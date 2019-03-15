Sunday 24 November 2024

A clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing.

Headquartered in Boston, the Proteostasis team focuses on identifying therapies that restore protein function.

The company's product pipeline focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for treatment of not only cystic fibrosis, but also neurodegenerative diseases, and orphan diseases. Currently, three drug candidates and two combination therapies are in clinical development.

Additionally, the company runs ongoing collaboration with other biotech companies and academic groups.

Latest Proteostatis Therapeutics News

Look back at pharma news in the week to August 28, 2020
30 August 2020
Strategic merger plan for Yumanity and Proteostasis
24 August 2020
Proteostasis and Roche ink development and licensing deal
17 December 2018
Breakthrough status in cystic fibrosis sends Proteostasis up by half
13 March 2018
