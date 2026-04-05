Company Overview

A biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies using proprietary T-cell receptor engineering platforms to target intracellular cancer antigens for solid tumor treatment. The company focuses on addressing the challenge of targeting intracellular proteins that represent the majority of potential cancer targets but have been largely inaccessible to conventional antibody-based therapies. Protillion's approach centers on engineered T-cell receptors that can recognize peptide fragments of intracellular proteins presented on cancer cell surfaces.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Protillion Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, California. The company operates as a regional biotechnology firm focused primarily on the North American market for its research and development activities.





Founding and History

Protillion Biosciences was founded to advance T-cell receptor engineering technologies for cancer immunotherapy. The company emerged from academic research focused on expanding the targetable universe of cancer antigens beyond cell surface proteins.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company's therapeutic focus is concentrated on oncology, specifically targeting solid tumors that have proven difficult to treat with existing immunotherapies. Protillion's strategy addresses the limitation that approximately 80% of potential cancer targets are intracellular proteins that cannot be reached by traditional monoclonal antibodies. The company's approach aims to unlock these previously undruggable targets through T-cell receptor-based therapeutics.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Protillion's core technology platform involves engineering T-cell receptors to recognize specific peptide-HLA complexes derived from intracellular cancer proteins. The platform includes proprietary methods for identifying and validating cancer-associated intracellular targets, engineering high-affinity T-cell receptors, and developing these into therapeutic products. The technology builds on the natural ability of T-cells to survey intracellular protein fragments presented on cell surfaces through the HLA system.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The company is developing a pipeline of T-cell receptor-based therapeutics targeting various intracellular cancer antigens. While specific program details are limited in public disclosure, the company's approach involves identifying cancer-specific or cancer-associated intracellular proteins and engineering T-cell receptors to target their presented peptides. The programs are in preclinical and early clinical development stages, focusing on solid tumor indications where current immunotherapies have shown limited efficacy.





Key Personnel

The company's leadership team includes executives with experience in T-cell engineering and cancer immunotherapy development. The management combines expertise in T-cell receptor biology, cancer target identification, and therapeutic development.





Strategic Partnerships

Protillion has established research collaborations and partnerships to advance its T-cell receptor platform and pipeline programs. The company works with academic institutions and potentially other biotechnology companies to expand its target identification capabilities and therapeutic development programs.





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