Pyxis Oncology

In March 2021, Pyxis announced that it has entered into a worldwide license agreement with Pfizer for the development and commercialization of two ADC candidates and a license to the US pharma giant's ADC technology platform, enabling expansion of its ADC portfolio and further strengthening its developmental capabilities.
The company's overarching corporate strategy is to marry in-house organic growth with strategic in-licensing and partnerships to develop its portfolio.
