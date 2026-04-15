A Russian pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative drugs and generics across oncology, rare diseases and other therapeutic areas.

Company Overview

A Russian pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative drugs and generics across oncology, rare diseases and other therapeutic areas. R-Pharm operates as both a research-driven pharmaceutical company and a major generics manufacturer. The company emphasizes localized production capabilities and serves both domestic Russian markets and international territories. R-Pharm has established itself as one of Russia's largest pharmaceutical enterprises with integrated drug development and manufacturing operations.





Headquarters and Global Presence

R-Pharm is headquartered in Moscow, Russia, with manufacturing facilities across multiple Russian regions. The company operates production sites in Yaroslavl, Belgorod, and other locations within Russia. R-Pharm maintains a primarily regional focus serving Russian and CIS markets, though it has expanded into select international territories through partnerships and licensing agreements.





Founding and History

R-Pharm was founded in 2001 by Russian entrepreneur Alexey Repik. The company has grown through strategic acquisitions of manufacturing assets and licensing partnerships with international pharmaceutical companies. R-Pharm went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2011, raising capital to fund expansion and drug development programs. The company has since focused on building comprehensive pharmaceutical capabilities from research through commercial manufacturing.





Therapy Areas and Focus

R-Pharm concentrates on oncology, rare diseases, and specialty therapeutics where significant unmet medical needs exist. The company's oncology portfolio includes both innovative compounds and biosimilar versions of established cancer treatments. R-Pharm also develops therapies for rare genetic disorders and metabolic diseases. The therapeutic focus emphasizes areas where the company can leverage its manufacturing capabilities and regulatory expertise in Russian and regional markets.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

R-Pharm employs conventional small molecule drug development and manufacturing platforms along with biologics capabilities. The company focuses on proven pharmaceutical modalities rather than novel platform technologies. R-Pharm's manufacturing infrastructure supports both chemical synthesis and biological production processes. The company emphasizes process optimization and quality manufacturing as core competitive advantages rather than proprietary discovery platforms.





Key Pipeline and Programs

R-Pharm's pipeline includes both proprietary compounds and licensed products across multiple development stages. The company develops oncology therapeutics targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. R-Pharm also advances rare disease programs including enzyme replacement therapies and metabolic disorder treatments. The pipeline combines internally discovered compounds with in-licensed assets from international pharmaceutical partners, though specific program details and development stages are not widely disclosed.





Key Personnel

Alexey Repik serves as Chairman and controlling shareholder of R-Pharm, having founded the company in 2001. The company maintains experienced management across pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and commercial operations. R-Pharm's leadership team includes executives with backgrounds in Russian pharmaceutical markets and international drug development.





Strategic Partnerships

R-Pharm has established licensing partnerships with multiple international pharmaceutical companies to access innovative compounds for Russian markets. The company collaborates with global partners on manufacturing agreements and technology transfer arrangements. R-Pharm also maintains relationships with Russian research institutions and government agencies supporting domestic pharmaceutical development. These partnerships enable access to both proprietary compounds and manufacturing technologies while supporting the company's regional market focus.





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