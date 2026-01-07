Protara Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in New York, United States. The company runs clinical development through external trial sites in the United States and other regions, depending on study footprint.

Founding and History

Protara was formed to develop therapies in cancer and rare diseases and is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker TARA. In late 2025, the company strengthened its balance sheet through a public equity financing, following earlier capital raises used to advance its lead oncology program and a registrational rare-disease program.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Protara’s portfolio is concentrated in two areas:

Urologic oncology, focused on non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Rare diseases, with programs in lymphatic malformations and intestinal failure patients dependent on parenteral support

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Protara’s lead oncology and rare-disease programs use two distinct modalities:

TARA-002, an investigational cell-based immunotherapy derived from the same master cell bank lineage as OK-432 (Picibanil), developed for intravesical use in bladder cancer and intracystic administration in lymphatic malformations

Intravenous choline chloride, an investigational substrate replacement therapy intended to address choline deficiency in patients on long-term parenteral support

Key Personnel

Jesse Shefferman is co-founder and chief executive officer. The leadership team includes Jacqueline Zummo, co-founder and chief scientific operations officer; Pat Fabbio, chief financial officer; and Leonardo Viana Nicacio, chief medical officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Protara’s current strategy is primarily internally driven. Its clinical development model relies on external clinical sites and vendors for study execution, manufacturing support, and regulatory operations.





