Proteostatis Therapeutics

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing.

Headquartered in Boston, the Proteostasis team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function.

The company's product pipeline focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for treatment of not only cystic fibrosis, but also neurodegenerative diseases, and orphan diseases. Currently, three drug candidates and two combination therapies are in clinical development.

Additionally, the company runs ongoing collaboration with other biotech companies and academic groups.