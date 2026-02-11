QuantX Biosciences

QuantX is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with an operating presence in Shanghai.
QuantX was formed to industrialize physics-based and statistical modeling for small-molecule discovery. In February 2026, the company announced an oversubscribed $85 million Series B financing to advance multiple oral immunology programs and expand its discovery engine.
QuantX’s disclosed R&D focus is centered on immunology and inflammation, targeting pathways with established clinical validation in:
QuantX develops oral small molecules and positions its core capability as a computational platform that integrates:
Immunology and inflammation (oral small molecules)
Oncology (early-stage)
QuantX’s public positioning emphasizes internal platform-driven discovery and development, complemented by strategic investor participation (including corporate venture involvement disclosed in the February 2026 financing). Partnership activity, where pursued, is expected to be program- and geography-specific rather than a central operating model.
QuantX is building oral small-molecule therapies using a computational discovery platform designed to accelerate optimization of potency, selectivity and developability. The company’s approach combines physics-based modeling, statistical methods and high-performance computing to shorten design cycles and improve candidate quality.
QuantX is primarily focused on immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, with programs aligned to Type 2 inflammation and IL-17–driven conditions. The company also lists early oncology discovery work against targets associated with DNA repair biology.
QuantX’s disclosed pipeline includes oral small-molecule inhibitors targeting STAT6 (Type 2 inflammation) and dual IL-17A/IL-17F (IL-17–driven inflammatory disease), alongside an oral TNFα inhibitor described as in development. The company also lists early oncology programs against PARG and POLθ (helicase).
Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:
Based on company disclosures, the STAT6 and dual IL-17A/IL-17F programs are in late preclinical development with Phase I initiation targets stated for late 2026 and early 2027, respectively. Other disclosed programs span discovery through development-candidate/IND-enabling work depending on the target.
The milestones that matter most are execution-driven:
Differentiation will ultimately be judged by clinical translation. QuantX’s stated distinction is a workflow anchored in physics-based modeling and high-performance computing to drive small-molecule design and optimization; the practical test will be whether this approach yields candidates that reach the clinic with competitive safety margins, oral exposure, and efficacy in well-validated inflammatory targets.
