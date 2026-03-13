Qlaris Bio is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for serious ophthalmic diseases, with a primary focus on glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company’s research is centered on identifying new mechanisms for lowering intraocular pressure, the primary modifiable risk factor associated with glaucoma progression.
Unlike many existing glaucoma therapies that target aqueous humor production or outflow through the trabecular meshwork, Qlaris Bio’s approach focuses on reducing episcleral venous pressure, a component of intraocular pressure not directly addressed by currently approved drugs. This strategy is intended to provide a new treatment pathway for patients who do not achieve adequate pressure control with existing medications.
The company operates as a clinical-stage developer with a pipeline built around topical ocular therapies designed to improve intraocular pressure control in glaucoma and related conditions.
Qlaris Bio is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, in the United States.
The company conducts clinical development through research partnerships and international clinical trial sites. Recent studies evaluating its lead therapy have been conducted in both the United States and international locations including South Korea.
Qlaris Bio was founded in 2019 by Barbara Wirostko and Thurein Htoo.
The company emerged from Qrativ, a biotechnology incubator formed through collaboration between Mayo Clinic and the artificial-intelligence company nference. This incubator structure helped support the early development of the company’s therapeutic concepts and intellectual property.
Qlaris Bio’s lead drug candidate originated from research conducted at Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. Since its founding, the company has raised venture financing from investors including Canaan, New Leaf Venture Partners, Correlation Ventures and funds managed by abrdn.
Qlaris Bio focuses primarily on ophthalmology, with development programs targeting diseases associated with elevated intraocular pressure.
Key areas of focus include:
The company’s research emphasizes diseases in which current therapies fail to sufficiently reduce intraocular pressure or where new mechanisms of action may improve treatment outcomes.
The company’s development strategy centers on topical ocular drugs designed to reduce intraocular pressure through vascular mechanisms.
Key technology approaches include:
This approach aims to lower intraocular pressure by reducing resistance in the distal outflow pathways of the eye, representing a mechanism not addressed by existing glaucoma treatments.
QLS-111
QLS-111 fixed-dose combination
QLS-101
Qlaris Bio’s origins and development strategy are closely linked to academic and biotechnology collaborations.
Key partnerships and affiliations include:
These collaborations have supported the discovery and clinical development of the company’s ophthalmic therapies.
The principal strategic issue is demonstrating that its novel mechanism for lowering intraocular pressure can provide meaningful clinical benefit beyond existing glaucoma therapies. Successful clinical validation would establish a new therapeutic pathway in glaucoma treatment.
Episcleral venous pressure is one of the components contributing to intraocular pressure but has historically been difficult to target pharmacologically. Therapies that reduce this pressure may offer additional intraocular pressure reduction for patients inadequately controlled by existing treatments.
QLS-111 is the company’s lead investigational therapy and the most advanced clinical program in its pipeline. The drug’s mechanism focuses on relaxing vascular tissues in the eye to improve aqueous humor outflow and reduce intraocular pressure.
The company is developing a fixed-dose combination therapy pairing QLS-111 with latanoprost, a commonly prescribed glaucoma medication. The strategy aims to combine complementary mechanisms of action in a single topical treatment.
The company’s development programs are focused on ophthalmic diseases associated with intraocular pressure dysregulation.
Key indications include:
The company emerged from an incubator collaboration involving Mayo Clinic and the artificial-intelligence company nference. This structure helped translate academic discoveries in ocular vascular biology into clinical drug development programs.
Key issues include:
