Protara Therapeutics

Protara was formed to develop therapies in cancer and rare diseases and is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker TARA. In late 2025, the company strengthened its balance sheet through a public equity financing, following earlier capital raises used to advance its lead oncology program and a registrational rare-disease program.
Protara’s portfolio is concentrated in two areas:
Protara’s lead oncology and rare-disease programs use two distinct modalities:
Jesse Shefferman is co-founder and chief executive officer. The leadership team includes Jacqueline Zummo, co-founder and chief scientific operations officer; Pat Fabbio, chief financial officer; and Leonardo Viana Nicacio, chief medical officer.
Protara’s current strategy is primarily internally driven. Its clinical development model relies on external clinical sites and vendors for study execution, manufacturing support, and regulatory operations.
Protara is developing a cell-based immunotherapy program in oncology and vascular anomalies, alongside an intravenous replacement-therapy program in a defined nutrition-dependent population.
The company focuses on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, lymphatic malformations in pediatric patients, and choline deficiency in patients requiring long-term parenteral support.
TARA-002 is in Phase II development in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including the ADVANCED-2 study, and in Phase II development in pediatric lymphatic malformations in the STARBORN-1 study.
Intravenous choline chloride is in Phase III development in patients dependent on parenteral support, in the THRIVE-3 registrational study.
In December 2025, Protara priced a public offering of common stock raising $75 million in gross proceeds. Earlier in 2025, the company reported interim clinical updates from its Phase II TARA-002 program in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and continued development planning across the TARA-002 and intravenous choline chloride programs.
In 2025, Protara reported interim results from the ongoing Phase II ADVANCED-2 study of TARA-002 in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, including response durability metrics and safety observations. For lymphatic malformations and intravenous choline chloride, public updates have primarily described trial status and expected readouts rather than mature efficacy datasets.
Near-term milestones are tied to continued enrollment and follow-up in the Phase II TARA-002 studies and execution of the THRIVE-3 registrational program for intravenous choline chloride, including regulatory interactions typical of registrational trial conduct.
Protara is led by executives with experience in rare-disease and oncology development, clinical operations, and public-company financing, overseeing concurrent mid-stage oncology development and a registrational-stage rare-disease program.
