Priovant Therapeutics

Priovant operates as a Roivant-Pfizer venture with clinical development activity run through multinational trial networks. Commercial planning is primarily oriented toward the United States and Japan, where Priovant holds commercial rights for brepocitinib.
Priovant was established in September 2021 through a transaction between Roivant Sciences and Pfizer. Under the transaction, Pfizer licensed global development rights and U.S. and Japan commercial rights for oral and topical brepocitinib to Priovant, and Pfizer retained a minority equity stake.
Priovant’s focus is autoimmune disease, with an emphasis on indications where there are limited targeted options and meaningful disease burden. Current development priorities center on:
The company previously evaluated brepocitinib in systemic lupus erythematosus but discontinued development in that indication following a Phase II outcome that did not meet its primary endpoint.
Priovant’s lead modality is a once-daily oral small molecule. Brepocitinib inhibits TYK2 and JAK1, targeting cytokine signaling pathways implicated in multiple autoimmune diseases. The company positions the dual mechanism as potentially enabling differentiated efficacy across select severe inflammatory indications.
Brepocitinib (oral dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor)
Priovant is led by an executive team spanning clinical development, regulatory, CMC, legal and commercialization functions. Public company materials list Ben Zimmer as Chief Executive Officer.
Priovant was formed through a strategic arrangement between Roivant and Pfizer, combining Pfizer-originated assets with Roivant’s development infrastructure. The partnership structure also defines commercial scope, with Priovant holding U.S. and Japan commercial rights for brepocitinib.
Priovant develops targeted therapies for severe autoimmune diseases, with current work centered on advancing brepocitinib across late-stage indications where there are limited targeted treatment options and significant patient burden.
Brepocitinib is a once-daily oral small molecule that inhibits TYK2 and JAK1. The mechanism is intended to modulate autoimmune-driven inflammatory signaling pathways relevant to dermatomyositis, uveitis and other immune-mediated diseases.
The company’s disclosed priority indications include dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis and cutaneous sarcoidosis. These programs reflect an emphasis on severe, clinically meaningful disease with constrained targeted therapy options.
Brepocitinib has reported positive results from the Phase III VALOR study in dermatomyositis. Priovant has stated that it intends to submit an NDA in early 2026 for dermatomyositis.
Priovant is running the Phase III CLARITY study evaluating brepocitinib in non-anterior non-infectious uveitis. The program follows prior Phase II results and is positioned as a registrational pathway in this indication.
Recent updates include a February 6, 2026 announcement of positive Phase II results for brepocitinib in cutaneous sarcoidosis and the company’s stated intent to advance the program into Phase III. In September 2025, Priovant and Roivant reported positive Phase III VALOR results in dermatomyositis, supporting the stated plan for an early 2026 NDA filing.
Priovant reported in late 2023 that a Phase II study in systemic lupus erythematosus did not meet its primary endpoint (SRI-4 at Week 52). The company indicated it would not progress brepocitinib in SLE and would focus development on other indications.
