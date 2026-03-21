Saturday 21 March 2026

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Priavoid

A Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders. Priavoid focuses on orally available all-D-peptide therapeutics designed to disassemble toxic protein aggregates in the brain.

Company Overview

Priavoid is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for central nervous system disorders driven by protein misfolding and aggregation.

The company’s strategy centers on targeting the root cause of neurodegenerative diseases: toxic oligomeric protein aggregates that disrupt neuronal function. Its therapeutics are designed to directly interact with and dismantle these aggregates, rather than simply slowing downstream effects.

Priavoid operates as a platform-driven biotech, applying a single mechanistic approach across multiple neurodegenerative indications, with an emphasis on disease modification rather than symptomatic treatment.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany
  • operates with a European base and collaborates with academic institutions and research organizations globally

The company maintains a focused structure, advancing clinical programs primarily through partnerships and grant-supported initiatives.


Founding and History

  • founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Forschungszentrum Jülich

Priavoid was established to translate academic research on protein aggregation and peptide chemistry into therapeutic development.

The company has raised early-stage funding from venture investors and public sources, supporting its transition into clinical development.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Priavoid focuses on neurodegenerative diseases.

Key areas include:

  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Parkinson’s disease and related synucleinopathies
  • amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
  • tauopathies and other protein aggregation disorders

The company prioritizes diseases with high unmet need and limited disease-modifying treatment options.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is based on all-D-peptide therapeutics.

Key components include:

  • peptides composed of D-amino acids (mirror-image peptides)
  • mirror-image phage display and structure-based design
  • anti-oligomeric “detangler” mechanism targeting protein aggregates
  • oral bioavailability and blood-brain barrier penetration

These compounds are designed to bind toxic oligomers and disassemble them into non-toxic monomers, interrupting disease progression at a fundamental biological level.


Key Pipeline and Programs

PRI-002

  • Modality: oral all-D-peptide
  • Target: amyloid-beta oligomers
  • Indication: Alzheimer’s disease
  • Status: Phase 2 clinical development
  • Mechanism: disassembly of toxic amyloid aggregates

PRI-101

  • Modality: all-D-peptide
  • Target: alpha-synuclein
  • Indication: Parkinson’s disease and related disorders
  • Status: preclinical development

PRI-200

  • Modality: all-D-peptide
  • Target: tau protein
  • Indication: tauopathies
  • Status: preclinical development

Additional programs

  • Modality: all-D-peptide therapeutics
  • Indication focus: broader neurodegenerative diseases including ALS
  • Status: discovery stage

The pipeline reflects a platform approach targeting multiple aggregation-driven diseases.


Key Personnel

  • Philipp Bürling, Chief Executive Officer
  • Prof. Dr. Dieter Willbold, Chief Scientific Officer
  • Prof. Dr. Oliver Peters, Chief Medical Officer

The leadership team includes experts in peptide chemistry, neuroscience and clinical development.


Strategic Partnerships

Priavoid operates with a collaboration-supported model.

Key elements include:

  • academic collaborations with Forschungszentrum Jülich and university partners
  • funding support from organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association and Michael J. Fox Foundation
  • participation in accelerator programs and public research initiatives

These relationships support both discovery and clinical advancement.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is whether direct disassembly of toxic protein aggregates can translate into meaningful clinical benefit in neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s approach targets upstream disease biology, and its success depends on demonstrating that this mechanism alters disease progression in humans.

Many neurodegenerative diseases are driven by misfolded proteins that form toxic aggregates. These aggregates disrupt neuronal function and propagate disease, making them a central therapeutic target.

The company focuses on dissolving toxic oligomers rather than preventing their formation or targeting downstream effects. Its all-D-peptide compounds are designed to directly dismantle aggregates in the brain.

All-D-peptides are composed of mirror-image amino acids, making them more stable and resistant to degradation. They can also be engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier and reach intracellular targets.

PRI-002 is the company’s lead clinical asset and the primary test of its platform in Alzheimer’s disease. Its Phase II results are expected to provide the first meaningful clinical validation of the detangler approach.

The pipeline is focused on neurodegenerative diseases driven by protein aggregation.

Key areas include:

  • Alzheimer’s disease
  • Parkinson’s disease
  • ALS
  • tauopathies

Key issues include:

  • Phase II clinical outcomes for PRI-002
  • validation of aggregate-disassembly as a therapeutic mechanism
  • progression of follow-on programs into clinical development
  • ability to expand the platform across multiple neurodegenerative indications
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Latest Priavoid News

Priavoid’s PRI-002 shows Alzheimer’s promise without ‘treatment-related ARIA events’
18 March 2026
More Priavoid news >


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