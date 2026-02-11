QuantX Biosciences

A computationally driven drug discovery and development company building a pipeline of oral small-molecule therapies, primarily for immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. The company applies high-performance computing and modeling to accelerate lead optimization and candidate selection.

Headquarters and Global Presence

QuantX is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, with an operating presence in Shanghai.

Founding and History

QuantX was formed to industrialize physics-based and statistical modeling for small-molecule discovery. In February 2026, the company announced an oversubscribed $85 million Series B financing to advance multiple oral immunology programs and expand its discovery engine.

Therapy Areas and Focus

QuantX’s disclosed R&D focus is centered on immunology and inflammation, targeting pathways with established clinical validation in:

Type 2 inflammatory disease, including asthma and atopic dermatitis

IL-17–driven inflammatory disease, including psoriasis and hidradenitis suppurativa

The company also lists early oncology discovery activity against DNA damage response and repair-related targets.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

QuantX develops oral small molecules and positions its core capability as a computational platform that integrates:

Physics-based modeling and molecular simulation

Statistical methods and machine-learning–supported workflows

Iterative design–make–test cycles aimed at improving potency, selectivity and developability

Programs and Clinical Pipeline

Immunology and inflammation (oral small molecules)

STAT6 inhibitor: positioned for Type 2 inflammation; Phase I start targeted for Q4 2026

Dual IL-17A/IL-17F inhibitor: positioned for IL-17–driven disease; Phase I start targeted for Q1 2027

TNFα inhibitor: described by the company as in development for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune indications

Additional “new target” programs: disclosed as in discovery/target validation

Oncology (early-stage)

PARG: discovery-stage small-molecule work listed for solid tumors

POLθ (helicase): discovery-stage small-molecule work listed for solid tumors

Key Personnel

Wei Li, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Wayne Tang, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Yax Sun, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer

Gregory Bell, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Board representation disclosed publicly includes investor leadership (for example, OrbiMed).

Strategic Partnerships

QuantX’s public positioning emphasizes internal platform-driven discovery and development, complemented by strategic investor participation (including corporate venture involvement disclosed in the February 2026 financing). Partnership activity, where pursued, is expected to be program- and geography-specific rather than a central operating model.





FAQ Section