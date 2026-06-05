Company Overview

A late clinical-stage cell therapy company developing rilparencel, a first-in-class autologous cell therapy designed to preserve kidney function in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. ProKidney's entire bet rests on a single, audacious thesis: that injecting a patient's own kidney cells back into a failing organ can slow — or halt — the eGFR decline that ends in dialysis. With Phase 3 enrollment on track to close in 2026 and a pivotal readout expected in Q2 2027, the company is now a story about execution risk as much as science.





Headquarters and Global Presence

ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company's operations are concentrated in the United States, with manufacturing and clinical infrastructure centered around its North Carolina base.





Founding and History

ProKidney was built around technology originating in kidney regenerative medicine research, with Tim Bertram named CEO in January 2019 as the company formalized its commercial direction. The company went public in January 2022 through a business combination with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III, the SPAC vehicle backed by Chamath Palihapitiya, at a combined equity valuation of approximately $2.64 billion. That SPAC-era figure now looks distant: by June 2026 the stock traded near $1.88 per share, implying a market cap of around $560 million. Dr. Bruce Culleton, a nephrologist who joined in July 2023, succeeded Bertram as CEO on November 15, 2023.





Therapy Areas and Focus

ProKidney operates exclusively in chronic kidney disease, targeting the intersection of CKD and type 2 diabetes — a patient population estimated at tens of millions globally and one where current standard of care slows but does not stop progression. The clinical endpoint at stake is eGFR slope: the rate at which kidney filtration function erodes over time. Preserving or improving that slope translates directly into delayed dialysis initiation, which is the commercial and humanitarian prize. No cell therapy has previously reached Phase 3 in this space.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Rilparencel, also known as REACT, is an autologous cell therapy manufactured from a patient's own kidney biopsy. The cells — a selected, enriched population of tubular cells and other renal progenitors — are expanded ex vivo and reintroduced via intrarenal injection. The mechanism is believed to involve paracrine signaling that dampens fibrosis and supports remaining nephron function, rather than direct cell replacement. Rilparencel carries FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, which provides enhanced regulatory engagement ahead of a potential BLA submission.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Rilparencel is ProKidney's sole clinical asset and the pivot on which the company's future turns. In the Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial, Group 1 patients (n=24) receiving two rilparencel injections demonstrated a 78% improvement in annual eGFR slope decline — from -5.8 to -1.3 mL/min/1.73m2 (a 4.6-point difference, p<0.001). The 15-patient subgroup meeting Phase 3 eligibility criteria performed even better, showing an 85% improvement of 5.5 mL/min/1.73m2 (p=0.005). Crucially, no rilparencel-related serious adverse events were observed, and the safety profile was characterized as comparable to a kidney biopsy. The pivotal Phase 3 study is REGEN-006 (PROACT 1), currently the only cell therapy in a Phase 3 trial for CKD and type 2 diabetes. The FDA has confirmed that eGFR slope can serve as the surrogate endpoint and primary basis for a BLA under the accelerated approval pathway. Enrollment is expected to complete in 2026, with topline results targeted for Q2 2027.





Recent Developments

In July 2025, ProKidney reported statistically significant and clinically meaningful Phase 2 REGEN-007 topline data for the full Group 1 mITT population, driving a sharp share price rally. In September 2024, the company announced strategic updates confirming the accelerated approval pathway and eGFR slope as the registrational endpoint for REGEN-006. On June 2, 2026, Kenneth Locke was appointed Chief Technical Officer, bringing 25 years of CMC and supply chain experience from Carisma Therapeutics, Celgene, and Novartis — a hire that signals manufacturing scale-up is now a board-level priority. ProKidney ended Q1 2026 with $224.9 million in cash, sufficient to fund operations into mid-2027, bracketing the anticipated pivotal readout.





Key Personnel

Bruce Culleton serves as Chief Executive Officer. A practicing nephrologist by training, he joined ProKidney in July 2023 and assumed the CEO role in November 2023, bringing direct clinical expertise in CKD to the company's leadership at a critical regulatory juncture. Kenneth Locke serves as Chief Technical Officer, appointed June 2026; he previously led CMC, Quality, and Regulatory functions at Carisma Therapeutics and held senior manufacturing roles at Celgene and Novartis. Tim Bertram, the company's founder, remains engaged in a scientific advisory capacity following his transition from the CEO role.





Strategic Partnerships

ProKidney has not announced major commercial licensing or co-development partnerships. The company's RMAT designation provides substantive FDA collaboration through the development process, and the agency's confirmation of accelerated approval eligibility represents a significant regulatory alignment that reduces one dimension of late-stage risk. The company's current strategy appears to be advancing to BLA independently, with partnership or out-licensing decisions likely deferred until after the Q2 2027 pivotal readout.





FAQ Section