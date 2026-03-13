Friday 13 March 2026

Qlaris Bio

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies for glaucoma and related ophthalmic diseases. Qlaris Bio focuses on treatments designed to lower intraocular pressure through novel mechanisms that address unmet needs in glaucoma management.

Company Overview

Qlaris Bio is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapies for serious ophthalmic diseases, with a primary focus on glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The company’s research is centered on identifying new mechanisms for lowering intraocular pressure, the primary modifiable risk factor associated with glaucoma progression.

Unlike many existing glaucoma therapies that target aqueous humor production or outflow through the trabecular meshwork, Qlaris Bio’s approach focuses on reducing episcleral venous pressure, a component of intraocular pressure not directly addressed by currently approved drugs. This strategy is intended to provide a new treatment pathway for patients who do not achieve adequate pressure control with existing medications.

The company operates as a clinical-stage developer with a pipeline built around topical ocular therapies designed to improve intraocular pressure control in glaucoma and related conditions.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Qlaris Bio is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts, in the United States.

The company conducts clinical development through research partnerships and international clinical trial sites. Recent studies evaluating its lead therapy have been conducted in both the United States and international locations including South Korea.


Founding and History

Qlaris Bio was founded in 2019 by Barbara Wirostko and Thurein Htoo.

The company emerged from Qrativ, a biotechnology incubator formed through collaboration between Mayo Clinic and the artificial-intelligence company nference. This incubator structure helped support the early development of the company’s therapeutic concepts and intellectual property.

Qlaris Bio’s lead drug candidate originated from research conducted at Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. Since its founding, the company has raised venture financing from investors including Canaan, New Leaf Venture Partners, Correlation Ventures and funds managed by abrdn.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Qlaris Bio focuses primarily on ophthalmology, with development programs targeting diseases associated with elevated intraocular pressure.

Key areas of focus include:

  • primary open-angle glaucoma
  • ocular hypertension
  • normal tension glaucoma
  • rare pediatric diseases associated with abnormal intraocular pressure

The company’s research emphasizes diseases in which current therapies fail to sufficiently reduce intraocular pressure or where new mechanisms of action may improve treatment outcomes.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s development strategy centers on topical ocular drugs designed to reduce intraocular pressure through vascular mechanisms.

Key technology approaches include:

  • ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulators that relax ocular vascular tissues
  • therapies targeting episcleral venous pressure to improve aqueous humor outflow
  • preservative-free topical ophthalmic formulations

This approach aims to lower intraocular pressure by reducing resistance in the distal outflow pathways of the eye, representing a mechanism not addressed by existing glaucoma treatments.


Key Pipeline and Programs

QLS-111

  • Modality: topical ocular ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator
  • Indication focus: primary open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension
  • Status: Phase II clinical development
  • Mechanism: reduces intraocular pressure by lowering episcleral venous pressure and improving distal outflow of aqueous humor

QLS-111 fixed-dose combination

  • Modality: combination therapy with QLS-111 and latanoprost
  • Indication focus: glaucoma and ocular hypertension
  • Status: clinical development
  • Strategy: combines a novel mechanism with a standard prostaglandin analogue therapy to improve intraocular pressure control in a single eyedrop

QLS-101

  • Modality: topical therapy targeting intraocular pressure pathways
  • Indication focus: glaucoma and rare pediatric ocular diseases
  • Status: early clinical development


Key Personnel

  • Thurein Htoo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Barbara Wirostko, Co-Founder and scientific leader


Strategic Partnerships

Qlaris Bio’s origins and development strategy are closely linked to academic and biotechnology collaborations.

Key partnerships and affiliations include:

  • Mayo Clinic, which contributed early scientific research and drug discovery work
  • nference, an artificial-intelligence company involved in the Qrativ incubator that helped establish Qlaris Bio
  • venture capital investors including Canaan and New Leaf Venture Partners supporting clinical development programs

These collaborations have supported the discovery and clinical development of the company’s ophthalmic therapies.


FAQ Section

The principal strategic issue is demonstrating that its novel mechanism for lowering intraocular pressure can provide meaningful clinical benefit beyond existing glaucoma therapies. Successful clinical validation would establish a new therapeutic pathway in glaucoma treatment.

Episcleral venous pressure is one of the components contributing to intraocular pressure but has historically been difficult to target pharmacologically. Therapies that reduce this pressure may offer additional intraocular pressure reduction for patients inadequately controlled by existing treatments.

QLS-111 is the company’s lead investigational therapy and the most advanced clinical program in its pipeline. The drug’s mechanism focuses on relaxing vascular tissues in the eye to improve aqueous humor outflow and reduce intraocular pressure.

The company is developing a fixed-dose combination therapy pairing QLS-111 with latanoprost, a commonly prescribed glaucoma medication. The strategy aims to combine complementary mechanisms of action in a single topical treatment.

The company’s development programs are focused on ophthalmic diseases associated with intraocular pressure dysregulation.

Key indications include:

  • primary open-angle glaucoma
  • ocular hypertension
  • normal tension glaucoma
  • rare pediatric ocular disorders


The company emerged from an incubator collaboration involving Mayo Clinic and the artificial-intelligence company nference. This structure helped translate academic discoveries in ocular vascular biology into clinical drug development programs.

Key issues include:

  • clinical outcomes from ongoing Phase II trials of QLS-111
  • development progress of combination therapies for glaucoma
  • validation of episcleral venous pressure as a therapeutic target
  • the company’s ability to advance its ophthalmic pipeline into later-stage clinical development.
