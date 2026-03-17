A Japan-based biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting protein–protein interactions (PPIs). PRISM BioLab focuses on converting historically difficult biological targets into druggable ones using its proprietary PepMetics drug discovery platform.

Company Overview

PRISM BioLab is a drug discovery company that develops therapies using its proprietary PepMetics® technology, a platform designed to create small molecules that mimic the structural features of peptides involved in protein–protein interactions.

Many diseases involve interactions between proteins inside cells, but these targets have historically been difficult to treat with conventional small-molecule drugs. PRISM BioLab’s technology aims to mimic peptide structures such as alpha-helix and beta-turn motifs, allowing the design of molecules that can interfere with these interactions.

The company develops its own drug candidates while also collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to create therapies against challenging biological targets.





Headquarters and Global Presence

PRISM BioLab is headquartered in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan, at the Shonan Health Innovation Park research hub.

The company collaborates internationally with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions to advance drug discovery programs targeting cancer, fibrosis and other diseases.





Founding and History

PRISM BioLab was founded in 2006 and focuses on drug discovery based on peptide-mimetic chemistry.

The company built its discovery strategy around the PepMetics platform, which allows small molecules to mimic peptide structures that naturally mediate interactions between proteins. This approach was developed to enable drugs that can target protein–protein interfaces traditionally considered “undruggable.”

Over time PRISM BioLab has advanced internal programs while also licensing drug candidates and collaborating with pharmaceutical partners to accelerate development of therapies based on its technology.





Therapy Areas and Focus

PRISM BioLab develops therapeutics across several disease areas driven by protein-interaction biology.

Key areas of focus include:

oncology

fibrosis and liver disease

autoimmune and inflammatory disorders

diseases involving transcription factor signaling

These conditions often involve complex protein-protein interaction networks that traditional drug discovery approaches struggle to target.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s drug discovery platform is centered on PepMetics® technology, a chemistry platform designed to create peptide-mimetic small molecules.

Key components include:

small molecules that mimic alpha-helix and beta-turn peptide structures

compounds targeting protein–protein interaction interfaces

structure-based drug design focused on intracellular targets

screening libraries containing thousands of PepMetic molecules

These molecules are designed to retain the binding characteristics of peptides while maintaining the stability and oral availability typical of small-molecule drugs.





Key Pipeline and Programs

E7386

Modality: small-molecule inhibitor targeting CBP/β-catenin protein interaction

Indication focus: cancer

Status: Phase II clinical trials

Partner: Eisai

PRI-724

Modality: CBP/β-catenin interaction inhibitor

Indication focus: liver fibrosis and cirrhosis

Status: Phase II clinical development through licensing partner

PepMetics discovery programs

Modality: peptide-mimetic small molecules targeting PPI interfaces

Indication focus: oncology and other diseases involving transcription factor signaling

Status: discovery and early development





Key Personnel

Dai Takehara, chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tatsuya Toma, Chief Technology Officer

Hyi-Man Park, Head of Research and Development





Strategic Partnerships

PRISM BioLab collaborates with pharmaceutical companies and research organizations to advance therapies based on its PepMetics platform.

Key collaborations include:

Eisai, which partnered on development of the CBP/β-catenin inhibitor E7386

Ohara Pharmaceutical, which is developing PRI-724 for liver disease

Talus Bioscience, collaborating on discovery of inhibitors targeting transcription factors and protein-protein interactions

These collaborations combine PRISM’s chemical discovery platform with partner expertise in biology, screening technologies and clinical development.





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