Tuesday 17 March 2026

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PRISM BioLab

A Japan-based biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting protein–protein interactions (PPIs). PRISM BioLab focuses on converting historically difficult biological targets into druggable ones using its proprietary PepMetics drug discovery platform.

Company Overview

PRISM BioLab is a drug discovery company that develops therapies using its proprietary PepMetics® technology, a platform designed to create small molecules that mimic the structural features of peptides involved in protein–protein interactions.

Many diseases involve interactions between proteins inside cells, but these targets have historically been difficult to treat with conventional small-molecule drugs. PRISM BioLab’s technology aims to mimic peptide structures such as alpha-helix and beta-turn motifs, allowing the design of molecules that can interfere with these interactions.

The company develops its own drug candidates while also collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to create therapies against challenging biological targets.


Headquarters and Global Presence

PRISM BioLab is headquartered in Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan, at the Shonan Health Innovation Park research hub.

The company collaborates internationally with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions to advance drug discovery programs targeting cancer, fibrosis and other diseases.


Founding and History

PRISM BioLab was founded in 2006 and focuses on drug discovery based on peptide-mimetic chemistry.

The company built its discovery strategy around the PepMetics platform, which allows small molecules to mimic peptide structures that naturally mediate interactions between proteins. This approach was developed to enable drugs that can target protein–protein interfaces traditionally considered “undruggable.”

Over time PRISM BioLab has advanced internal programs while also licensing drug candidates and collaborating with pharmaceutical partners to accelerate development of therapies based on its technology.


Therapy Areas and Focus

PRISM BioLab develops therapeutics across several disease areas driven by protein-interaction biology.

Key areas of focus include:

  • oncology
  • fibrosis and liver disease
  • autoimmune and inflammatory disorders
  • diseases involving transcription factor signaling

These conditions often involve complex protein-protein interaction networks that traditional drug discovery approaches struggle to target.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s drug discovery platform is centered on PepMetics® technology, a chemistry platform designed to create peptide-mimetic small molecules.

Key components include:

  • small molecules that mimic alpha-helix and beta-turn peptide structures
  • compounds targeting protein–protein interaction interfaces
  • structure-based drug design focused on intracellular targets
  • screening libraries containing thousands of PepMetic molecules

These molecules are designed to retain the binding characteristics of peptides while maintaining the stability and oral availability typical of small-molecule drugs.


Key Pipeline and Programs

E7386

  • Modality: small-molecule inhibitor targeting CBP/β-catenin protein interaction
  • Indication focus: cancer
  • Status: Phase II clinical trials
  • Partner: Eisai

PRI-724

  • Modality: CBP/β-catenin interaction inhibitor
  • Indication focus: liver fibrosis and cirrhosis
  • Status: Phase II clinical development through licensing partner

PepMetics discovery programs

  • Modality: peptide-mimetic small molecules targeting PPI interfaces
  • Indication focus: oncology and other diseases involving transcription factor signaling
  • Status: discovery and early development


Key Personnel

  • Dai Takehara, chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
  • Tatsuya Toma, Chief Technology Officer
  • Hyi-Man Park, Head of Research and Development


Strategic Partnerships

PRISM BioLab collaborates with pharmaceutical companies and research organizations to advance therapies based on its PepMetics platform.

Key collaborations include:

  • Eisai, which partnered on development of the CBP/β-catenin inhibitor E7386
  • Ohara Pharmaceutical, which is developing PRI-724 for liver disease
  • Talus Bioscience, collaborating on discovery of inhibitors targeting transcription factors and protein-protein interactions

These collaborations combine PRISM’s chemical discovery platform with partner expertise in biology, screening technologies and clinical development.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is validating that small-molecule inhibitors of protein–protein interactions can deliver effective therapies in clinical settings. Many targets in oncology and other diseases involve PPIs that have historically been difficult to modulate with conventional drugs.

Protein–protein interactions regulate many biological processes including gene expression, cell signaling and immune responses. Disrupting these interactions can potentially treat diseases driven by abnormal signaling pathways.

PepMetics molecules are designed to mimic the three-dimensional structures of peptide motifs such as alpha helices and beta turns. This allows small molecules to target interaction surfaces between proteins that are normally accessible only to larger peptide or antibody therapies.

E7386 is the company’s most advanced clinical candidate and targets the CBP/β-catenin interaction involved in cancer signaling pathways. The therapy is being evaluated in Phase II clinical studies in oncology.

Potential applications include diseases involving abnormal transcription factor activity or signaling pathways.

Key examples include:

  • cancer
  • fibrosis and liver disease
  • immune and inflammatory disorders

PRISM BioLab combines structure-based drug design, peptide-mimetic chemistry and screening libraries of PepMetic compounds to discover molecules capable of modulating protein–protein interactions.

Key issues include:

  • clinical outcomes from Phase II trials of E7386 and related programs
  • validation of PepMetics molecules in additional disease targets
  • expansion of pharmaceutical partnerships using the platform
  • demonstration that PPI-targeting small molecules can achieve clinical efficacy.
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