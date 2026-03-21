A Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders. Priavoid focuses on orally available all-D-peptide therapeutics designed to disassemble toxic protein aggregates in the brain.

Company Overview

Priavoid is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for central nervous system disorders driven by protein misfolding and aggregation.

The company’s strategy centers on targeting the root cause of neurodegenerative diseases: toxic oligomeric protein aggregates that disrupt neuronal function. Its therapeutics are designed to directly interact with and dismantle these aggregates, rather than simply slowing downstream effects.

Priavoid operates as a platform-driven biotech, applying a single mechanistic approach across multiple neurodegenerative indications, with an emphasis on disease modification rather than symptomatic treatment.





Headquarters and Global Presence

headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany

operates with a European base and collaborates with academic institutions and research organizations globally

The company maintains a focused structure, advancing clinical programs primarily through partnerships and grant-supported initiatives.





Founding and History

founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf and Forschungszentrum Jülich

Priavoid was established to translate academic research on protein aggregation and peptide chemistry into therapeutic development.

The company has raised early-stage funding from venture investors and public sources, supporting its transition into clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Priavoid focuses on neurodegenerative diseases.

Key areas include:

Alzheimer’s disease

Parkinson’s disease and related synucleinopathies

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

tauopathies and other protein aggregation disorders

The company prioritizes diseases with high unmet need and limited disease-modifying treatment options.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s platform is based on all-D-peptide therapeutics.

Key components include:

peptides composed of D-amino acids (mirror-image peptides)

mirror-image phage display and structure-based design

anti-oligomeric “detangler” mechanism targeting protein aggregates

oral bioavailability and blood-brain barrier penetration

These compounds are designed to bind toxic oligomers and disassemble them into non-toxic monomers, interrupting disease progression at a fundamental biological level.





Key Pipeline and Programs

PRI-002

Modality: oral all-D-peptide

Target: amyloid-beta oligomers

Indication: Alzheimer’s disease

Status: Phase 2 clinical development

Mechanism: disassembly of toxic amyloid aggregates

PRI-101

Modality: all-D-peptide

Target: alpha-synuclein

Indication: Parkinson’s disease and related disorders

Status: preclinical development

PRI-200

Modality: all-D-peptide

Target: tau protein

Indication: tauopathies

Status: preclinical development

Additional programs

Modality: all-D-peptide therapeutics

Indication focus: broader neurodegenerative diseases including ALS

Status: discovery stage

The pipeline reflects a platform approach targeting multiple aggregation-driven diseases.





Key Personnel

Philipp Bürling, Chief Executive Officer

Prof. Dr. Dieter Willbold, Chief Scientific Officer

Prof. Dr. Oliver Peters, Chief Medical Officer

The leadership team includes experts in peptide chemistry, neuroscience and clinical development.





Strategic Partnerships

Priavoid operates with a collaboration-supported model.

Key elements include:

academic collaborations with Forschungszentrum Jülich and university partners

funding support from organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association and Michael J. Fox Foundation

participation in accelerator programs and public research initiatives

These relationships support both discovery and clinical advancement.





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