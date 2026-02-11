Wednesday 11 February 2026

One To Watch

QuantX Biosciences

A computationally driven drug discovery and development company building a pipeline of oral small-molecule therapies, primarily for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. The company applies high-performance computing and modeling to accelerate lead optimization and candidate selection.

Headquarters and Global Presence

QuantX is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with an operating presence in Shanghai.

Founding and History

QuantX was formed to industrialize physics-based and statistical modeling for small-molecule discovery. In February 2026, the company announced an oversubscribed $85 million Series B financing to advance multiple oral immunology programs and expand its discovery engine.

Therapy Areas and Focus

QuantX’s disclosed R&D focus is centered on immunology and inflammation, targeting pathways with established clinical validation in:

  • Type 2 inflammatory disease, including asthma and atopic dermatitis
  • IL-17–driven inflammatory disease, including psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa
    The company also lists early oncology discovery activity against DNA damage response and repair-related targets.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

QuantX develops oral small molecules and positions its core capability as a computational platform that integrates:

  • Physics-based modeling and molecular simulation
  • Statistical methods and machine-learning–supported workflows
  • Iterative design–make–test cycles aimed at improving potency, selectivity and developability

Programs and Clinical Pipeline

Immunology and inflammation (oral small molecules)

  • STAT6 inhibitor: positioned for Type 2 inflammation; Phase I start targeted for Q4 2026
  • Dual IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor: positioned for IL-17–driven disease; Phase I start targeted for Q1 2027
  • TNFα inhibitor: described by the company as in development for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune indications
  • Additional “new target” programs: disclosed as in discovery/target validation

Oncology (early-stage)

  • PARG: discovery-stage small-molecule work listed for solid tumors
  • POLθ (helicase): discovery-stage small-molecule work listed for solid tumors

Key Personnel

  • Wei Li, Interim Chief Executive Officer
  • Wayne Tang, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer
  • Yax Sun, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer
  • Gregory Bell, MD, Chief Medical Officer
    Board representation disclosed publicly includes investor leadership (for example, OrbiMed).

Strategic Partnerships

QuantX’s public positioning emphasizes internal platform-driven discovery and development, complemented by strategic investor participation (including corporate venture involvement disclosed in the February 2026 financing). Partnership activity, where pursued, is expected to be program- and geography-specific rather than a central operating model.


FAQ Section

QuantX is building oral small-molecule therapies using a computational discovery platform designed to accelerate optimization of potency, selectivity and developability. The company’s approach combines physics-based modeling, statistical methods and high-performance computing to shorten design cycles and improve candidate quality.

QuantX is primarily focused on immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases, with programs aligned to Type 2 inflammation and IL-17–driven conditions. The company also lists early oncology discovery work against targets associated with DNA repair biology.

QuantX’s disclosed pipeline includes oral small-molecule inhibitors targeting STAT6 (Type 2 inflammation) and dual IL-17A/IL-17F (IL-17–driven inflammatory disease), alongside an oral TNFα inhibitor described as in development. The company also lists early oncology programs against PARG and POLθ (helicase).

Most recent items, in reverse chronological order:

  • February 9, 2026: QuantX announced an oversubscribed $85 million Series B financing co-led by LAV and Sanofi Ventures to advance its immunology portfolio and platform.
  • 2025–2026: The company’s public pipeline materials set anticipated first-in-human timing targets for the STAT6 program (Q4 2026) and the dual IL-17A/IL-17F program (Q1 2027).

Based on company disclosures, the STAT6 and dual IL-17A/IL-17F programs are in late preclinical development with Phase I initiation targets stated for late 2026 and early 2027, respectively. Other disclosed programs span discovery through development-candidate/IND-enabling work depending on the target.

The milestones that matter most are execution-driven:

  • IND-enabling completion and Phase I initiation for the STAT6 program (targeted Q4 2026)
  • IND-enabling completion and Phase I initiation for the dual IL-17A/IL-17F program (targeted Q1 2027)
  • Progress updates on the TNFα program’s development status and any disclosed candidate nomination
  • Any partnering or licensing announcements tied to geographic commercialization or specific targets

Differentiation will ultimately be judged by clinical translation. QuantX’s stated distinction is a workflow anchored in physics-based modeling and high-performance computing to drive small-molecule design and optimization; the practical test will be whether this approach yields candidates that reach the clinic with competitive safety margins, oral exposure, and efficacy in well-validated inflammatory targets.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest QuantX Biosciences News

Sanofi Ventures co-leads $85 million QuantX series B
10 February 2026
More QuantX Biosciences news >


Today's issue

Novo Nordisk commences legal action against Hims & Hers
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk commences legal action against Hims & Hers
10 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Kailera and Hengrui report ribupatide delivers 12.1% weight loss at 26 weeks
10 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
ICER releases evidence report on therapies for IgA nephropathy
10 February 2026
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi wins NICE nod as first perioperative IO treatment for MIBC
10 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA accepts Takeda’s oveporexton NDA for priority review
10 February 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna inks long-term deal with Mexican govt
10 February 2026
Biotechnology
Gyala launches first-in-class CD84 CAR-T trial in acute leukemias
10 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze