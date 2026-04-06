Company Overview

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic drug products that treat rare and orphan diseases. The company's pipeline comprises multiple products in development targeting a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Ichthyosis, SAM Syndrome, and others. Quoin's strategy centers on advancing its lead asset QRX003 through clinical trials while expanding its geographic reach through strategic commercial agreements spanning over 60 countries.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Quoin Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia. The company has established strategic commercial agreements covering 61 countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic States, and several countries in Latin America. Quoin has a regional distribution partnership with Genpharm for Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. The company has also submitted to Japan's MHLW for Orphan Drug Designation for QRX003 in Netherton Syndrome and plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary to support potential self-commercialization.





Founding and History

Quoin Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2018 by Dr. Michael Myers and Denise Carter as a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases. The company subsequently listed on NASDAQ under the ticker QNRX. Quoin's founding team brought extensive experience from their previous work at Innocoll, Inc. and other pharmaceutical companies. In October 2025, the company secured a private placement financing of up to $104.5 million, including $16.5 million upfront and up to $88.0 million from warrant exercises, to fund its clinical programs.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Quoin Pharmaceuticals focuses exclusively on rare and orphan dermatological diseases. The company's primary indications include Netherton Syndrome, a severe genetic skin disorder; Peeling Skin Syndrome (PSS); Palmoplantar Keratoderma; Ichthyosis; and SAM Syndrome. These conditions currently have no approved treatments, representing significant unmet medical needs. Quoin's approach leverages proprietary drug delivery platforms to develop topical formulations that can address the underlying symptoms of these rare skin disorders.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Quoin utilizes proprietary topical drug delivery platforms, including lotion and dermal patch formulations. The company's lead platform enables the delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients through the skin for treating rare dermatological conditions. Quoin has also achieved target rapamycin loadings of 4% and 5% for its proprietary topical lotion and dermal patch platforms, expanding the potential applications of its technology to conditions such as microcystic lymphatic malformations, venous malformations, and angiofibromas. The company holds a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc. and a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology.





Key Pipeline and Programs

QRX003 is Quoin's lead product candidate, currently being evaluated in two whole-body clinical trials for Netherton Syndrome, with topline data expected in the second half of 2026. Following a constructive Type C meeting with the FDA in March 2026, the agency acknowledged that a single Phase III study may be sufficient to support U.S. marketing approval, streamlining the path to a potential NDA filing in 2027. The company's Peeling Skin Syndrome program reported positive initial data from an investigator-led study in May 2025 and is recruiting additional pediatric subjects, with an IND submission planned for the second half of 2026. Quoin's topical rapamycin program plans to initiate proof-of-concept clinical testing in the second half of 2026. Additionally, the company is planning to initiate QRX003 clinical testing in Ichthyosis and SAM Syndrome.





Key Personnel

Dr. Michael Myers serves as Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. He previously served as CEO of Innocoll, Inc., president of the drug delivery division of West Pharmaceutical Services, and president of pharmaceutical operations for Fuisz Technologies (Biovail), and held executive positions at Flamel Technologies and Elan Corporation. Denise Carter serves as Co-Founder, Chief Operating Officer, and Director, bringing over 30 years of experience in drug delivery and specialty pharmaceuticals from her prior roles at Innocoll, Inc. Sally Lawlor joined as Chief Financial Officer in August 2025, bringing 20 years of finance experience across Big Four accounting and public and private company roles.





Strategic Partnerships

Quoin has entered into nine strategic commercial agreements spanning 61 countries. Key partnerships include a regional distribution agreement with Genpharm for Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, a research agreement with Queensland University of Technology, a license agreement with Skinvisible Inc., consulting agreements with Axella Research LLC, and a Master Service Agreement with Therapeutics Inc. The company plans to establish a sales infrastructure to commercialize products in the U.S. and Europe while seeking strategic licensing partnerships for other territories. As of March 2026, Quoin has submitted for Orphan Drug Designation in Japan and plans to establish a Japanese subsidiary.





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