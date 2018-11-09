Provention Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease.

The firm has assembled a diverse portfolio consisting of product candidates that have undergone clinical testing but which the firm believes may have been underdeveloped or deprioritized at other companies.

The company aims to in-license, transform and develop clinical-stage, or nearly clinical-stage, therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including: type 1 diabetes (T1D), Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, lupus, and certain life-threating viral diseases.

In June 2019, Provention Bio's share price was sent rocketing by promising results on the delaying of T1D.