external partnership is its October 2025 license and supply agreement with Teva for Tuznue in a majority of European markets. At group level, Prestige has also highlighted CDMO-related partnerships through Prestige Biologics, which reinforces the company’s effort to tie development, manufacturing, and commercialization into a more integrated platform.
The core question is whether Prestige can prove it is more than a biosimilar company by translating its innovative antibody pipeline into real clinical and commercial value. Tuznue gives it a concrete approved-product base, but the long-term differentiation case rests much more on ulenistamab and the earlier antibody franchise.
For the innovative pipeline, the standout mechanism is PAUF targeting through ulenistamab. Prestige argues that PAUF promotes pancreatic cancer progression, metastasis, and immune evasion, so blocking it could both suppress tumor spread and improve the tumor microenvironment for anti-cancer immune activity.
Its differentiation is the combination of a broad biosimilar engine with a smaller but more ambitious first-in-class antibody effort. That mix gives it both nearer-term access-driven commercialization opportunities and a higher-risk, higher-upside innovation story, supported by an integrated Singapore-Korea research and manufacturing footprint.
Tuznue matters because it is Prestige BioPharma’s first approved product and the clearest proof that its development platform can reach commercialization. It also provides the company with a real launch and partnering story, especially after the Teva deal for Europe and the company’s claim of a US launch in October 2025.
The pipeline is defined mainly by oncology, with HER2-positive breast and gastric cancer through Tuznue, pancreatic cancer through ulenistamab, and broader solid-tumor ambitions through PBP1710. A second layer of the pipeline extends into autoimmune disease biosimilars and infectious-disease vaccines, but these are less central to the company’s current public narrative.
Prestige BioPharma sits in an in-between position: it is already a public company with an approved biosimilar, but much of the rest of its portfolio remains clinical-stage or earlier. That makes it more advanced than a typical early biotech, while still relying heavily on pipeline execution for future rerating.
The main watchpoints are the European rollout of Tuznue with Teva, any further US commercial traction, regulatory and clinical progress for HD204, and whether ulenistamab can turn orphan-designation and Fast Track momentum into more persuasive clinical proof in pancreatic cancer. Leadership clarity is also worth watching because current public materials use slightly different CEO naming references.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze