Wednesday 7 January 2026

One To Watch

Protara Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in New York, United States. The company runs clinical development through external trial sites in the United States and other regions, depending on study footprint.

Founding and History

Protara was formed to develop therapies in cancer and rare diseases and is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker TARA. In late 2025, the company strengthened its balance sheet through a public equity financing, following earlier capital raises used to advance its lead oncology program and a registrational rare-disease program.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Protara’s portfolio is concentrated in two areas:

  • Urologic oncology, focused on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer
  • Rare diseases, with programs in lymphatic malformations and intestinal failure patients dependent on parenteral support

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Protara’s lead oncology and rare-disease programs use two distinct modalities:

  • TARA-002, an investigational cell-based immunotherapy derived from the same master cell bank lineage as OK-432 (Picibanil), developed for intravesical use in bladder cancer and intracystic administration in lymphatic malformations
  • Intravenous choline chloride, an investigational substrate replacement therapy intended to address choline deficiency in patients on long-term parenteral support

Key Personnel

Jesse Shefferman is co-founder and chief executive officer. The leadership team includes Jacqueline Zummo, co-founder and chief scientific operations officer; Pat Fabbio, chief financial officer; and Leonardo Viana Nicacio, chief medical officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Protara’s current strategy is primarily internally driven. Its clinical development model relies on external clinical sites and vendors for study execution, manufacturing support, and regulatory operations.


FAQ Section

Protara is developing a cell-based immunotherapy program in oncology and vascular anomalies, alongside an intravenous replacement-therapy program in a defined nutrition-dependent population.

The company focuses on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, lymphatic malformations in pediatric patients, and choline deficiency in patients requiring long-term parenteral support.

TARA-002 is in Phase II development in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including the ADVANCED-2 study, and in Phase II development in pediatric lymphatic malformations in the STARBORN-1 study.

Intravenous choline chloride is in Phase III development in patients dependent on parenteral support, in the THRIVE-3 registrational study.

In December 2025, Protara priced a public offering of common stock raising $75 million in gross proceeds. Earlier in 2025, the company reported interim clinical updates from its Phase II TARA-002 program in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and continued development planning across the TARA-002 and intravenous choline chloride programs.

In 2025, Protara reported interim results from the ongoing Phase II ADVANCED-2 study of TARA-002 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including response durability metrics and safety observations. For lymphatic malformations and intravenous choline chloride, public updates have primarily described trial status and expected readouts rather than mature efficacy datasets.

Near-term milestones are tied to continued enrollment and follow-up in the Phase II TARA-002 studies and execution of the THRIVE-3 registrational program for intravenous choline chloride, including regulatory interactions typical of registrational trial conduct.

Protara is led by executives with experience in rare-disease and oncology development, clinical operations, and public-company financing, overseeing concurrent mid-stage oncology development and a registrational-stage rare-disease program.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Protara Therapeutics News

Protara Therapeutics updates on TARA-002 development
5 January 2026
More Protara Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Ono fourth drug major to tap into Scenic take
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz data not music to investors’ ears
7 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Disco Pharma set to earn $618M from Amgen license deal
7 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alumis up 95% on envudeucitinib results in psoriasis
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze