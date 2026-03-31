Proveca Pharma

A UK-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Manchester, Proveca specialises in developing and licensing age-appropriate medicines to meet the unmet medical needs of children, with approved products for paediatric heart failure and cerebral palsy-related drooling, a US FDA submission filed in 2026, and a mission to become the world's leading children's pharmaceutical company by 2030.

Company Overview

Proveca Ltd is a specialist pharmaceutical company headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom, dedicated exclusively to the development and commercialisation of medicines for children. The company addresses a persistent gap in healthcare: many medicines used in paediatric patients are not formulated in an age-appropriate format, nor are they formally licensed for use in children. Proveca develops, seeks regulatory approval for, and licenses paediatric medicines across neurology, cardiology, and acute care. Its ambition is to be the world's leading children's pharmaceutical company by 2030, distributing licensed products across multiple countries and continents.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Proveca is headquartered at One St Peter's Square, Manchester, United Kingdom. Whilst the company's operational base is in the United Kingdom, its commercial and regulatory activities are international in scope. Products have received marketing authorisation in the European Union and United Kingdom, and the company has established licensing and commercial partnerships to enable market access in South Korea and other international markets. In March 2026, Proveca submitted its first New Drug Application to the United States FDA, marking a significant step in its global expansion.





Founding and History

Proveca was founded by Simon Bryson, who serves as Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, with a focus on bringing licensed, age-appropriate medicines to paediatric patients who often rely on unlicensed or off-label use of adult formulations. The company has built expertise in navigating complex paediatric regulatory frameworks, including the European Paediatric Use Marketing Authorisation (PUMA) and FDA paediatric-specific pathways. Over the years, Proveca has successfully brought multiple paediatric medicines through development and to market, establishing a commercial track record and a growing international footprint.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Proveca's therapeutic focus spans paediatric neurology, cardiology, and acute pain management. In neurology, the company addresses conditions including cerebral palsy and epilepsy, where age-appropriate formulations are critical to effective treatment in children. In cardiology, Proveca markets Aqumeldi® (enalapril maleate oral solution) for paediatric heart failure, a condition that is challenging to manage in young patients and where dedicated paediatric formulations have historically been lacking. The company is also advancing CT001, a nasal spray combining ketamine and sufentanil for acute pain management in children, expanding its presence into analgesic care.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Proveca's core expertise lies in the development of age-appropriate pharmaceutical formulations for paediatric patients, including oral solutions, nasal sprays, and other dosage forms designed for use in infants and children. The company focuses on applying established drug molecules in novel paediatric formulations, utilising its regulatory and clinical expertise to pursue marketing authorisations through European and international paediatric-specific approval pathways including the PUMA (Paediatric Use Marketing Authorisation) in the EU and equivalent programmes in the United States and other markets. Proveca also engages in licensing partnerships to maximise the commercial reach of its approved products.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Proveca has several products and pipeline candidates at various stages. Aqumeldi® (enalapril maleate oral solution), approved in the European Union and United Kingdom for paediatric heart failure, was submitted to the US FDA via a New Drug Application in March 2026, with potential approval expected in the first half of 2027. Sialanar® (glycopyrronium bromide oral solution), approved for chronic severe drooling in children with cerebral palsy, received marketing authorisation in South Korea in August 2025 via Proveca's commercial partner BCWorld Healthcare. CT001, a ketamine/sufentanil nasal spray for acute pain management in children, has been submitted to the European Medicines Agency as a PUMA, with potential approval expected in 2026, and Cessatech holds the worldwide (excluding the US) commercial rights.





Key Personnel

Simon Bryson is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proveca, having driven the company's strategy of developing and licensing paediatric medicines across multiple international markets. Under his leadership, Proveca has achieved European and UK approvals, international licensing deals, and has embarked on US market entry through the FDA submission of Aqumeldi®. The wider team combines expertise in paediatric pharmaceutics, regulatory affairs, and international business development, reflecting the company's focus on navigating the specialist challenges of paediatric drug development and global commercialisation.





Strategic Partnerships

Proveca pursues a licensing and partnership-based commercial model to maximise the international reach of its approved products. In South Korea, the company partnered with BCWorld Healthcare (BCW) to commercialise Sialanar®, with BCW submitting the NDA that led to marketing authorisation in August 2025. For CT001, Proveca and Cessatech announced a worldwide (excluding US) commercial partnership, with Cessatech holding rights to commercialise the paediatric pain nasal spray in international markets following regulatory approval. Proveca's investor base includes parties committed to its mission of improving access to licensed medicines for children globally, and the company continues to seek additional licensing and distribution partners to expand its products' reach.





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