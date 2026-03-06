A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing bispecific antibody therapies for severe autoimmune diseases. Prolium Bioscience focuses on T-cell engager antibodies designed to eliminate pathogenic B cells that drive autoimmune pathology.

Company Overview

Prolium Bioscience develops antibody therapies intended to treat autoimmune diseases through targeted immune cell depletion. Its strategy centers on bispecific antibodies that recruit T cells to eliminate B cells responsible for producing disease-driving autoantibodies.

The company was created to advance a single lead program targeting CD20-positive B cells and expand this approach to additional autoimmune conditions.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Prolium Bioscience is headquartered in New York, United States.

The company operates as a research-focused biotechnology organization conducting clinical development through international trial networks.





Founding and History

Prolium was created by the healthcare investment firm RTW Investments to develop antibody therapies targeting autoimmune diseases.

The company licensed global development rights to a CD20×CD3 bispecific antibody originally developed by KeyMed Biosciences and InnoCare Pharma, reflecting a broader trend of Western startups advancing assets discovered by Chinese biotechnology companies.

In 2026 the company launched publicly with a $50 million Series A financing to advance its lead clinical program.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Prolium’s development strategy focuses on autoimmune diseases driven by pathogenic B cells.

Key areas include:

Systemic sclerosis (scleroderma)

Systemic lupus erythematosus

Other severe B-cell–mediated autoimmune diseases

These indications are characterized by immune dysfunction involving autoreactive B cells and antibody-producing plasma cells.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s pipeline centers on bispecific antibody therapeutics.

Key modalities include:

CD20 × CD3 T-cell engager antibodies

Antibody-based immune-redirecting therapies targeting B cells

These antibodies bind CD20 on B cells and CD3 on T cells, bringing the two cell types into proximity and triggering immune-mediated elimination of the target B cells.





Key Pipeline Programs

Selected programs include:

PRO-203, a CD20 × CD3 bispecific antibody being developed for systemic sclerosis and other severe autoimmune diseases.

The program is being evaluated in early clinical studies, including a single-ascending-dose trial in healthy volunteers and investigator-initiated studies in lupus patients.





Key Personnel

Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Partnerships

Prolium’s lead program originates from a licensing agreement with KeyMed Biosciences and InnoCare Pharma. Under the agreement, Prolium obtained global rights to develop and commercialize the bispecific antibody in autoimmune indications, with potential milestone payments exceeding $500 million.

The company is backed by RTW Investments, which founded and financed the business to advance antibody therapies targeting autoimmune diseases.





