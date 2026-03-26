A private biotechnology company founded by Flagship Pioneering, Quotient Therapeutics uses somatic genomics and computational biology to discover genetically validated targets and develop first-in-class medicines, with an internal focus on autoimmune disease.

Company Overview

A private biotechnology company founded by Flagship Pioneering, Quotient Therapeutics uses somatic genomics and computational biology to discover genetically validated targets and develop first-in-class medicines, with an internal focus on autoimmune disease. The company is built around the idea that naturally occurring somatic mutations in patient tissues can reveal causal disease biology and open new therapeutic strategies across multiple modalities. Its positioning is that of a platform-enabled drug discovery company that is moving from broad target discovery into a combination of internal and partnered programs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Quotient Therapeutics is co-located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Cambridge, United Kingdom, with research facilities in both cities. Its scientific roots are strongly tied to the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK and to academic collaborators in the US. While still an early-stage private company, it has an international profile through transatlantic operations and collaborations with major pharmaceutical partners.

Founding and History

Quotient was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2022 and emerged publicly in November 2023 with an initial $50 million commitment after two years of platform development within Flagship Labs. The company was created in partnership with academic co-founders from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Texas Southwestern. Leadership has evolved as the company has scaled, with Rahul Kakkar becoming President and CEO in 2025 and Peter Campbell joining the executive team as chief scientific officer after serving as an academic co-founder.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Quotient has validated its platform across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including autoimmune disease, cardiometabolic disease, oncology, and rare disease. Its current internal development focus is in autoimmune disease, while external collaborations extend into inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular and renal disease, respiratory disease, and liver disease. This makes the company broader than a single-indication biotech, but still anchored in immune and inflammation-related target discovery as it advances its internal pipeline.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's core platform is somatic genomics, which studies naturally acquired mutations across the trillions of cells in the human body to identify disease-causal or disease-protective genes and pathways. Quotient combines high-sensitivity DNA sequencing, computational biology, AI, and automated workflows to detect recurrent mutations directly in disease-relevant cells and infer what to target, how to target it, and where within a pathway or protein to intervene. The platform is modality-agnostic, allowing discoveries to be translated into a range of therapeutic strategies rather than a single fixed drug class.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Quotient has not publicly disclosed named drug candidates on its website, and its pipeline is still described mainly at the target and platform level rather than the asset level. The company states that its current internal focus is on developing drug candidates in autoimmune disease. In parallel, it has partnered programs in cardiovascular and renal disease with Pfizer, inflammatory bowel disease with Merck, and respiratory and liver diseases under Flagship's collaboration framework with GSK.





Key Personnel

Rahul Kakkar, MD, serves as President and CEO. Peter Campbell, PhD, is chief scientific officer and an academic co-founder whose research helped shape the company's somatic genomics approach. Other senior leaders include Andrew Bayliffe, PhD, as chief development officer and Susan Keefe as chief financial officer, reflecting a management team built to support both platform expansion and drug development.





Strategic Partnerships

Quotient is closely linked to the Flagship Pioneering ecosystem and works with Pioneering Medicines on selected collaborations. Its disclosed external partnerships include a cardiovascular and renal disease collaboration initiated under Flagship's strategic partnership with Pfizer, a multi-year inflammatory bowel disease target discovery collaboration with Merck announced in March 2026, and feasibility agreements connected to Flagship's framework collaboration with GSK in respiratory and liver diseases. These relationships suggest a partner-heavy strategy alongside the build-out of internal autoimmune programs.





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