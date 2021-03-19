Sunday 24 November 2024

Pyxis Oncology

A US biotech with a differentiated portfolio of potent biologics, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and monoclonal antibody immunotherapies, with the potential to further improve the outcome for patients with cancer.

In March 2021, Pyxis announced that it has entered into a worldwide license agreement with Pfizer for the development and commercialization of two ADC candidates and a license to the US pharma giant's ADC technology platform, enabling expansion of its ADC portfolio and further strengthening its developmental capabilities.

The company's overarching corporate strategy is to marry in-house organic growth with strategic in-licensing and partnerships to develop its portfolio.

Latest Pyxis Oncology News

Pyxis Oncology secures $168 million in upsized IPO
9 October 2021
Pyxis unveils ambitions on ADCs
27 April 2021
Pyxis Oncology ends busy month $152 million richer
30 March 2021
Pyxis Oncology in-licenses ADC candidates from Pfizer
18 March 2021
