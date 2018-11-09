Sunday 24 November 2024

Provention Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease.

The firm has assembled a diverse portfolio consisting of product candidates that have undergone clinical testing but which the firm believes may have been underdeveloped or deprioritized at other companies.

The company aims to in-license, transform and develop clinical-stage, or nearly clinical-stage, therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, lupus, and certain life-threating viral diseases.

In June 2019, Provention Bio's share price was sent rocketing by promising results on the delaying of T1D.

Latest Provention Bio News

Sanofi announces key data for former Provention Bio candidate
18 October 2023
Alpine Immune appoints Provention Bio exec new chief tech officer
24 August 2023
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to March 17, 2023
19 March 2023
Provention Bio soars on news of takeover bid
13 March 2023
